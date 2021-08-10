  1. Home
  2. VHP, Bajrang Dal members lay siege to former MLA Idinabba’s son’s house, detained

August 11, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 11: Dozens of men belonging to Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal today attempted to lay siege to the house of B M Basha, son of former MLA B A Idinabba located at Mastikatte in Ullal on the outskirts of the city. 

The development comes days after a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the house over alleged terror links of the one of the family members. NIA also has seized the passport of a woman member of the family who supposedly got converted to Islam from Hinduism. 

Local police intervened to prevent the agitators from forcefully entering the house and took them to custody. VHP regional secretary Sharan Pumpwell was among those who were briefly detained by the cops. 

The agitators accused the family members of late Idinabba of indulging in so called ‘love jihad’ and urged the people of Ullal to boycott the family. 

Two days ago, Mr Pumpwell had announced that the saffron groups would hold a placard protest in Ullal between 7.30am and 9am. Mr Pumpwell went on to claim that the coastal region has been witnessing anti-national activities. 

“The recent arrest of former MLA’s kin by the NIA proves that the anti-nationals have made the coastal region their centre of activities. Hindu community should wake up against such terror activities,” he said.

August 8,2021

Tokyo, Aug 8: The Tokyo 2020 Games were declared closed by IOC chief Thomas Bach on Sunday, ending the "most challenging Olympic journey" after a year's pandemic delay and threats of cancellation.

Bach called them "unprecedented Olympic Games" as he addressed the 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium, which was bereft of fans as Japan battles to contain a record coronavirus outbreak.

"In these difficult times we are all living through, you give the world the most precious of gifts: hope," the International Olympic Committee president told athletes at the ceremony.

"And now I have to mark the end of this most challenging Olympic journey to Tokyo: I declare the Games of the 32nd Olympiad closed," he added.

It marked a low-key end to an extraordinary Olympics that have mostly played out in empty venues with only athletes, team officials and media present.

Athletes have lived in strict biosecure conditions with social distancing at the Olympic Village and instructions to wear masks unless eating, sleeping, training or competing.

Bach has described how the IOC considered cancelling the Olympics and claiming the costs on its insurance policy but said officials ploughed ahead with holding the Games "for the athletes".

"Some were already speaking of 'Ghost Games'," he told an IOC session earlier on Sunday.

"What we have seen here is that on the contrary the athletes have brought soul to the Olympic Games."

On Sunday, the climax of the biggest sports event since the pandemic, Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge won the men's marathon and the USA edged China at the top of the medals table.

The United States scored victories in volleyball, track cycling and basketball to top the tally with 39 gold medals, just one ahead of China.

The Olympics were plagued by low Japanese support as they went ahead with Tokyo and other regions under a state of emergency and with infections multiplying to new highs.

But Japan's record haul of 27 golds to finish third on the table has won hearts. Britain were fourth with 22 and the Russian Olympic Committee, the team for Russian athletes after their country was banned for systematic doping, were fifth with 20.

"We believe our athletes' earnest spirit and all-out performance moved people," said Tsuyoshi Fukui, chef de mission for the Japanese team.

A succession of big names have failed to perform in Japan, where new sports skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing and karate have brought young new stars to the fore.

But marathon world record holder Kipchoge showed his class, kicking in the closing stages and clocking 2hr 08min 38sec to retain the title he won in 2016.

"I know there were a lot of people against holding this Olympics due to the coronavirus," said a flag-waving, 47-year-old fan on the marathon route who gave his name as Tsujita.

"But I am glad it took place. This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone."

The marathon, moved north to Sapporo to avoid Tokyo's summer heat, was one of the few events to allow spectators.

Fears of a major outbreak among the mostly vaccinated Olympic athletes and officials proved unfounded and 430 cases were picked up during the Games, including 32 in the Olympic Village.

But the virus has lurked as an ever-present threat. Victory celebrations were muted, with lonely laps of honour. But the athletes' emotions were on full view.

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles provided the most jaw-dropping moment when she abruptly pulled out of competition over a bout of the "twisties", a disorientating mental block.

Biles, widely acknowledged as the greatest gymnast in history, recovered sufficiently to claim a redemptive bronze medal in her final event, the beam.

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand became the first openly transgender woman to compete at the Games and Canada's Quinn became the first openly transgender Olympic medallist, with gold in the women's football.

In other highlights, the US men's team won their fourth consecutive men's basketball crown, US swimmer Caeleb Dressel assumed the mantle of Michael Phelps with five gold medals in the pool and Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah achieved a sprint double on the track.

