  2. ‘Wait for 2 days’: CJI Ramana finally agrees to list appeals against Karnataka HC’s hijab verdict

News Network
April 26, 2022

New Delhi, Apr 26: The Chief Justice of India on Tuesday agreed to list the hijab case appeals in two days. "I will list. Wait for two days", CJI Ramana told Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora when she mentioned the petitions filed against the Karnataka High Court's judgment in the Hijab case for urgent listing.

The SLP has been filed against the judgment dated March 15 passed by the High Court of Karnataka, upholding Government Order dated 05.02.2022, which has effectively prohibited Petitioners, and other such female Muslim students from wearing the headscarf in their Pre-University Colleges. 

A Full Bench of the High Court comprisin Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna Dixit and Justice JM Khazi held that wearing of hijab by women was not an essential religious practice of Islam. The Bench further held the prescription of uniform dress code in educational institutions was not violative of the fundamental rights of the petiitoners.

The petitioners sought urgent listing of the petition by stating that though it was registered on 30.03.2022, despite passage of one month, it has not been listed for hearing, in the normal course.

Advocate-on-Record Shadan Farasat, in the application moved for urgent listing, cited two reasons:

Firstly, the annual PUC Examinations are continuing and the Petitioners and other similarly situated girls are being denied the opportunity to take those examinations unless they disrobe themselves of the headscarf.

Secondly, in light of the impugned judgment, a large number of Muslim girls who are similarly situated to the Petitioner, are being forced to drop out of their respective educational institutions across the State of Karnataka, severely hampering their right to education.

Last month, the CJI had turned down a plea for urgent listing of the appeals against the Karnataka High Court verdict upholding hijab ban in schools and colleges. "Exams have nothing to do with this issue", the CJI had said when the petitioner's counsel said that Muslim students won't be able to attend exams. 

News Network
April 19,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 19: Students wearing hijab will not be allowed to write the crucial annual II PUC examination in Karnataka, state Minister for Education B C Nagesh said on Tuesday. 

"All students must follow rules on uniform, hijab cladding students won't be allowed," he added.

After successfully conducting SSLC (class 10) exams amid hijab controversy, the Karnataka government is all set to hold crucial II PUC examinations from April 22 to May 18 in the state. As many as 6,84,255 students have enrolled for the examinations, stated an official release from the Department of Pre-University Education.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of exams amid possibility of resurfacing of the controversy. Karnataka High Court Special Bench headed by the Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi has dismissed the petition by students seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms. The bench also noted that wearing of hijab is not an essential practice of Islam.

Hijab controversy started with six students in Udupi Pre-University College and spread across the state leading to a crisis. It has also made international news. The Karnataka government conducted SSLC exams with heavy police cover and banned hijab in exam centres.

The department has stated that the examination will be conducted in 1,076 examination centres. A total of 3,46,936 boys and 3,37,319 girls are taking the exams. Seventy-four students suffering from autism, 377 hearing impaired, 371 learning disability, 683 locomotor impairment (problem from moving from one place to another), 128 mental retardation, 103 multiple disability, 48 speech impairment, 355 visual impairment (blindness) and 55 visual impairment (low-vision) students have also enrolled for the exams.

The practical lab tests will be conducted in 1,030 examination centres and 2,67,349 students will attend it. The students are banned from taking mobiles inside exam halls. The supervisors are permitted to carry a basic set without a camera.

Taking no chances with the security, the department has sought the police security cover to all examination centres and all exam works will be carried out in police bandobast. The 200 meter zone surrounding the exam centres would be declared as a prohibited zone.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 22,2022

Udupi, Apr 22: Two second PU students from Government PU College in Udupi who had petitioned the Karnataka High Court to allow hijab inside the classrooms returned on Friday without writing the exam after they were denied permission to enter the examination hall with hijab on. 

The second PU examination commenced on Friday.

Aliya Assadi and Resham, both from the commerce stream, had collected their hall tickets from the Government PU College in Udupi in the morning and went to Vidyodaya PU College in Udupi to write their exams.

However, they were denied permission to write the exam wearing headscarves inside the examination hall. The lecturers, including the invigilators, tried to persuade the students to write the exam after removing their headscarves till 10.45 am. The students reportedly informed the lecturers that they will not write their exams without headscarves. 

Since, they refused to remove their headscarves before the final bell rang for the commencement of the exam, they were denied permission. Following this, they left the premises teary-eyed.

News Network
April 17,2022

Hubballi, Apr 17: 12 police personnel have suffered injuries and more than 45 persons have been arrested in connection to the Saturday midnight violence on in Hubballi, Police Commissioner Labhu Ram has said.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday after taking stock of the situation in old Hubballi, Labhu Ram said that six cases had been registered with regard to damage to public property and stone-pelting.

Another FIR had already been filed on Saturday in connection with the provocative WhatsApp post against Muslims that led to the violence and one youth had been arrested, he said.

Along with clamping prohibitory orders in Hubballi city, an adequate number of KSRP platoons and police personnel had been deployed at strategic points.

Responding to a query, he said further investigation was on and steps were being taken to identify and trace all those involved. 

