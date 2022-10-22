  1. Home
‘Violation of Right to Education’: Order to collect donations from parents of govt school students shocks Karnataka

News Network
October 22, 2022

karnataka.jpg

The BJP government of Karnataka had to face backlash over a circular issued by the Department of School Education & Literacy to collect a donation from the parents of each student studying in government schools.

The order dated October 19 allows the school development and monitoring committee (SDMC) to collect a minimum donation of Rs 100 every month from parents to develop the infrastructure of schools and also to address the shortcomings of payments to guest teachers.

According to an education official, although government schools receive donations from donors, this initiative is in line with the ‘My School Our Contributions’ campaign wherein all kinds of people, including parents, should participate in developing the school. 

“This is completely a voluntary service and parents who wish to donate can do so to the respective SDMCs. The money goes to the account of the school’s SDMCs which will then be used for development purposes,” said the official.

The order also states a list of primary purposes for which these donations would be used. Some of them include, drinking water facilities, toilet and sanitation, electricity bill, midday meals, honorarium to guest teachers, e-learning centres, libraries, school playgrounds and decorations among others.

“The BJP government has now targeted poor students of government schools. After looting 40% commission from government coffers, they now want to loot from the parents, too,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, demanding withdrawal of the circular.

“Our government gave milk, cooked meals, uniforms, shoes, Vidyasiri & hostel facilities to the students. This BJP government took all these back one by one & now wants to take (parents’) money also,” he said. 

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party also slammed the BJP government. “Since the treasury has dried up because of the 40% commission racket, the education department has reached the stage of collecting Rs 100 per month from the parents of school children,” AAP Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari said. “The government had earlier issued a circular asking schools to collect donations from donors to buy shoes and socks. With the latest move, it is clear that the government has gone bankrupt due to rampant corruption,” he added.

Academician V P Niranjanaradhya said the circular violated fundamental rights. “The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child talks about the right of the child to education, and with a view to achieving this right progressively and on the basis of equal opportunity, the states shall make primary education compulsory and available free to all,” he said.The Karnataka School Development and Monitoring Committees Coordination Committee meanwhile has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanding withdrawal of the circular.
 

News Network
October 21,2022

paletine.jpg

Israeli military forces have shot dead a Palestinian teenager and injured three others during an overnight raid on the Jenin refugee camp in northern West Bank, as an escalation of tensions is fueling an atmosphere of hatred and anger across the occupied territories.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing local sources, reported that the teenager, identified as 19-year-old Salah Briki, was critically wounded when Israeli military vehicles stormed the camp in the early hours of Friday, and clashes erupted between Israeli troops and Palestinian resistance fighters.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health later announced in a statement that Briki succumbed to wounds he sustained in the neck.

Israeli forces also broke into a number of houses in the camp, and arrested a young man named as Baraa Kifah Alawneh.The development came as a Palestinian teenager died of wounds he sustained one month ago when he was shot by the Israeli army in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that Mohammad Fadi Nouri, 16, lost his life on Thursday.

Nouri was shot in the stomach during confrontations on the outskirts of Ramallah, located 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of al-Quds, the ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, Palestinians in occupied East al-Quds and the West Bank observed a general strike and called for confrontations with Israeli forces.

The measure was taken in response to the killing of another Palestinian, 22-year-old Uday Tamimi, the previous night.

Israeli authorities accused Tamimi of an October 8 shooting at the main checkpoint into the Shuafat refugee camp in East al-Quds, in which one Israeli soldier was killed and another wounded.

Israeli forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

At least 175 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the illegally occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year, including 51 Palestinians during Israel’s three-day assault on Gaza in August, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.

News Network
October 18,2022

Bagalkot, Oct 18: In a suspected case of honour killing, a minor girl and her lover were murdered and their bodies dumped into the Krishna river here, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies are yet to be recovered.

According to the Bagalkot Rural Police police, the incident took place in the early hours of October 1 when the minor girl's family took her and 22-year-old Vishwanatha Nelagi out on the pretext of uniting them.

They were taken in two separate cars to the banks of the river where the girl was strangled with her dupatta, while the boy was continuously hit on his groin and chest and beaten to death.

The accused then flung the bodies into the river from a bridge on Almatti Road. Barring innerwear, they removed all the clothes from the corpses fearing identification, police said.

Failing to locate his son, the boy's father approached the police and filed a missing complaint with Nargund police station on October 3.

To mislead the police, the girl's father also lodged a kidnap complaint on October 11.

During questioning, the girl's brother failed to give convincing answers, raising suspicion. On sustained interrogation, he broke down and confessed to having killed the two.

Based on his statements, Ravi Hullannanavara (19), the girl's brother, cousins -- Hanumantha Malnadada (22) and Beerappa Dalwayi (18) were arrested.

News Network
October 17,2022

accident.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 17: A 12-year-old boy was crushed to death when a two-wheeler was hit by a speeding private bus at Lalbagh area in the city today. 

The victim has been identified as Dhanu, a resident of Neermarga. Eye witnessed held the recklessness on part of the bus driver responsible for the tragedy. 

Dhanu was riding pillion with his relative when the Mangaluru-Kateel-Kinnigoli bus knocked their scooter down. 

Dhanu was thrown on to the road when the bus hit the scooter. Within seconds the same bus ran over him killing him on the spot.

