Veteran Beary activist, writer U A Khasim Ullal no more

Bengaluru, June 17: With 72 more students receiving 625 out of 625 marks after re-evaluation and re-totalling, the number of students securing full marks in the SSLC examinations has increased to 217.

Last month, when the SSLC results were announced, 145 students sprang a surprise by scoring 625 out of 625. This number has increased by 72 after the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) released the revaluation results.

The Board has decided to initiate disciplinary action against teachers who evaluated the answer scripts.

KSEEB director Gopalakrishna H N said: “We are gathering information on the teachers who evaluated these answer scripts and the same will be forwarded to the deputy directors of respective districts for further action.”

According to the Board’s norms, such teachers will be penalised and also blacklisted from the list of eligible evaluators. “The action will depend on the reply they give to the notice they will be issued,” said another official of the Board.

Meanwhile, the Board is initiating measures to refund the revaluation fee to students. “If the difference in marks is six and above we will refund the revaluation fees. But in case the marks difference is below six, then the revised marks will be added to the marks card, but no refund will be initiated,” the KSEEB director explained.

The huge number of students notching up perfect top scores became a subject of discussion on various platforms. This is the first time since the inception of KSEEB that 217 students have scored full marks in all the subjects to emerge as toppers.

The number of students achieving the perfect score was never more than 10 all these years. In 2020, six students scored a cent per cent. Also, the number of students securing second place has been jumped from 11 in 2020 to 309 this year with a total score of 624. A total of 472 students share the third place with 623 marks.