Among the final events on Sunday, Jason Kenny claimed the men's keirin to become the first Briton to win seven Olympic titles.

The Americans started the day two golds behind China but the women's basketball and volleyball titles and US track cyclist Jennifer Valente's omnium victory put them top of the table.

The Olympic flag was passed to 2024 hosts Paris at the ceremony. But the Olympic circus will reconvene in just six months when Beijing, faced with boycott threats and a renewed coronavirus emergency, holds the Winter Games in February. 

August 2,2021

Varanasi, Aug 2: Large crowds of Hindus were seen in Varanasi as they took a dip in the Ganga river and offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Monday despite warnings from the authorities to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

People were seen flouting Covid-19 safety protocols; barely a few people were seen wearing masks and practising social distancing.

On the second day of the month of Shravan, special rituals were done with devotees.
Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year.

It is a traditional practice to observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples on 'sawan ke somwar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan).

This year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Kanwar Yatra, which is usually undertaken in the month of Shravan, has also been cancelled.

August 4,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 4: Discontent seems to be brewing within the ruling BJP in Karnataka, with Ministerial aspirants who could not make it to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet and their supporters openly expressing their displeasure and also several districts not getting any representation.

Thirteen districts - Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Raichur, Hassan, Vijayapura, Ballari, Davangere, Kolar, Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru and Chamarajanagara have not got any representation in the cabinet.

Also, a couple of Ministers who were part of the previous B S Yediyurappa cabinet, but could not make it to Bommai's Ministry have expressed their discontent.

Former Ministers who didn't make it to the new cabinet include Jagadish Shettar (who had opted out of the Ministry citing seniority as a former CM), Suresh Kumar, Laxman Savadi, Arvind Limbavali, C P Yogeshwar, Shrimant Patil and R Shankar.

Expressing displeasure over not being inducted, Shankar, who is among the legislators who had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019, said he was surprised as to why he was not made Minister, "despite assurance". However, he also expressed hope about being part of the Ministry in the days to come.

Shrimant Patil, who had become Minister in Yediyurappa cabinet after quitting the Congress and winning subsequent bypolls, too expressed similar opinion on not being part of the Bommai cabinet.

Senior BJP leader and MLA from Krishnaraja constituency in Mysuru district, S A Ramadas said he had expected a Ministerial post and that the district would get the representation.

"I had got congratulatory messages till last night, but don't know what changed at the last minute." He said Yediyurappa too had told him that he had suggested his name for the Minister post. Hitting out at Bommai for not inducting him, Haveri MLA Neharu Olekar said, "I'm from the SC community. I have got elected three times and despite being a party loyalist, I'm not made Minister...the reason for this is because Bommai feels that I'm inferior."

Stating that neither Yediyurappa nor the high command came to his support, he said "wait and see what will happen in the days to come, I 'm talking to my people...but I will not quit the party, will try to bring things to the notice to central leaders and Sangh Parivar leaders."

Olekar's supporters even staged a protest in the city demanding that their leader be made Minister.

Yediyurappa confidant and MLA M P Renukacharya said injustice has been done to Davangere district as there is no representation from the district in the cabinet, and claimed people are pained by it.

"We had asked to make someone among BJP MLAs from the district a Minister, but no one was made...I have brought it to the notice of Yediyurappa and the CM," he said.

Supporters of Kalaburagi South MLA Dattatraya Chandrashekhar Patil Revoor staged a protest in the city accusing the BJP of not giving adequate representation to Kalyana Karnataka region.

They alleged that their leader's name was dropped from the list of Ministers at the last minute and demanded answers from the BJP leaders as to why injustice was being done to them.

Several supporters of Shorapur MLA Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gouda), who had gathered in the city hoping that their leader would become a Minister, staged a protest.

Addressing supporters, Nayak told his supporters that Bommai had called him assuring him a chance next time, but he rejected the offer stating that he will become Minister for full term when the party comes back to power in 2023 polls, and not in this government.

Aland MLA Subhash Guttedar's supporters staged a protest in the city demanding Minister's post to their leader, and they were detained by police, while supporters of Arvind Bellad held demonstrations in Hubballi alleging injustice.

Bellad was even seen as a contender to the CM post.

Meanwhile, a person claiming to be a supporter of state BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra, Yediyurappa's younger son, cut his hand in protest and said he was pained as his leader was not made Minister.

"Without Vijayendra..it is not a cabinet," he said.

Responding to a question on Vijayendra's induction, earlier today, Bommai had said, "the national president has spoken to Yediyurappa and the national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh spoke to Vijayendra personally.I can only say, Vijayendra's name is not there in the list today."

