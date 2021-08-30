Udupi: Youth, who stabbed ex-girlfriend to death, dies in hospital

Udupi, Aug 31: The youth, who stabbed his ex-girlfriend before slitting his own throat on National Highway 66 near Santhekatte petrol station in Udupi yesterday, died in the hospital today.
The victim, identified as Sowmyashree (28), daughter of Vittal Bhandary and Susheela couple living in Kakkunje near Ambagilu, succumbed to stab injuries after she was rushed to hospital yesterday. The attacker Sandesh Kulal (28), a resident of Alevoor Rampura, too succumbed to injuries today morning.
Sowmyashree used to work on contract basis in the capacity of data entry operator for a nationalised bank at Santhekatte. Two of her brothers work abroad and her father is unwell. Sandesh Kulal was a computer operator of a medical shop in the city.
Sandesh Kulal and Sowmyashree were in love for past several years. However, the parents did not give green signal for the wedding due to caste and other differences.
Recently, Sowmyashree reportedly got engaged with a youth from Moodbidri. Angered by this development, Sandesh had quarrelled with her.
On Monday (August 30) evening, Sowmyashree, who was returning home in her scooter was stopped by Sandesh who was riding his motorbike, on national highway.
After verbal altercation ensued between the two, Sandesh, who was hiding a knife, stabbed Sowmyashree and then slit his own neck. The locals had rushed the critically injured duo to hospital.
