  1. Home
  2. US Consulate General to host ‘Study in the US’ fair in Bengaluru on Aug 18

US Consulate General to host ‘Study in the US’ fair in Bengaluru on Aug 18

News Network
August 12, 2024

collegesUS.jpg

Bengaluru: EducationUSA, the US government’s official source of information on higher education in the US, will host an education fair in Bengaluru on August 18. The fair is part of a series of eight such events planned across India.

The Bengaluru event will be held at Hotel Taj on MG Road, between 2 pm and 5 pm. Students seeking admission in undergraduate, post-graduate, and doctorate programmes will have an opportunity to meet with representatives from more than 80 accredited universities and colleges in the US. There is no participation fee. Students can register for the fair on https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair24Emb

The discussions with US universities, EducationUSA advisers, and US Embassy representatives will help the students make informed choices about US higher education and learn about the US student visa application process, an official statement said.

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said the fairs offer the students a chance to meet representatives from a huge range of US colleges and universities and get first-hand information on admissions, scholarships, and campus life.

The fairs will be held at Hyderabad (August 16), Chennai (August 17), Bengaluru (August 18), Kolkata (August 19), Ahmedabad (August 21), Pune (August 22), Mumbai (August 24), and New Delhi (August 25). 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 9,2024

landslidequake.jpg

People living in Edakkal area of Kerala's landslide-hit Wayanad district complained on Friday that they heard a noise coming from under the earth, creating panic among residents.

Local residents told reporters they heard a huge sound, accompanied by a jerk-like sensation, prompting government authorities to investigate.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said it is examining seismic records and also attempting local reconnaissance to find if anything is anomalous.

"As of now seismic records do not show any indications of movements," it said.

The sound was heard at around 10:15 am, according to a panchayat ward member who spoke to a TV news channel.

A holiday has been declared for schools in the affected area, authorities said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 8,2024

vinesh.jpg

Paris: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced retirement after her heartbreaking disqualification from the Olympics, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue.

The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout on Wednesday, posted on X to announce her decision.

Addressing her mother Premlata, Vinesh wrote, "Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken."

"I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me)," added the two-time world championships bronze-medallist.

Vinesh appealed against her disqualification from the Olympic finals on Wednesday in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal.

She spent a good part of the day at a polyclinic inside the Games village owing to severe dehydration caused by her desperate measures to make the cut, which included going hungry, avoiding fluids and staying up all night to sweat it out.

An ad-hoc division of the CAS has been set up here for resolution by arbitration of any disputes arising during the Olympic Games or during a period of 10 days preceding the Opening Ceremony. Her appeal will be taken up in the next few hours.

Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh in the semifinals, replaced her in the final against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

Hidebrandt won the bout to claim gold and Vinesh is now banking on CAS to be a joint silver-medallist with Lopez.

However, the sport's international governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW) has made it clear on its part that the current weigh-in rule cannot be changed as of now.

"On IOA’s suggestion that a wrestler's results from the day on which the athlete met the weigh-in requirements should not be disqualified, the UWW President was sympathetic.

"UWW will also discuss the suggestion at an appropriate platform but it could not be done retrospectively," the world body said in a statement late on Wednesday after its President Nenad Lalovic met IOA chief P T Usha.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night.

She was assured of at least a silver medal before the disqualification.

Vinesh is a three-time Olympian and has won gold medals in both the Asian and Commonwealth Games. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 9,2024

acharya.jpg

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 15-year-old boy from Benjanapadavu village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, has died by suicide. 

The young student, Bhavish Acharya, was a Class 10 student who tragically ended his life by hanging himself in the bathroom of his home.

Bhavish, the son of Udaya Acharya, lived with his family in Benjanapadavu Karavali Site and was studying at a private school in Badakabailu. 

According to sources close to the family, Bhavish had frequently expressed difficulties with his studies, sharing his concerns with his parents. However, the exact circumstances that led to this devastating act remain unknown.

On the evening of August 7, Bhavish returned home and remained indoors. Around 7:30 p.m., he went to the bathroom and didn’t return for an unusually long time. 

Worried, his family knocked on the door, but there was no response. Fearing the worst, they broke the door open and were confronted with the heartbreaking sight of Bhavish hanging. He was rushed to Thumbay hospital, but tragically, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Bantwal twon police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation to understand the factors leading to this tragic event.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.