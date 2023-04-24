  1. Home
Voting for JDS means voting for Congress: Amit Shah in Deve Gowda's home turf

News Network
April 24, 2023

amit.jpg

Hassan, Apr 24: Taking on JD(S) in their home turf of Hassan district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday told the people that voting for the regional party means backing the Congress, as he appealed them to choose BJP in the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

He urged the voters to ensure that BJP candidates win and thereby strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"You made JD(S) win in the last election, but what happened at the end, they sat along with Congress. So voting for JD(S) means voting for Congress. Do you want to vote for Congress?" Shah asked.

Addressing the gathering after a mega road show here, he said, "If you don't want your votes to go failed, cast it directly to BJP and our candidates."

Hassan is the home district of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and the party in 2018 Assembly polls had won in six out of seven segments other than the Hassan Assembly seat, which BJP's Preetham Gowda had won, making it the first ever win for the saffron party in the Vokkaliga dominated district in recent times.

Senior JD(S) leader and sitting MLA H K Kumaraswamy is the party's candidate from Sakleshpur segment.

Noting that BJP has only one seat in Hassan district, Shah said Preetham Gowda has done a good job against the "dynasts", and on the basis of his work BJP is going to win more seats in the district.

He told the JD(S) and its leadership that he along with the entire working machinery of the BJP stands firmly with Preetham Gowda, and it is not easy to make his party worker to retreat from the fray.

"BJP will win this time in Hassan district and lotuses will bloom. I request the people and voters of Sakaleshpur to ensure 'Cement' Manjunath (BJP candidate) wins and strengthen Modi's hands," he added.

Stating that JD(S) and Congress had given four per cent reservation for Muslims in Karnataka, the Union Home Minister said the BJP government has removed it and increased reservations for Lingayats, Vokkaligas and SC/STs.

The JD(S) and Congress say that they will come to power and bring in Muslim reservation once again. "I want to ask whose (reservation) will you reduce? Will you reduce Vokkaligas or Lingayats or SC/STs? You are against whom? tell it to the people of Karnataka."

Shah, earlier held a massive road show in Sakleshpur segment's Alur, waving at a large crowd.

The Union Minister, standing in a specially designed vehicle accompanied by Preetham Gowda and Manjunath, was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd gathered on the roadside and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting slogans praising BJP and PM Modi and shouting loud cheers.

A large number of party workers walked along with Shah's vehicle holding BJP flags and raising slogans, amid drum beats. Shah was seen throwing flower petals at the crowd.

News Network
April 18,2023

aus.jpg

At least five Australian universities have placed bans or restrictions on students from some Indian states, amidst a surge in fraudulent applications from South Asia seeking to work – not study – in this country, according to a media report.

Australia is on track for its biggest-ever annual intake of Indian students, topping 2019’s high watermark of 75,000.

But the current surge has prompted concerns from lawmakers and the education sector about the integrity of Australia’s immigration system and the long-term impact on the nation’s lucrative international education market, The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported on Tuesday.

“The volume of students arriving has come back a lot stronger than anyone was expecting,” said Jon Chew from global education firm Navitas.

 “We knew there would be a lot of pent-up demand, but there has also been a surge in non-genuine students,” Chew was quoted as saying.

With many applications deemed by universities not to meet Australian visa requirements that they are a “genuine temporary entrant” coming solely for education, universities are putting restrictions in place to pre-empt their “risk rating” being downgraded, the report said.

An investigation by The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald newspapers has obtained emails from within Victoria University, Edith Cowan University, the University of Wollongong, Torrens University, and agents working for Southern Cross University that show the crackdown on applications from Indian students.

Those universities that have restricted access to some Indian states are concerned Home Affairs will reduce their ability to fast-track student visas because of the number of applicants who are actually seeking to work – not study – in Australia.

Perth’s Edith Cowan University in February placed an outright ban on applicants from the Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, then in March, Victoria University increased restrictions on student applications from eight Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

These restrictions came just days after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited India, in part to celebrate Australia’s education links and announce a new agreement with Australia’s universities and colleges that would, he said, herald “the most comprehensive and ambitious arrangement agreed to by India with any country”.

