VHP asks Mangaluru top cop to ban parties that include ‘indecent dancing’

Mangaluru, Dec 20: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have urged city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar not to issue permission for parties that are likely to feature indecent dances, and supply of drugs in the name of New Year celebrations.

In a memorandum submitted to the commissioner, Bajrang Dal divisional coordinator Bhujanga Kulal and district coordinator Puneeth Attavar, said that they oppose western culture in the name of New Year celebrations.

“It has come to our knowledge that a few organisers of the celebrations in hotels and pubs, have arranged indecent dances. There are also chances of the drugs and sex mafia widening their network at such parties.”

The city police commissioner had recently stated that a task force had been formed, to take action against those who engage in performing wheelies, drag racing, rash driving and shouting in the city.