  1. Home
  2. ‘This universe starts from us’, says PM Modi as he leads mass Yoga Day from Mysuru

‘This universe starts from us’, says PM Modi as he leads mass Yoga Day from Mysuru

News Network
June 21, 2022

yogamysuru.jpg

Mysuru, June 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed yoga along with thousands of participants at a mass demonstration in the backdrop of the iconic Mysuru Palace here on Tuesday and said the physical fitness regime was forming a basis for cooperation among countries, and that it can become a problem-solver.

Leading the main event of the International Day of Yoga (IDY), Modi said yoga brings peace to our universe and gave the hope of a healthy life to humanity. "Yoga brings peace for us, the peace from yoga is not only for individuals, yoga brings peace to our society, nation, the world and the universe," Modi said, quoting rishis, maharshis and acharyas.

Speaking after inaugurating the grand event here, he said, "This might feel like an extreme thought to someone, but our sages have answered this in a simple mantra- that this whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us and yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness."

Stating that things start with self-awareness and proceed to awareness of the world, he said, "When we become aware of ourselves and our world, we begin to spot the things that need to be changed both in ourselves and in the world. They may be individual problems or global problems like climate change and international conflicts."

Noting that spiritual centres like Mysuru have nurtured the energy of yoga for centuries, Modi said, today that energy was giving direction for world health. Yoga today is not just a part of life, but is becoming the way of life, and it should not be limited to any particular time or place, Modi stated.

Pointing out that pictures of yoga until a few years ago were limited to houses and spiritual centres, the Prime Minister said, today they were coming from every corner of the world, and at a time when the world faced the pandemic over the last two years, thus depicting the excitement towards Yoga Day, leaving behind the barriers of country, subcontinent and continent. This proves our vitality, he said.

"Yoga has today become an international festival. Yoga is not limited to any individual, but it is for the whole of humanity. So this year's International Yoga Day's theme is yoga for Humanity," he said, as he thanked the United Nations and all the countries for taking the message of yoga to the entire humanity.

Highlighting that yoga makes us conscious, competent and compassionate towards challenges, Modi said, millions of people with a common consciousness and consensus, millions of those with inner peace will create an environment of global peace, and that's how yoga can connect the people, countries and it can become a problem solver for all of us. Noting that the Yoga Day is being celebrated as the country is observing 75 years of Independence, he said the broadness and acceptance for Yoga Day is an acceptance of India's feelings, which also gave energy for the nation's freedom struggle.

"The mass yoga at iconic places will bind together India's past, vastness and diversity," Modi said. Speaking about the 'startup yoga challenge', the PM called upon the youth to participate in new ideas and possibilities in the field of yoga.

The event here was attended by, among others, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and "Rajmata" Pramoda Devi. Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. In his address, Sonowal said that "it is after two tumultuous years of the (covid) pandemic, that we are now celebrating IDY in offline mode".

Integrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with celebrations of 8th IDY, mass yoga demonstrations will be organised at 75 iconic locations across the country under the leadership of as many Union Ministers, along with the PM's event at Mysuru, officials had said earlier.

The Prime Minister's event here was also part of the novel programme 'Guardian Yoga Ring' which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate yoga's unifying power that surpasses national boundaries.

"As the sun apparently moves from the east to the west across the world, the mass yoga demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on Earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of One Sun, One earth", officials said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 18,2022

anishaachal.jpg

Mangaluru, June 18: The 2nd PUC commerce stream toppers in in Dakshina Kannada believe that hard work coupled with encouragement from parents and guidance from their teachers are responsible for their success. 

Securing 595 out of 600 marks Anisha Mallya and Aachal Praveen Ullal have emerged toppers in the in the commerce stream. They also shared 2nd place in the state in commerce stream along with others. 

Anisha Mallya of St Aloysius College, said “My effort has borne fruit. All the papers were easy this time. Though I did not expect to be on the top in the state, I am glad of my result. The teachers were also very helpful in the college.”

Mallya is the daughter of businessman Panduranga Mallya and home-maker Shantala Mallya

“I want to take up BCom and after completing my graduation, I will decide on my future,” she added.

