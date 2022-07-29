  1. Home
UT Khader to CM: Why communalism in paying compensation? Can’t you treat all victims’ families equally?

News Network
July 29, 2022

Mangaluru, July 29: Mangaluru MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly U T Khader has urged the Karnataka government to pay equal compensation to the kin of all those who lost their lives in the attack by "communal forces and anti-social elements" in Dakshina Kannada. 

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, the Congress leader reminded the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai that government pays compensation from the taxpayers money and not from the pocket of the CM. 

"The government should treat families of the three persons who were killed by assailants equally and announce compensation impartially," he said.

"The CM who visited the family of Praveen Nettaru at Bellare should have visited the family of Mohammed Masood also who was killed by assailants a week ago in Bellare. The act of the CM distributing compensation to the family of only Praveen Nettaru and ignoring other innocents has raised question on the kind of democratic government prevailing in the state. The government should provide justice to all the families," he said.

"The pain of three families who lost their sons are the same. All three family members have appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the district again. When the government acts impartially, even the officials discharge their duties impartially."

If the government had taken precautionary measure after the first murder in Bellare, other incidents would not have happened, Khader added.

He said the government and police should consider the murder of Masood, Praveen and Fazil in Dakshina Kannada district seriously and thorough investigation should be conducted.

Strict action should be initiated against those who were directly or indirectly involved in these three murders in the district, demanded the MLA.

"While political pressure to arrest the culprits should not be an excuse for the police to cause any inconvenience to innocents, people should also support the government and the police in maintaining peace and harmony in the district," he said.

The MLA urged the political leaders not to issue any provocative statements and help in maintaining peace and harmony in Dakshina Kannada. "Provocative statements elsewhere will also have its impact in the district. The need of the hour is installing peace, harmony and brotherhood," he added.

News Network
July 28,2022

Mangaluru, Jul 28: Two youths have been formally arrested by the police in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettaru in Bellare, Sullia. 

The arrested have been identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare. The duo was picked up from Kasargod.

So far, 21 persons have been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the murder case. 

Praveen Nettaru, 32, district committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday (July 26) night. As Praveen was an active member of the Sangh Parivar, police suspect that he was murdered in retaliation to the recent murder of a Muslim boy in Bellare.

News Network
July 27,2022

Mangaluru, July 27: Condemning the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured that the culprits involved in the "heinous act" will be arrested soon and be punished as per law.

Home Minister Arga Jnanendra said, the area where the incident took place is close to Kerala border and police are making special efforts to nab the culprits by establishing contact with senior officials of Kerala Police.

Praveen Nettar, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night.

"The heinous murder of our party worker Praveen Nettar from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada is condemnable. Those involved in the heinous act will be arrested soon and will be punished as per law," Bommai said in a tweet.

Jnanendra said he has spoken to the Chief Minister about the incident and has issued necessary instructions to the police. A senior ADGP rank official will be going to Mangaluru and will monitor the probe and take necessary actions, he said.

Along with nabbing the culprits, efforts are also on to maintain peace and order, the Home Minister said. "it is natural that there will be anger about losing a young man, but I request people to maintain peace."

News Network
July 26,2022

action.jpg

New Delhi, July 26: Nineteen opposition MPs have been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the week for disrupting the session today.

"The decision to suspend opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha was taken with a heavy heart. They kept on ignoring the Chairman's appeals," BJP's Piyush Goyal said. "The government is ready for a debate on price rise once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers and returns to parliament," said Mr Goyal, leader of the house in Rajya Sabha.

The latest round of suspension comes a day after four Congress MPs in Lok Sabha were dealt with similar action for the entire monsoon session, ending August 12, for holding placards inside the house despite warnings by Speaker Om Birla to behave.

The house was adjourned for an hour today after the suspended opposition MPs did not leave and continued to protest.

The action against the 19 Rajya Sabha MPs would likely escalate the opposition's fury against the government over what they claim was an attempt to shut voices that question the ruling alliance's economic and social policies.

"This government has suspended democracy," Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien told reporters today.

The suspended Rajya Sabha MPs are:

  1. Sushmita Dev, Trinamool Congress
  2. Mausam Noor, Trinamool Congress
  3. Shanta Chhetri, Trinamool Congress 
  4. Dola Sen, Trinamool Congress 
  5. Santanu Sen, Trinamool Congress
  6. Abhi Ranjan Biswar, Trinamool Congress 
  7. Md. Nadimul Haque, Trinamool Congress
  8. M Hamamed Abdulla, DMK
  9. B Lingaiah Yadav, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)
  10. A.A. Rahim, CPI(M)
  11. Ravihandra Vaddiraju, TRS
  12. S Kalyanasundaram, DMK
  13. R Girranjan, DMK
  14. NR Elango, DMK
  15. V Sivadasan, CPI(M)
  16. M Shanmugam, DMK
  17. Damodar Rao Divakonda, TRS
  18. Sandosh Kumar P, CPI
  19. Kanimozhi NVN Somu, DMK

Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha have been demanding an urgent discussion on issues like price rise and goods and services tax, or GST, hike for the past many days, leading to disruptions in the house.

The opposition is demanding that the discussions be held under Rule 267 (Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha). Under this rule, the issue being raised is taken up by suspending the listed business of the day.

"You can suspend us but you cannot silence us. Deplorable situation - our hon'ble MPs are trying to flag people's issues but they are being suspended. For how long will this go on? The sanctity of the parliament stands heavily compromised," the Trinamool Congress tweeted.

