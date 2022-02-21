Violence erupts in Shivamogga after murderer of Hindutva activist; schools, colleges remain shut

Shivamogga, Feb 21: Violence broke out in Shivamogga town after a 26-year-old hardline Hindutva activist was hacked to death by unidentified persons near Kamat petrol bunk around 9.30pm on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Harsha, a tailor from Seegehatti in Shivamogga district.

Though police have not ruled out old personal enmity, they suspect his communal online posts could be the trigger.

He is said to have received threats earlier. Schools and colleges will be shut on Monday to prevent any untoward incidents.

According reports, miscreants belonging to saffron outfits started pelting stones targeting properties of a particular community after the incident.

In Malnad town, four vehicles were torched in the communally-sensitive Seegehatti area. The Shivamogga district administration has also ordered commercial establishments and cinema halls to close by 9pm.

Police have tightened security across the town and the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday to prevent any untoward incidents. Authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders.