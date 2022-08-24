  1. Home
  2. ‘Use it as playground and for offering Eid prayers’: HC passes interim order of status quo on Idgah Maidan

‘Use it as playground and for offering Eid prayers’: HC passes interim order of status quo on Idgah Maidan

News Network
August 25, 2022

eidgah.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 25: The High Court of Karnataka today passed an interim order of status quo with respect to Idgah Maidan in Chamrajpet. 

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar directed the state government and the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf (Wakf Board) to use the property only as a playground and for offering prayers on Eid al Fitr and Eid al Adha.

The Wakf Board has moved the High Court challenging the order dated 6-08-2022 holding that the land belongs to the Revenue Department.

“The parties are directed to maintain a status quo in respect of the property and that said property shall be utilised only for the purpose of playground and Muslim community is permitted to use for prayers on Ramzan and Bakrid respectively and not for offering prayers on any other day,” Justice Hemant Chandangoudar said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 20,2022

siddu.jpg

Madikeri, Aug 20: A man who hurled eggs at Leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly, Siddaramaiah’s car during his visit to Kodagu district to inspect rain related damages, was a Congress worker, a BJP MLA claimed on Saturday. Sampath was among the number of BJP activists who were arrested for staging a protest against Siddaramaiah on August 18.

A video of the incident in which Sampath is purportedly seen throwing eggs on Siddaramaiah’s car has gone viral. However maintaining distance from Sampath, BJP legislator M P Appachu Ranjan claimed that he was not a BJP activist but a Congress worker.

There are photos of Sampath holding the Congress flag, shawl and banner. If it is proved that he is our party member, then we will expel him.., Ranjan told reporters. According to the Ranjan, Sampath is in the construction industry and works as a bar bender.

Sampath’s father Sundaramurthy was in the BJP. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah and his loyalists are mulling taking out a Madikeri Chalo’, a march to Madikeri, the district headquarter town of the district.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 12,2022

Udupi, Aug 12: A 32-year-old woman lost her life when the motorbike on which she was riding pillion skidded and fell when a cow suddenly came across the road at Vandse village in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district. 

The victim has been identified as Ambika, an assistant teacher at Hemmadi government model higher primary school. She was riding pillion with her husband Srikanth, who is also a teacher at Navundra government higher primary school when the incident occurred on August 11 morning. 

It is learnt that Srikanth used to drop his wife to her school before heading to his school on his motorbike. The couple has a one-and-half-year-old child.

On August 11, when their two-wheeler reached Vandse, a cow suddenly ran across the road. 

In his bid to avoid crashing into the cow Srikanth lost control over his vehicle and it skilled and fell. Even though he suffered minor injuries his wife suffered severe head injuries.  She was rushed to a private hospital in Udupi where she breathed her last by night.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 22,2022

shahnavaz.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 22: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the operation of a Delhi High Court order relating to registration of an FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on a woman's complaint alleging rape.

A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit issued notice and sought responses, including from the Delhi government, on Mr Hussain's plea and posted it for hearing in the third week of September.

The high court on August 17 had dismissed Hussain's plea challenging a trial court order directing the Delhi Police to register an FIR against him, saying there was no perversity in the 2018 order, and vacated its earlier interim order staying the operation.

In 2018, a Delhi-based woman had approached a lower court seeking registration of an FIR against Hussain on her allegation of rape.

A magisterial court had on July 7, 2018, ordered the registration of an FIR against Hussain, saying a cognizable offence was made out in the complaint of the woman.

This was challenged by the BJP leader before a sessions court which had dismissed his plea.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.