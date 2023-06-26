  1. Home
  Uppinangady: Mustafa Kempi passes away

News Network
June 26, 2023

Mangaluru, June 26: Mustafa Kempi, a social worker, activist and community leader from Uppinangady, passed away at a private hospital in Mangaluru after a brief illness. 

He was 49.

He was the president of the management committee of the Malik Deenar Juma Masjid in Uppinangady. He was part of several social and religious organizations and institutions.  

He is survived by his wife, five sons and two daughters.  

News Network
June 19,2023

Bengaluru, June 19: When BJP and Congress are engaged in a war of words over the implementation of free rice scheme and refusal of the Central government to sell rice to Karnataka, Karnataka AAP unit stated that Punjab is ready to help in this regard.

Talking to reporters on Monday, the state president of the party, Prithvi Reddy, said that the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Punjab state government will provide complete support to overcome the problem of rice shortage in the state.

“Congress party in the state has come to power today without any prior preparations, completely copying the programmes of Aam Aadmi Party and announcing many hasty guarantees for vote bank politics. We will not engage in any political hypocrisy in this situation where the poor people of the state are in trouble due to these half-baked guarantees.”

Now the poor people of the state are in trouble. The aim of our party is to alleviate the suffering. In my conversation with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann yesterday, the Chief Minister said that he is ready to give a full helping hand in principle. We are ready to provide complete technical support required by the Chief Minister of the state to hold talks with the Punjab Chief Minister immediately,” said Prithvi Reddy.

Speaking at the same occasion, Prithvi Reddy condemned the attitude of the BJP government at the Centre as anti-poor and sad. A letter has already been written to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of the state. Prithvi Reddy has urged the government to get surplus rice from the Punjab government to solve the problem.

Commenting on this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday stated that his government would hold another round of talks with the Punjab. He maintained that Punjab had earlier told Karnataka that rice was not available.

News Network
June 16,2023

Newsroom, June 16: BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi has called upon the heads of the mutts to convene a 'maha panchayat' to save Hinduism.

The call comes after Congress government of Karnataka repealed controversial anti-conversion bill introduced by previous BJP government and made it mandatory to read preamble of Indian constitution in schools and colleges across the state besides dropping lesson on RSS founder.

Speaking to media persons in Chikkamagaluru on Friday, the BJP leader said: “There is a necessity to re-convert using four techniques of 'Sama, Dama, Danda, Beda." 

"To protect ourselves, self-protection measures should be taken. There is a need to bring back those who have converted to other religions, back to the fold of Hinduism," he stressed. 

News Network
June 16,2023

Tumakuru, 16: A teenage girl was strangled to death by her father, brother and uncle in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district in a case of honour killing.

Tumakuru SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad said on Friday that the three accused — Parashurama, Shivaraju, Tukaram — have been arrested.

The barbaric incident occurred after the victim Netravati’s family became enraged that she was in love with a boy belonging to a Scheduled Caste.

The girl, identified as Netravati, was a II PU student of a government junior college in Sira and staying in a hostel there. She was from Chikkahedigehalli in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district.

The girl, who belonged to Nayaka community, an ST, fell in love with an SC boy, a final-year BCom student from a private college in Sira, and they both decided to get married. The boy too is from Sira.

The girl was to turn 18 in three months.

The girl was reported missing two weeks ago, but her parents found her and brought her back home on June 9.

When the girl did not agree to end the relationship with the boy, the accused persons forced her to drink poison.

When the girl resisted them, her father Parashurama, brother Shivaraju, and uncle Tukaram strangled her to death with a rope.

They family had claimed that the girl died after consuming the poison and also performed her last rites.

However, sensing suspicion, villagers complained to the police.

The police had initially registered a case of suicidal death, but after a probe, it was converted into a murder case and arrested the accused persons.