Crucially, the agreement included a “mutual recognition of qualifications between Australia and India”, which will make travelling to either country for university study easier.

The University of Wollongong in March also ratcheted up conditions on its “genuine temporary entrant” test on students from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Lebanon, Mongolia, Nigeria and “other countries deemed a risk (of students not being a genuine temporary entrant) by the Department of Home Affairs”.

A spokeswoman for Adelaide’s Torrens University said it too was “now looking carefully at each area where our applications come from” after the university told The Times Higher Education in March that it was considering only “very strong” applications from Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab, the report added. 

News Network
April 15,2023

New Delhi, Apr 15: Courts are being lied to, those arrested are being tortured and there's not a shred of proof of any wrongdoing, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, a day after being summoned by the CBI in the capital's liquor policy case.

Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, Mr Kejriwal said agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were going to extraordinary lengths to target their fiercest political opponents.

The agencies have falsely claimed that 14 phones were destroyed, lying to the courts in affidavits, torturing suspects to extract falsified confessions and employing thuggish threats like "will see how your daughter gets to college tomorrow", he claimed.

The Chief Minister also said that despite months of investigation, and scores of arrests, including his former deputy Manish Sisodia, the agencies have not found a single penny of ill-gotten wealth that they claim was amassed from the so-called liquor scam.

"When they found nothing in raids, they said the money had been funnelled into our Goa election campaign. Where is the proof of this? All our payments were made with cheques. Show me a single rupee of the ₹ 100 crore you claim we got," Mr Kejriwal said.

"If I say, without proof, that I paid Prime Minister Narendra Modi ₹ 1,000 crore on the 17th of September at 7 pm, will you arrest him?" the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief asked, announcing he will sue the agencies for perjury and falsifying evidence.

"The same policy, which they call corrupt, was introduced in Punjab and has resulted in a 50 per cent increase in revenue. It was a game-changing and transparent policy," Mr Kejriwal said, adding that he will appear for questioning tomorrow as asked.

The CBI is probing allegations that the liquor policy implemented by the Delhi government last year, which ended government control over the sale of liquor in the capital, gave undue advantages to private retailers.

Alleging the involvement of the "highest levels" of Mr Kejriwal's government in the swindle, the agency has claimed crores in kickbacks were paid for favours in the policy and funnelled into his party's election campaign in Goa last year.

Manish Sisodia's arrest in February was the highest-profile arrest in the case so far. The summons to Mr Kejriwal, whose political career began with the 2011 anti-corruption movement that swept the nation, comes as his 10-year-old party, recently upgraded to the status of a national outfit, tries to position itself as one of the main alternatives to PM Modi's BJP.

News Network
April 20,2023

mohiuddin.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 20: Inayat Ali Mulki has been given ticket from the Mangaluru North constituency by the Congress, which released its final list of five candidates for the upcoming legislative assembly elections last night.

A well-known businessman, Inayat Ali had entered the politics through the National Students' Union of India, the students’ wing of Congress and has been associated with the party for over two decades. 

Until the last minute, it was difficult to finalize the candidate for the Mangaluru North as there were two aspirants from the same community demanding the ticket. Finally, the Congress chose Inayat Ali over former MLA Mohiuddin Bava.

Shocked over the Congress’ decision, Bava decided to join the JD(S) and contest from the same constituency against the Congress candidate.

“The party has done injustice to me, so I have decided to join the JD(S). On April 20, at 11 am, I will join the JD(S) and file my nomination at 1 pm”.

In the previous lists released by the Congress, former MLA J R Lobo was given ticket from the Mangaluru South constituency. Ashok Kumar Rai will fight the polls from Puttur constituency and Muniyal Udaykumar Shetty was granted ticket to contest from Karkala constituency.

In coastal region, U T Khader is offered ticket from Mangaluru, Mithun Rai from Moodbidri, Rakshit Shivaram from Beltangady, Ramanath Rai from Bantwal, Krishnappa G from Sullia, Gopal Poojary from Byndoor, Vinay Kumar Sorake from Kaup and Dinesh Hegde Molahalli from Kundapur legislative constituency. Prasad Raj Kanchan was given the election ticket to contest from the Udupi constituency.

