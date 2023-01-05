  1. Home
  2. ‘Unavoidable reasons’: Senior JDS leader, former MLA Y S V Datta to join Congress on Jan 15

‘Unavoidable reasons’: Senior JDS leader, former MLA Y S V Datta to join Congress on Jan 15

coastaldigest.com news network
January 6, 2023

YSV datta.jpg

Chikkamgaluru, Jan 6: Senior JD(S) leader and former MLA Y.S.V. Datta will be joining the Congress party in Bengaluru on January 15 In the presence of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to mediapersons at Yagati in Kadur taluk in Chikkamagaluru district on January 5, Mr. Datta said he recently received a call from the Congress office to join the party on January 15. His supporters would be joining the Congress at a programme to be organised in Kadur.

“I have been in touch with people of Kadur. Many have favoured me joining the Congress party. The people of the constituency are looking for change. Going by the opinion of my followers and workers, I have taken this decision,” he said.

On his long association with the JD(S), Mr. Datta said he had been with the party’s national president H.D. Deve Gowda for 50 years. “He made me an MLC, and that changed my political career. However, due to unavoidable reasons, I am joining the Congress. I am embarrassed to convey my decision to him. But, I believe, he will understand my situation,” he said.

Mr. Datta was elected to the Karnataka Assembly from Kadur seat in 2013 on the JD(S) ticket. Earlier, he served as member of the Legislative Council. He contested again on the JD(S) ticket in 2018, but lost the election. For the past few days, there was speculation that he would join the Congress.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 4,2023

siddbommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 4: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "a puppy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi" for alleged failure to bring Rs 5,495 crore into the State as was recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. 

Hitting back, Chief Minister Bommai said Siddaramaiah’s statement mirrors his personality. Just like a faithful dog, he is loyal to the people of the State. 

Bommai said Modi is like a 'kamadhenu' (wish-fulfilling cow) who gave many projects to Karnataka, which never happened since independence.

Addressing a public meeting on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah challenged Bommai to show some courage. “Basavaraj Bommai, you are like a puppy in front of Narendra Modi. You tremble before him,” the Congress leader remarked.

The former Chief Minister pointed out that the 15th Finance Commission in its interim report recommended the Rs 5,495 crore as a special allowance for Karnataka. “But our Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaramam, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, wrote to the Finance Commission chairperson N K Singh that it is not possible for us to give the Rs 5,495 crore. She asked the chairperson to drop the issue,” Siddaramaiah claimed.

“Karnataka sent 25 BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha. You (Bommai) came to power through ‘Operation Lotus’ in Karnataka. If you have guts and courage, then get Rs 5,495 crore from the Centre,” the Congress said to the Chief Minister. Reacting to that, Bommai said the people would give a befitting reply to the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly election which is about four months away.

“The statement shows the personality of the Congress leader,” Bommai told reporters in Ballari . He added that just like dog, which is a faithful animal, he would also remain faithful. “I have not divided society like Siddaramaiah did. We have given happiness unlike Congress which gave misfortune,” the Chief Minister said.

"Narendra Modi gave 6,000 km of highway to Karnataka which is a record in the post-independence period. He gave approval also to the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway project, Mangaluru-Karwar ports and Kalasa-Bandura project,” Bommai told reporters. He said that in the coming days, the Upper Krishna project would be declared as a national project and grants would be released. The Smart City project has been sanctioned for all major cities. This was not the case during the UPA regime. All the important projects have been given by Modi, he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 1,2023

elections.jpg

New Delhi, Jan 1: A series of assembly polls this year are being considered as semi-finals to the Lok Sabha election slated to be held in the summer of 2024. 

Key states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana would go for polls this year, besides states from the northeast. The northeastern states of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya will be the first to have assembly polls, most likely in February-March. The terms of their respective legislative assemblies is ending on different dates in March. 

While Tripura has a BJP government, in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power. National People's Party, the only party from the northeast to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.

Sources in the Election Commission had indicated in December that the elections in the three states will be held together, followed by polls in Karnataka later. The term of the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly ends on May 24. Polls in the BJP-ruled state to form a new assembly could be held in late April or early May.

The last part of 2023 would witness a series of assembly polls with terms of legislative assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana ending on different dates in December this year and January 2024.

While the term of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17, the tenures of the Chhattisgarh and the Madhya Pradesh legislative assemblies conclude on January 3 and January 6, 2024, respectively.

The tenures of the Rajasthan and Telangana assemblies end on January 14 and January 16, 2024, respectively.

Polls in these five states being held together cannot be ruled out at this stage. Besides the nine scheduled polls, assembly elections in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir can also not be ruled out this year.

On December 9, sources had said that elections in Jammu and Kashmir may be held in the summer of 2023 after winter conditions subside, and the timing would depend on the security scenario. 

The final electoral roll of Jammu and Kashmir was published on November 25 last year paving the way for polls, the first since Article 370 provisions were abrogated and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Union territories in 2019. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 5,2023

Kolar, Jan 5: A 16-year-old student of SSLC died of suicide by consuming poison after he was allegedly beaten up by a teacher and a clerk at school. 

The deceased, Uday Kumar, is a resident of Mushtur village in the taluk and was studying at Adarsha Vidyalaya near Tathikallu. 

The boy’s parents said he was beaten up at school on Monday. A depressed Uday Kumar went to N Vaddahalli, where he bought rat poison from a fertilizer shop. 

He mixed the poison in a cool drink and consumed it, police said. 

Uday Kumar started vomiting on reaching home and his parents took him to the government hospital in Mulbagal, from where he was referred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

The boy died at the hospital on Wednesday morning, as he failed to respond to treatment.

The Nangali police have registered a case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.