Udupi: Youth, who stabbed ex-girlfriend to death, dies in hospital

August 31, 2021

Udupi, Aug 31: The youth, who stabbed his ex-girlfriend before slitting his own throat on National Highway 66 near Santhekatte petrol station in Udupi yesterday, died in the hospital today.

The victim, identified as Sowmyashree (28), daughter of Vittal Bhandary and Susheela couple living in Kakkunje near Ambagilu, succumbed to stab injuries after she was rushed to hospital yesterday. The attacker Sandesh Kulal (28), a resident of Alevoor Rampura, too succumbed to injuries today morning.

Sowmyashree used to work on contract basis in the capacity of data entry operator for a nationalised bank at Santhekatte. Two of her brothers work abroad and her father is unwell. Sandesh Kulal was a computer operator of a medical shop in the city.

Sandesh Kulal and Sowmyashree were in love for past several years. However, the parents did not give green signal for the wedding due to caste and other differences.

Recently, Sowmyashree reportedly got engaged with a youth from Moodbidri. Angered by this development, Sandesh had quarrelled with her.

On Monday (August 30) evening, Sowmyashree, who was returning home in her scooter was stopped by Sandesh who was riding his motorbike, on national highway. 

After verbal altercation ensued between the two, Sandesh, who was hiding a knife, stabbed Sowmyashree and then slit his own neck. The locals had rushed the critically injured duo to hospital. 

August 20,2021

Kabul, Aug 20: The Afghan national cricket team were feeling "spirited" after resuming training in the capital this week, just days after the Taliban seized control of the country, the head of the cricket board said Friday.

Following the collapse of the government at the weekend, Hamid Shinwari said the team were once again preparing for their one-day series against Pakistan, scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka in two weeks.

"The atmosphere in the camp was very spirited," Shinwari said. "We will send the team to Sri Lanka once the flight operations are resumed and for that we are in contact with authorities," he added.

Chaos has broken out at Kabul airport this week as tens of thousands of Afghans try to flee the militants, who swept through the country largely unopposed by government security forces.

Sport was tightly controlled by the Islamic fundamentalist group during their first rule of the country in the 1990s, often viewed by the militants as a distraction from religious duties.

Women were completely banned from taking part. 

However, Shinwari said he saw no threats to cricket from the movement.

"Cricket was not an issue during the Taliban regime before and it will not be an issue now. I don't remember any incident caused by the Taliban over cricket," he said.

Shinwari said he was unable to comment on the status of women's cricket but the situation would be clearer in the coming weeks.

Star spin bowler and T20 captain Rashid Khan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi are currently playing The Hundred tournament in England. Both made pleas for peace in their country before the Taliban takeover.

But most other national players are in Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka's cricket board earlier this week said it was still hoping to host Afghanistan and Pakistan for the three matches in an empty stadium at Hambantota.

The one-day international series starts on September 3.

It was shifted to Sri Lanka after stadiums in the United Arab Emirates -- where Afghanistan play their home matches -- were instead preparing to host the Indian Premier League.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board also announced its Twenty20 league, to start from September 10 in Kabul.

"We are committed to doing well and lifting Afghanistan cricket. We have excellent relations with Pakistan and Indian cricket boards and we are part of the international cricket community," it said.

August 29,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 29: The officers of Customs at Mangalore International Airport seized 335 grams of gold from a male passenger arrived from Dubai by Air India Express Flight on Saturday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Customs Vasudeva Naik D, the value of the seized gold is Rs 16,21,400. The gold was concealed in bolts and in wheel-connecting rods in two skating boards.

The passenger is Muhammad Navas from Muliyar in Kasargod.

The operations were conducted under the guidance of Commissioner Imamuddin Ahmad, Joanness George C, Joint Commissioner. The investigation is in progress.

The Commissioner Imamuddin has appreciated the efforts by the officer in detecting different kinds of modus operandi adopted by the unscrupulous elements to smuggle gold into the country.

August 31,2021

Kabul, Aug 31: Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said that the defeat of the United States in Afghanistan was a “lesson” for the invaders, hours after the last American troops left the South Asian country.

Asked to comment about the end of the 20-year occupation of Afghanistan, Mujahid said on Tuesday, “The departure of the occupiers from Afghanistan is a very great joy for Afghans, and their independence.”

Also on Tuesday, the spokesman congratulated Afghans on their victory.

“Congratulations to Afghanistan… this victory belongs to us all,” Mujahid said from the runway of Kabul airport.

He said the group sought good relations with other countries, including the US. “We want to have good relations with the US and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with them all,” he said.

The United States invaded Afghanistan and toppled a Taliban-run government in 2001, alleging that the Taliban were harboring al-Qaeda, which had claimed responsibility for the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York.

