Voting picks up in Dakshina Kannada despite a scorching sun

Mangaluru, Apr 26: Voting underway in Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency amidst tight security, with voters exuding enthusiasm to cast their franchise, many of them for the first time.

The constituency registered an impressive 30.96% voter turnout by 11.35 am.

Voters are bearing the scorching sun while stepping out to exercise their franchise as heat wave is sweeping through the state.

Candidates, elected representatives and bureaucrats were among the early voters in the seat.

Congress candidate Padmaraj R, who reached the booth number 179 at Kapitanio along with his family, cast his vote.

Speaker of Karnataka legislative assembly U T Khader arrived at booth number 103 at Boliyaru government school of Ullal, along with his wife, daughter and cast his vote standing in queue.

Incumbent MP and BJP leader Nalin Kumar Kateel cast his vote at St Aloysius School near Ladyhill.

Details to follow.

