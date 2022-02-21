  1. Home
  Violence erupts in Shivamogga after murderer of Hindutva activist; schools, colleges remain shut

News Network
February 21, 2022

Shivamogga,  Feb 21: Violence broke out in Shivamogga town after a 26-year-old hardline Hindutva activist was hacked to death by unidentified persons near Kamat petrol bunk around 9.30pm on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Harsha, a tailor from Seegehatti in Shivamogga district.

Though police have not ruled out old personal enmity, they suspect his communal online posts could be the trigger. 

He is said to have received threats earlier. Schools and colleges will be shut on Monday to prevent any untoward incidents.

According reports, miscreants belonging to saffron outfits started pelting stones targeting properties of a particular community after the incident.

In Malnad town, four vehicles were torched in the communally-sensitive Seegehatti area. The Shivamogga district administration has also ordered commercial establishments and cinema halls to close by 9pm.

Police have tightened security across the town and the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday to prevent any untoward incidents. Authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders.

News Network
February 9,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 9: BJP MLA and chief minister's political secretary M P Renukacharya today kicked up a new controversy by claiming that "rapes are increasing because of women’s clothes."

He made the comment while referring to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet, wherein she said: “Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.”

Mr Renukacharya said, "Priyanka Gandhi made a low-level statement, to use a word like ‘bikini’. While studying in college, children should be fully clothed. Rapes today are increasing because of women’s clothes, as men get provoked. It's not right. Women have respect in our country."

Demanding an apology from Priyanka, he said that "wearing bikinis is not Indian culture."

Students or women should wear bindi, bangles, earrings and nose rings; this is our culture, he said, adding, "Priyanka is not having knowledge about Indian culture. She is teaching us Italy's culture."

He also demanded the immediate banning of SDPI and Popular Front organisations.

News Network
February 8,2022

Srinagar, Feb 8: Hatred for Muslims has been "normalised" in the country which "no longer celebrates its diversity", alleged National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday as protests for and against 'hijab' intensified at colleges in parts of Karnataka.

He was commenting on a video that has surfaced on social media showing some men sporting saffron scarves heckling a Muslim girl student in 'hijab' and raising slogans at a college in Karnataka.

"How brave these men are and how macho they must feel while targeting a lone young lady! Hatred for Muslims has been completely mainstreamed and normalised in India today," he said.

"We are no longer a nation that celebrates our diversity, we want to punish and exclude people for it," Mr Abdullah said in a tweet tagging the video with it.

Tension prevailed at some educational institutions in Karnataka's Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts over the 'Hijab' issue, forcing the police and authorities to intervene.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday is hearing the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college.

The issue began in January at a government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves were asked to leave the campus. The matter has now spread to different parts of the state, with Hindu youngsters, backed by right-wing outfits, responding by wearing saffron scarves.

The row has also taken a political colour, as the ruling BJP stood in support of anti-Hijab rule being enforced by educational institutions while the opposition Congress alleged the 'hijab' controversy is part of a conspiracy to poison the minds of the young people.

News Network
February 17,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 17: Uppinangady first-grade Government College in Dakshina Kannada district has declared an indefinite holiday for students after 10 Muslim girl students refuse to remove the Hijab while attending classes on Thursday.

More than 60 Muslim students of Dr G Shankar Government First Grade College, Udupi decided to return home again onThursday as college sticks to its stand of not allowing hijab inside classroom. The college had allowed hijab in the past.

‘My hijab, my pride’ — this is what some Muslim students of Dr G Shankar Government Women’s First Grade College, Udupi said as they walked out of the college for not allowing the hijab inside the classrooms. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayana's had earlier clarified that High Court order does not apply to degree colleges. However, colleges are boycotting hijab-clad Muslim students.