Anisha Mallya said she prepared for the examination herself and did not go for tuition classes. “Much to my delight, the papers were easy,” Ms. Mallya said ruling out any anxiety in facing the examination. 

Aachal Praveen Ullal from Canara PU College in Mangaluru said that he did not expect the rank. 

“I was working hard throughout. My studies focused more on gaining knowledge rather than scoring marks. I want to take up law and become a lawyer with specialisation in corporate law. The lecturers in college helped me to achieve this feat."

His hobbies include drawing and listening to music.

Canara PU College Principal Latha Maheshwari said that the faculty had expected Aachal Praveen to score a rank. “We are happy with Aachal's results who is a hard working student.” 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 9,2022

Mangaluru, June 9: The Government First Grade College, Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, has revoked the suspension of six Muslim girls after they gave an undertaking on June 8 that they will abide by the dress code.

After the suspension of six girls, the college had suspended one more girl last week. On June 7, another 24 students had been suspended. 

A total of 46 students including 29 students who had remained absent and 11 students who had maintained a distance from pro-hijab protests in the college last week attended classes by adhering to the college dress code.

However, 24 students who were suspended on Tuesday were not present. There are 101 Muslim girl students pursuing their studies in the college. 

Sanjeeva Matandoor, MLA, Puttur who is chairman of the College Development Committee, said that, for revocation of the suspension, students have been told to give an undertaking in writing that they will abide by the dress code prescribed by the college.

The MLA said that many students are attending classes while some, including some boys who are supporting girls wearing hijab in classrooms, continue to stay away from the classes.

He said that the college will suspend students who violate the dress code in defiance of the order of the Karnataka High Court, and the subsequent decision taken by the committee.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 17,2022

Secunderabad, June 17: One person has died and over 15 have been injured in Telangana's Secunderabad as violent protests against the new military recruitment policy, Agnipath, spread to the southern state after entering the third consecutive day in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Protests have also been reported in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

Telangana police resorted to aerial firing to disperse the angry crowd at the Secunderabad railway station as protests escalated into large-scale violence and arson, news agency PTI reported.

Protestors are demonstrating on railway tracks and have halted all train movement for the last three hours. Security forces are outnumbered as the railway station has been overrun by angry youth, who have already set three trains on fire.

Suman Kumar Sharma, an AC Power Car mechanic, narrated the horrifying scenes while the trains were being vandalised. He said there were around 5,000 people at the station and around 40 of them entered the train he was in. 

"They tried setting fire in the coach. They desperately tried to set fire to the power car, but we saved it. The passenger's things have been left behind and broken. Two gates were open, so we let the passengers go from one side. We told them, that the Railway Protection Force will keep them safe. We took the passengers out from here," he said.

Elderly people were also terrified. Some have left behind suitcases, spectacles, Aadhaar cards, and half-eaten packets of mixture strewn around inside the train, he added.

The railways are diverting trains so that they don't go through the Secunderabad station. The disruption began at 9 am when over 350 protestors took over the railway station. 

East Coast Express, Rajkot Express, and Ajanta Express were set on fire by violent mobs. 71 trains - 65 from Hyderabad Multi-Modal Transport System and six express - have been cancelled so far.

In Bihar, where the protests entered the third day, the house of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi was attacked as the new recruitment scheme that has set off a firestorm. "Such type of violence is very dangerous for the society. The protesters should remember that this is a loss for the society," Ms Devi, who is currently in Patna, said.

Two coaches of the Jammu Tawi Express train were set on fire in Bihar's Samastipur district, officials told NDTV, adding no one was hurt in the incident. A BJP office was also attacked in the Lakhisarai district. A mob set fire to the Islampur-Hatia express train which was stationed at the Islampur station in Nalanda. Three AC coaches are completely burnt down and several other coaches have been damaged.

In Uttar Pradesh, a mob entered a railway station in Ballia this morning and set a train coach on fire, and also damaged railway station property before the police used force to disperse them.

Over 200 trains have been affected - 35 trains have been cancelled while 13 short-terminated- since the protests erupted on Wednesday, according to the Railways.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.