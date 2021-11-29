  1. Home
  Uppinangady lorry-rickshaw collision: A day after boy's death, mother dies in hospital

November 30, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 30: A 12-year-old boy and his mother lost their lives and two others are undergoing treatment after a lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw on national highway 75 at Matha near Uppinangady on Monday November 29.

T Mohammad Altaf (12), a sixth standard student of Hirtadka government primary school, died on the spot. His mother Khadeejamma (46), who had suffered severe injuries in the mishap breathed her lost today in a hospital.  

Both of them were onboard the ill-fated auto-rickshaw which reduced into a bundle of metal in the mishap. 

Altaf’s elder brother T Mohammed Asrar (23) and auto rickshaw driver, Siddique (34) from Hirtadka are now undergoing treatment in the hospital. Both of them stated to have suffered grave injuries and their condition is critical.

Khadeejamma, who was a resident of Bengare, Mangaluru had been to her parental home at Hirtadka near Matha along with children. Yesterday, the family visited Uppinangady town in a bus and was going back home in an auto rickshaw when tragedy struck. A lorry that was moving towards Mangaluru from the direction of Bengaluru collided with the auto rickshaw in bid to overtake another vehicle. 

Khadeejamma’s husband late Ashraf, was a vehicle driver, had lost battle to cancer a couple of years ago despite spending hugely for treatment. Khateejamma was taking care of her children since then with the help of relatives. 

November 29,2021

Hubballi, Nov 29: Sri Ram Sena President Pramod Muthalik claimed that neither BJP nor Sangh Parivar is extending any kind of support to their fight for a Hindu Rashtra.

“On the contrary, they are creating hurdles in our efforts to establish Hindu Rashtra,” he said during a programme organised by Hubballi-Dharwad Sri Ram Sena district Unit here on Sunday.

Muthalik claimed that only ‘Rama’ is with them and not any political party or Sangh Parivar. “Just because we are fighting for Hindutva, the governments have slapped 107 legal cases against me. Even our office bearers have been facing cases,” he said and added that irrespective of the number of cases filed against them Sri Ram Sena will continue to fight for protecting Hindutva.

He said the government is treating them as criminals as they are asked to visit police stations during every festival of Muslims and Christians. "The governments have been treating cow protectors and warriors of Hindutva as criminals. The police are also filing cases against our workers when they prevent Love Jihad cases," he said.

He said there is no question of compromising with issues related to Muslims and Christians. Sri Ram Sena had opposed Iftar Meet at Srikrishna Mutt, Udupi and staged a protest. "We have the support of a few Seers and pontiffs for making India a Hindu Rashtra," he said.

November 20,2021

Nov 20: Battered by the heavy rains for over a week, Karnataka is likely to witness another three rainy days according to meteorologists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its fresh forecast, the IMD has sounded yellow alert in 18 districts on Saturday. Further, officials explained that south interior and coastal Karnataka districts will witness fairly widespread rains for the next three days until Sunday.

"Revealing that the widespread rainfall along with thundershowers to continue in various parts of southern Karnataka. IMD Karnataka officials sounded ‘yellow alert’ in Bengaluru Urban, Rural districts, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Ramanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, Davangere, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Ballari, Koppal, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts," it said.

Commenting on the prevailing weather pattern over the Bay of Bengal, a senior meteorologist said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the west and a trough has been identified over the coast of Odisha.

Under the influence, southern districts are likely to witness widespread rainfall until Sunday.

According to IMD data, Gubbi and Tumakuru have received the highest rainfall of 15 cm, followed by Chintamani - 12 cm, Mulbagal and Srinivasapura - 11 cm.

November 27,2021

Dharward, Nov 27: A medical college in Karnataka's Dharwad has become a Covid hotspot with 99 more testing positive, taking the total number of cases to 281.

The SDM College of Medical Sciences, a tertiary care centre, is considered the medical hub of north Karnataka.

Fresh admissions to the hospital have been suspended. The entry and exit to the hospital has been blocked and of those admitted only the one who test negative will be discharged.

Most of the people infected at the college were fully vaccinated against coronavirus, officials said, adding that a recent freshers' party organised inside the campus led to the outbreak. The party continued for two-three days.

Chairman of Manipal Hospital and member of Covid task force team in Karnataka Dr Sudarshan Ballal said the Covid cluster is a cause of concern.

"There was a large cluster that has turned to be positive and all of them were at an event. This means the variant of this virus is infectious. Second concern, all the students were fully vaccinated which means there is an immune escape phenomena," he said.

Deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil said that testing has been intensified and throat swab samples of 1,500 people are being collected every day from 11 new counters opened. Results of 1,890 staff and patients at the medical college and hospital are awaited. They have been quarantined.

