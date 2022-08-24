‘Use it as playground and for offering Eid prayers’: HC passes interim order of status quo on Idgah Maidan

Bengaluru, Aug 25: The High Court of Karnataka today passed an interim order of status quo with respect to Idgah Maidan in Chamrajpet.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar directed the state government and the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf (Wakf Board) to use the property only as a playground and for offering prayers on Eid al Fitr and Eid al Adha.

The Wakf Board has moved the High Court challenging the order dated 6-08-2022 holding that the land belongs to the Revenue Department.

“The parties are directed to maintain a status quo in respect of the property and that said property shall be utilised only for the purpose of playground and Muslim community is permitted to use for prayers on Ramzan and Bakrid respectively and not for offering prayers on any other day,” Justice Hemant Chandangoudar said.