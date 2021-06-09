  1. Home
  2. Unlocking process in 5 phases likely in Karnataka; shopping hours to be extended initially

News Network
June 9, 2021

Bengaluru, June 9: Hinting at the possibility of an unlocking process in Karnataka from next week, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday said that the state government is considering initiating the easing of curbs in four to five different phases.

To begin with, the government is considering the extension of existing shopping hours to 12 noon. Besides, it is also considering allowing people to visit parks for exercising.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of inaugurating a workshop organised by the BBMP for paediatricians at the Nimhans Convention Centre, Revenue minister R Ashoka said, "The government is considering unlock in 4 to 5 phases keeping in mind the daily caseload. But everything will not be thrown open at one go as it may further shoot up the Covid caseload. CM Yediyurappa will decide on this graded and phased unlock process."

Pointing at Bengaluru's Covid-19 figures, Ashoka further said, "Bengaluru is currently reporting about 2,000 cases. If we want to have a normal life, the caseload must come down to 500 per day. We will also be analysing what will be the positivity rate once unlock process sets in."

When asked about the relaxations that the state government is considering, R Ashoka said, "Initially we are thinking of extending the existing shopping hours which is currently from 6:00 am to 10:00 am. This may be extended up to 12 noon. Similarly, people may be allowed to visit parks for the morning, evening walk or jogging."

The minister clarified that no new industries (other than those that are currently allowed to function) will be allowed to resume operations for the time being.

Karnataka had extended its Covid-19 lockdown till June 14 and speculations are that steps will be taken for a graded unlocking, as was also suggested by the state's technical advisory committee.

The state, which until a few days ago was reporting a high number of daily infections and deaths, has seen a decline over the past few days. 

coastaldigest.com news network
May 28,2021

Bengaluru, May 28: Acclaimed educationist and humanitarian Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, known for founding the Al-Ameen Educational Society, passed away yesterday in Bengaluru. He was 86.

Khan was also a founder-trustee of an Urdu daily newspaper the Salar Daily. He was also Pro Chancellor and Treasurer of Aligarh Muslim University.

Widely referred to as ‘Baba-e-Taalim’, Dr Khan founded the Al-Ameen Educational Society in 1966. The Al-Ameen group of Institutions now number more than 200 in Karnataka and all over the country. In Bengaluru, the Al-Ameen institution has various colleges catering to varied streams from pre-university, degree, post-graduation Institute of Management, College of Pharmacy, and Law College to the Al-Ameen College of Education.

Born on 6 September 1935 in Trichy in Tamil Nadu, Dr Khan did his MBBS at Madras University, Chennai in 1963. After getting married he continued his postgraduate studies, M.S. specializing in surgery at Stanley Medical College, Chennai. He moved to Bengaluru in 1965.

In 1966 at the age of 31, he started the Al-Ameen Educational Society also sometimes referred to as the Al-Ameen Movement, which was a pioneering effort to impart education, especially within the state’s Muslim community.

Dr Khan was one of the founders, trustees of ‘Salar’, an Urdu daily newspaper from Bengaluru since 1964; he was also Pro-Chancellor/Treasurer of Aligarh Muslim University.

He is a recipient of several awards like Karnataka Rajyothsava award (1990), Kempegowda Award, Junior Jayees Award and Public Relation Society of India Award.

‘Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan Award’ given every year in recognition of exemplary services by members of the community is named after him.

News Network
May 30,2021

Dubai, May 30: The suspension of carriage of passengers on India-UAE flights has been extended, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced.

This came as India's official count of Covid-19 cases surpassed 20 million on Tuesday, nearly doubling in the past three months, while deaths officially have passed 220,000.

The suspension of entry for travellers from India was to have ended today, May 4, but now it has been extended until further notice.

Oman extends travel ban on India, Pakistan

Passengers are not allowed on India-UAE flights operated by international or local carriers. The only exemptions are UAE citizens, diplomats, official delegations, golden residency visa holders, and flights of businessmen.

Exempted travelers must take a Covid PCR test no more than 48 hours prior to travel – down from 72 hours.

They must also take a PCR test at the airport and on the fourth and the eighth days of entry. They must also undergo a 10-day quarantine.

The NCEMA did not specify when the suspension would be lifted.

An official with the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GCAA) told Khaleej Times: “A final date about when the suspension will be lifted is under continuous assessment. We are closely monitoring the situation in India.”

India-UAE flights were first suspended for 10 days from 11.59pm on April 24.

Cargo flights between the two countries are not affected.

Transit flights traveling to the UAE and bound for India can operate.

Travellers coming from India through other countries must have stayed in those countries for at least 14 days in order to be allowed entry to the UAE.

The GCAA called on all travelers affected by the decision to contact the relevant airlines to reschedule their flights.

With 3.45 million active cases, India recorded 357,229 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose 3,449 for a toll of 222,408, health ministry data showed.

The UAE reiterated its support for the Republic of India and its tireless efforts to address the Covid-19 pandemic, underscoring its full solidarity with India in these challenging circumstances.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its condolences to the government and people of India over Covid-19 victims and wished a speedy recovery to all patients.

The ministry also expressed hope that India would overcome this difficult period as soon as possible.

News Network
May 27,2021

New Delhi, May 27: Fuel prices were hiked again on Thursday as the petrol rate in the financial capital of Mumbai neared Rs 100. Petrol prices are up by 23 paise and diesel by around 30 paise, according to IOC.

The fresh hike marks the 14th increase this month, pushing fuel prices across the country to record highs. 

Petrol prices have already crossed 100 in various parts of the country. On Thursday, petrol stood at Rs 99.94 per litre in Mumbai.

In Delhi, price of petrol rose to Rs 93.44 while diesel increased to Rs 84.32. In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol will now cost Rs 95.06 and diesel Rs 93.49.

In Bengaluru, petrol will now cost Rs 96.80 and diesel Rs 89.70.

