Uppinangady lorry-rickshaw collision: A day after boy’s death, mother dies in hospital

Mangaluru, Nov 30: A 12-year-old boy and his mother lost their lives and two others are undergoing treatment after a lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw on national highway 75 at Matha near Uppinangady on Monday November 29.

T Mohammad Altaf (12), a sixth standard student of Hirtadka government primary school, died on the spot. His mother Khadeejamma (46), who had suffered severe injuries in the mishap breathed her lost today in a hospital.

Both of them were onboard the ill-fated auto-rickshaw which reduced into a bundle of metal in the mishap.

Altaf’s elder brother T Mohammed Asrar (23) and auto rickshaw driver, Siddique (34) from Hirtadka are now undergoing treatment in the hospital. Both of them stated to have suffered grave injuries and their condition is critical.

Khadeejamma, who was a resident of Bengare, Mangaluru had been to her parental home at Hirtadka near Matha along with children. Yesterday, the family visited Uppinangady town in a bus and was going back home in an auto rickshaw when tragedy struck. A lorry that was moving towards Mangaluru from the direction of Bengaluru collided with the auto rickshaw in bid to overtake another vehicle.

Khadeejamma’s husband late Ashraf, was a vehicle driver, had lost battle to cancer a couple of years ago despite spending hugely for treatment. Khateejamma was taking care of her children since then with the help of relatives.