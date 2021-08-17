  1. Home
  Udupi's Harish Bangera, who was jailed in Saudi Arabia over Facebook post, reaches home finally

Udupi’s Harish Bangera, who was jailed in Saudi Arabia over Facebook post, reaches home finally

coastaldigest.com news network
August 18, 2021

Udupi, Aug 18: Harish Bangera, who spent around 19 months in jail in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after being arrested on charge of 'blasphemous' Facebook post against holy mosque of Makkah, finally walked free. 

A resident of Gopady village, Koteshwar near Kundapur in Udupi district, 34-year-old Bangera flew back to Bengaluru from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport on August 17. He was greeted by his wife Sumana, daughter Anishka and others at the airport. The family is expected to reach their home in Udupi by night.

Following investigation based on a complaint by Bangera's wife, Udupi police in Oct 2020 arrested Abdul Huyez and Abdul Thuyez, brothers from Moodbidri on charge of impersonating as Bangera on social media and posting blasphemous content.

This development had reportedly played a crucial role in securing the release of Bangaera.

News Network
August 4,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 4: The BJP central leadership has given a shock to the legislators by not considering them for ministerial berths in Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet for rebelling against BS Yediyurappa during his tenure as the chief minister.

Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad, and CP Yogeshwar's names were left out while preparing the list of 29 probable ministers.

Yatnal has been very vocal against Yediyurappa. He had called Yediyurappa a rubber stamp chief minister as his son Vijayendra was handling government affairs.

He also accused the Yediyurappa's government of indulging in unbridled corruption in various issues, including tackling COVID-19, while making out a case for replacing him if the BJP is to be ''saved'' in Karnataka.

Bellad alleged that his phone was being tapped and it was part of attempts to fix him as part of a conspiracy, in order to defame him. He had petitioned the then Home Minister Bommai and Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri in this regard for an inquiry and to get the matter investigated.

On the other hand, Yogeshwar had demanded the ouster of Yediyurappa as chief minister over the interference of Vijayendra in administrative affairs.

He had gone to the extent of calling Yediyurappa an elephant. "Change is necessary. We can't allow elephant's son (BY Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa) to carry howdah (CM post) because his father carried it,'' he had commented.

Moreover, the central leadership has also dropped senior legislators and former ministers Suresh Kumar, Jagadish Shettar, and Aravind Limbavali.

News Network
August 6,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis in his two-day visit to Karnataka won the hearts of Kannadigas by not only tweeting in Kannada, but also initiating poll on Twitter in relation to his experience with popular South Indian delicacy - dosa, on Thursday.

His two-day visit to Karnataka, saw him tweeting in Kannada using superlative slang words like Sakattagide, Bomabat Guru, which are most common slang words used among Bangaloreans to state - Simply Superb.

While posting him eating Dosa stating - Sakattagide (Simply Superb) in Kannada on August 4 when he began his tour in Karnataka.

On Thursday, he posted a series of tweets in English but he ensured that at least a word or two from the Kannada language were used to convey the message.

For instance, in one of his tweet tagged to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Namasakara Mukhyamatri Avare (Salutations to the CM), and continues with message in English, while after his visit was over, in follow up tweet he promptly said Dhanyavadgalu Mukhya Mantriyavare (Thanks Mr CM for your time).

Apart from this, Ellis also initiated a one-of-its-kind poll on Twitter in relation to his experience with popular South Indian delicacy, Masala dosa.

After the poll results, the British envoy broke the dosa with bare hands by ditching the cutlery, which is a general practice in the West.

On August 4, he had eaten Dosa with using cutlery and followed it up by taking to Twitter, Ellis asked users, "So South India; how do I eat tomorrow's dosa?"; wherein, whopping 92 per cent people voted for 'hands' while eight opted for the 'knife and fork' option.

On Thursday, the British envoy abided to his viewers and shared a video of himself feasting on masala dosa with bare hands and ditched the knife and fork.

Relishing the most widely accepted dish and go-to meal of India, the British High Commissioner said, "it tastes better with the hand."

Interestingly, Alex Ellis captioned his tweet in Kannada, Masala Dosa, Bombat Guru (Masala Dosa tastes Superb with hands) and asserts that 92 per cent of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand. 

