VHP urges Home Minister to be ruthless towards ‘anti-nationals’ in coastal Karnataka

News Network
August 21, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 21: The Vishva Hindu Parishad has urged Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra ruthlessly deal with anti-nationals and curtail all anti-social activities in coastal region, especially Dakshina Kannada.

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell, who submitted a memorandum to Jnanendra, said that there was a conspiracy to disrupt peace in the district.

Attacks citing trivial issues were carried out on Hindus. Attempts are being made to disrupt communal harmony in the district, he said.

He said that incidents such as protest against Veer Savarkar by SDPI and PFI members, NIA raid on the house of former MLA late Iddinabba, theft of cattle, illegal transportation of cattle, love jihad, desecrating places of worship and posting derogatory remarks on Hindu gods have occurred in recent times.

Sharan urged the home minister to initiate steps against those who disrupt peace in the district. 

The memorandum urged the minister to book sedition charges against those who had insulted Veer Savarkar by disrupting Independence Day celebrations in Kabaka Gram Panchayat. A law against love jihad should be implemented in Karnataka, which seeks to penalise forcible or fraudulent religious conversion by marriage.

News Network
August 7,2021

New Delhi, Aug 7: Neeraj Chopra became the toast of the nation after claiming India's first-ever track-and-field medal at the Olympics with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the young javelin thrower's "unparalleled grit" for a landmark gold-winning feat at the Tokyo Games.

The 23-year-old on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by quite a distance with a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Applauding his effort, President Kovind described it as an "unprecedented" achievement that will prove to be an inspiration for the youth of this country.

"Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra! Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home the first-ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations!," Kovind tweeted.

Congratulating Chopra, Prime Minister Modi said his performance will be remembered for ages.

"History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020," tweeted Modi.

Chopra, a farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics.

Congratulating Chopra on his success, Sports minister said Anurag Thakur wrote: "NEERAJ CHOPRA. India's Golden Boy! India's Olympic History has been scripted! Your superbly soaring throw deserves a Billion Cheers! Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters."

Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju described it a "golden moment" for Indian sports.

"History has been made, Milkha Singh Ji's wish is fulfilled as India wins first-ever Olympic medal in Athletics! A golden moment 4 India as Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020. Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on this historic achievement!," Rijiju tweeted.

With this effort, Chopra also joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winners in the showpiece event.

Welcoming him to the club, Bindra wrote: "And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1. Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you! Also, welcome to the club - a much-needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you."

His medal also ensured that the country surpassed the previous best haul of six medal achieved in the 2012 London Games.

Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who had opened India's account at Tokyo with a first-ever silver in the sport, tweeted: "Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning first-ever gold medal in Athletics for our country. Really a proud moment for our nation."

Indian cricketers, led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, also joined in to congratulate Chopra.

"India shines brighter today because of you, Neeraj. Your javelin carried the tricolour all the way and made it flutter with the pride of every Indian. What a moment for Indian sport!," Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India batsman Suresh Raina tweeted: "Heartiest congratulations to you @Neeraj_chopra1 for bringing the first GOLD home. Proud of your tremendous performance! #Cheer4India #JavelinThrow #Olympics #Tokyo2020." 

News Network
August 9,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 9: Claiming that the BJP is not against minorities, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the BJP government was working for the welfare of all sections without distinguishing between Hindus and Muslims.

He was speaking at the state executive meeting of Minority Morcha. Opposition parties are pitting communities against each other for political gain, whereas the BJP has initiated several programmes for their welfare, he said.

National president of Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui said that while the Congress and the JD(S) were involved in family politics, BJP was leaving no stone unturned for the welfare of minorities.

Agencies
August 16,2021

Taliban have assured Sikh and Hindu communities of Kabul complete safety, according to media reports. 

Hours after entering Kabul, the representatives of Taliban met the leaders of minority communities and asked them not to fear them or leave the country. Instead, they have shared their mobile numbers with them and asked to contact in case they face any difficulty, according to a report by Times of India.

It may sound disbelieving since the minorities were expecting the reprisal by Taliban and reversal of freedom they once enjoyed but for now, they are of the view that they can breathe easily. However, Taliban have asked them to raise their white flag to avoid any misunderstanding.

“On Sunday night, Taliban had entered Kabul and on Monday morning, a couple of their representative went to gurdwara Karte Parwan and met the representatives of Sikhs and Hindus, they (Taliban) asked them to not be frightened or leave the country, they also shared their contact number with them and asked to contact in case of any problem” said an Afghan Sikh Charan Singh, currently living in Moscow, while talking to Indian newspaper on Monday.

As the capital fell to the Taliban, the majority of Hindu’s and Sikh’s who didn’t wish to leave their country for various reasons either confined themselves in their homes or took shelter in Gurdwara Karte Parwan, one of the six gurdwaras of Kabul.

“For almost six years- from 1996 to 2001 - we lived under their regime and we were not scared of the Taliban then, we are not scared of them even now, we only fear war and pillaging which is our main concern, for now, there is a sigh of relief after they gave assurance of our safety and also shared their contact numbers” said an Afghan Sikh on condition of anonymity for obvious reasons.

He said the Taliban had asked them to raise their white flag outside gurdwara so as others should know that they were under the protection of Taliban's.

A businessman by profession, he said goods worth crores of rupees which they had imported from various countries including India was lying with the customs department of Afghanistan for clearance. "Taliban have assured us of protection but there are rogue elements roaming in the guise of Taliban who could plunder the godowns and take away the goods, these acts fears us most now," he said.

He informed that five out of six gurdwara’s and the two Hindu temples in Kabul were closed.

Quoting his conversation with one of his relatives in Kandhar, which has already fallen to Taliban, over the phone he said “In Kandhar only handful of Sikhs and Hindus lives, the Taliban have also assured them of their safety, we hope they keep their words”.

Meanwhile, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "I am in constant touch with the president, Gurdwara Committee of Kabul and the sangat have told me that over 320 people of minorities (including 50 Hindus and more than 270 Sikhs) have taken refuge in Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul in wake of recent developments”.

Sirsa confirmed that Taliban leaders had met Sikh and Hindu representatives and had assured them of their safety. “We are hopeful that Hindus and Sikhs will be able to live a safe and secure life despite political and military changes happening in Afghanistan,” said DSGMC president.

