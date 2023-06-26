Uppinangady: Mustafa Kempi passes away

Tumakuru, 16: A teenage girl was strangled to death by her father, brother and uncle in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district in a case of honour killing.
Tumakuru SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad said on Friday that the three accused — Parashurama, Shivaraju, Tukaram — have been arrested.
The barbaric incident occurred after the victim Netravati’s family became enraged that she was in love with a boy belonging to a Scheduled Caste.
The girl, identified as Netravati, was a II PU student of a government junior college in Sira and staying in a hostel there. She was from Chikkahedigehalli in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district.
The girl, who belonged to Nayaka community, an ST, fell in love with an SC boy, a final-year BCom student from a private college in Sira, and they both decided to get married. The boy too is from Sira.
The girl was to turn 18 in three months.
The girl was reported missing two weeks ago, but her parents found her and brought her back home on June 9.
When the girl did not agree to end the relationship with the boy, the accused persons forced her to drink poison.
When the girl resisted them, her father Parashurama, brother Shivaraju, and uncle Tukaram strangled her to death with a rope.
They family had claimed that the girl died after consuming the poison and also performed her last rites.
However, sensing suspicion, villagers complained to the police.
The police had initially registered a case of suicidal death, but after a probe, it was converted into a murder case and arrested the accused persons.
