  1. Home
  2. VHP asks Mangaluru top cop to ban parties that include ‘indecent dancing’

VHP asks Mangaluru top cop to ban parties that include ‘indecent dancing’

News Network
December 20, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 20: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have urged city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar not to issue permission for parties that are likely to feature indecent dances, and supply of drugs in the name of New Year celebrations.

In a memorandum submitted to the commissioner, Bajrang Dal divisional coordinator Bhujanga Kulal and district coordinator Puneeth Attavar, said that they oppose western culture in the name of New Year celebrations. 

“It has come to our knowledge that a few organisers of the celebrations in hotels and pubs, have arranged indecent dances. There are also chances of the drugs and sex mafia widening their network at such parties.”

The city police commissioner had recently stated that a task force had been formed, to take action against those who engage in performing wheelies, drag racing, rash driving and shouting in the city.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 12,2022

Five people have been killed and three seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway, near Nagathihalli, in Nagamangala taluk, on Sunday, December 11, night. 

The deceased include three passengers travelling in the SUV. They have been identified as Srinivas Murthy (74), Jayanti (60) and Prabhakar (75), and two passengers from other car. 

It is said that the Innova car from Tamil Nadu was bound for Mangaluru from Bengaluru. It hit the road median and then collided head on with the Swift car coming in the opposite direction.

Three passengers in the Swift car, from Hassan and two passengers in the Innova car were killed on the spot in the mishap, according to police.

Three others in the Innova car were seriously injured and have been admitted to Adichunchanagiri hospital for treatment. The driver of the Innova car lost balance of the vehicle and hit the median resulting in the mishap, according to police.

Bindiganavile police have registered a case. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 9,2022

stjoseph.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 9: A fresh controversy erupted after few male students were found dancing in burqa at St Joseph Engineering College in Mangaluru. 

The four boys have reportedly been suspended after objections were raised to the alleged vulgar gestures.

The action was taken after the video was circulated on social media. The video shows four boys wearing burqa dancing on a stage on a bollywood number "Teri photo ko seene se yaar"

Meanwhile, the college has issued a statement in this regard. "The video clip being circulated on social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural. It was not part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending enquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone," the college statement said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 15,2022

teacher.jpg

Mandya, Dec 15: The female students of a school hostel have thrashed a headmaster for allegedly misbehaving with the inmates and handed him over to the police at Katteri village in Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday night.

It is alleged that the headmaster, identified as Chinmaya Ananda Murthy, had called the students to his room and tried to misbehave. 

He had also allegedly warned them that he would mention that their conduct was bad in the transfer certificate if it was disclosed to others.

However, the students along with other inmates thrashed him with sticks and handed him over to the KRS police, who rushed to the spot.

DDPI Javaregowda visited the hostel on Thursday morning and took stock of the situation.

The villagers took the official to task for their negligence of the department and alleged that the authorities had not taken any steps though a similar incident was reported a few years ago.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.