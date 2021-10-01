  1. Home
  2. Voluntary religious conversion cannot be stopped; only forcible conversion is wrong: Siddaramaiah

News Network
October 1, 2021

Bengaluru, Oct 1: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said his party is opposed to forcible religious conversion.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly, however, said those wanting to undergo religious conversion voluntarily should not be stopped.

"If anyone is involved in forcible religious conversion, we are also opposed to it. Religious conversion should not be done forcefully, we are opposed to it," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters in Kolar, he said, "No one can stop if anyone wants to go for religious convection voluntarily and they should not be stopped."

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday had said the government is seriously considering bringing in a law against religious conversion either by force or through inducement in the state.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra too last week told the legislative assembly that the government was mulling enacting a law to regulate religious conversion, as a ruling BJP MLA from Hosadurga Goolihatti Shekhar said his own mother has converted to Christianity falling prey to inducement.

BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh already have laws to prevent forcible religious conversion.

News Network
September 30,2021

saujanyanomore.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 30: Noted Sandalwood and Kannada television actress Soujanya (25) died on Thursday. The actress killed herself by hanging in her apartment in Doddabele village in Bengaluru South taluk near Kumbalgodu on the outskirts of the city. 

Soujanya, who hailed from Kushalnagara in Kodagu, acted in Kannada films such as 'Chowkattu', 'Fun' and others, and was popular in Kannada small screen industry.

Sources in the Ramanagar police revealed that a death note has been recovered from her room where she killed herself. According to police, the actress blamed herself for her suicide and apologised to her parents. The Kumbalagodu police have registered a case and are investigating further. 

News Network
September 30,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 30: In yet another medical feat, a team of doctors at Aster CMI Hospital in Karnataka’s capital successfully removed a humongous tumor from a 31-year-old Manbodh Bagh from Odisha.

He had been suffering from a rare condition, plexiform neurofibroma, a benign tumor of peripheral nerves since childhood. As a result of this condition, he developed a tumor on his face, and it grew as he aged.

The tumor was massive, weighing more than 8 kg and was a bulky mass drooping from the right side of his face.

He faced humiliation from several people due to his looks and had visited multiple hospitals earlier for partial resection of the tumor.

However, he was denied surgery as his chance of survival was bleak if they had gone ahead with his surgery due to the risk of torrential bleeding.

At a major hospital in Odisha, his case was reviewed, surgery was attempted and was later abandoned due to uncontrolled bleeding.

"In the hope of getting the tumor removed, I had consulted various doctors and visited multiple hospitals but all in vain. I was hesitant and shy to go outdoors due to the tumor. My life had become miserable," Manbodh said.

Manbodh’s condition became his source of misery and he desperately wanted to get rid of it. His hope soon arrived in the form of few well-wishers, the Newslions Media Network Pvt Ltd facilitated the treatment along with Milaap through a crowdfunding effort to provide him this life-changing surgery of multiple sittings.

Post this, he visited Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment where his condition was evaluated carefully, and his case subsequently accepted.

"Finally, I came to know about Aster CMI Hospital and consulted the doctors here. They assured me of the best treatment and removal of this tumor.

Newslions Media Network Pvt Ltd & Milaap crowdfunding platform also came forward to support me. I am elated and no words are enough to express my joy. I am thankful to all the doctors at the hospital who have given me a second chance to live again," Manbodh said.

Manbodh had to undergo 16 different surgical procedures over a period of six months to get rid of the tumor by a team of doctors at Aster CMI.

The huge tumor was on the right side of face, head and neck, and infiltrated into the right orbit and completely engulfed the right eye. This made the surgical removal difficult and risky.

Dr Ravi Gopal Varma, who conducted surgery on Manbodh, said dealing with such highly complex cases often requires different modalities of treatment and a multi-disciplinary approach.

The team however was able to remove the tumor and restore the facial bone which was made possible due to the highly skilled doctors, backed by state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class medical equipment required for safe and secure surgery, he said.

Aster CMI Hospital's Dr Madhusudan said after removing the tumor, Manbodh was taken for reconstruction surgery after 48 hours.

Most of his facial skin had to be removed as the tumor was densely adherent, resulting in a large composite skin and soft tissue defect over the entire right half of the face, he said.

The entire reconstruction surgery was done in two stages by using three flaps skin and muscles of both his thighs as well as the right forearm, Dr Madhusudan said.

Milaap Co-founder and President Anoj Vishwanathan said over 8700 donors across the globe helped Manbodh to get the long-awaited treatment.

News Network
September 19,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 19: Former Union minister and BJP’s Bengaluru North MP D V Sadananda Gowda today filed a complaint with the cybercrime police after a sleaze video purportedly showing him went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the senior BJP leader said that it is not him in the video and added that the video has been created with the intention of maligning his image.

"A morphed (deep fake) video of mine has been making rounds on social media. I would like to inform that, it is not me in the video, its created to malign my impeccable image by my adversaries with vested interest," he said in a tweet.

He said he filed a cyber complaint and added that he has faith in the system and is hopeful that the culprits will be nabbed soon.

"Also, I as per the injunction order of the court, anyone forwarding/uploading the content will be punishable as per the relevant sections of the law. If you know of anyone doing the same, kindly inbox me," he said in another tweet.

A complaint has been filed with the concerned authorities, to arrest and punish the guilty parties immediately, he said.

"Malefactors, who are upset by my rise on the political front, have brought out a fake, lewd video of mine for my fall. The video has become viral on social media, which pains me," he said in a tweet.

