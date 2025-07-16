  1. Home
Wall collapse crushes vehicles; landslide chokes roads — Mangaluru struggles under monsoon onslaught

coastaldigest.com news network
July 17, 2025

vehiclescrushed.jpg

Mangaluru, July 17: Torrential rains that lashed Mangaluru throughout Wednesday and continued overnight into Thursday have caused widespread disruption and damage across the city and surrounding taluks.

In Maryhill, a compound wall collapsed around 11:15 pm on July 16, crushing nearly 8 to 10 two-wheelers and a car parked alongside it. The wall is believed to have given way due to the incessant rainfall. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Residents, startled by the deafening crash, rushed out and alerted local authorities. Emergency teams responded swiftly to clear the debris and prevent further danger. The incident has triggered fresh concerns over poor drainage systems and structural safety in residential areas, particularly during the monsoon.

Adding to the city's woes, a landslide near the Circuit House on Bejai Road was reported late at night, again due to heavy downpour. The flow of mud and debris partially blocked the road, forcing the traffic police to divert vehicles and impose a one-way system in the area. Clearing operations began immediately, and no casualties were reported. Commuters have been urged to drive cautiously as further rains may lead to similar disruptions.

As the city struggled to deal with rain-induced incidents, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V declared a holiday for anganwadis, schools, and PU colleges on Thursday in Mangaluru, Bantwal, Sullia and other affected taluks, to ensure student safety.

Several low-lying areas experienced severe waterlogging, including Kottara Chowki, Malemar, Arya Samaj Road, Mahaveer (Pumpwell) Junction, Ullas Nagar in Kavoor, and Battagudda in Bejai. The Deputy Commissioner personally visited many of these flood-hit zones in the early hours to assess the situation and direct relief efforts.

With the rain showing no signs of letting up, city officials remain on high alert. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless necessary, avoid waterlogged roads, and report any emergencies promptly to local authorities.

News Network
July 15,2025

nimisha.jpg

Kozhikode, July 15: Last-minute efforts to halt the scheduled execution of an Indian nurse in Yemen on July 16 are underway, under the leadership of a Sufi scholar there, at the behest of influential Sunni Muslim leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, informed sources said here on Tuesday.

A meeting between representatives of Musliyar and Sufi leader Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz, and the family of Talal Abdo Mahdi -- the Yemeni national allegedly killed by nurse Nimisha Priya in 2017 -- is expected to be held at Dhamar on Tuesday, they said.

The development follows after the 94-year-old Musliyar, who is officially known as Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad and holds the title of Grand Mufti of India, held talks with religious authorities in Yemen.

The meeting with the family will take place on Tuesday at 10 am, Yemeni local time.

Kanthapuram's office said a close relative of the deceased Talal -- who is also the Chief Justice of the Hodeidah State Court and a member of the Yemeni Shura Council --has arrived in Dhamar, Talal's hometown, to take part in today's talks, following the advice of Sheikh Habib Umar.

"The fact that he is a follower of Sheikh Habib Umar's Sufi order and the son of another prominent Sufi leader offers great hope. Along with persuading the family, he is also expected to meet the Attorney General to initiate urgent efforts to postpone the execution scheduled for tomorrow," it said.

"We see the agreement of the family to hold talks with representatives of the Sufi spiritual leader as a positive signal towards our efforts to halt the scheduled execution for the time being," a source said.

Sources said Talal's murder is not just an emotional issue for the family, but also among the tribes and the residents of the Dhamar region.

This is why no one had been able to establish contact with the family until now. "It was only through Kanthapuram's intervention that communication with the family became possible for the first time," they said.

The family agreed to the talks following the advice of Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz.

"Today's discussion is focused on reaching a final decision regarding the acceptance of blood money. As efforts continue to convince the family, Kanthapuram has also requested the Yemeni authorities to temporarily defer the execution scheduled for July 16 --a request the Yemeni administration is expected to consider today," a source said.

Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Palakkad district in Kerala, is facing execution on July 16 for the murder of Mahdi, her Yemeni business partner.

She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.

She is currently imprisoned in a jail in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen.

The Centre on Monday had informed the Supreme Court that the government could do "nothing much" in the case.

Attorney General R Venkataramani had informed a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that the government was doing "utmost possible".

"The Government of India is trying its best," Venkataramani said, "and has also engaged with some sheikhs who are very influential people there."

News Network
July 6,2025

Shivamogga: Tension prevailed in the Bangarappa Layout area of Shivamogga's Raggigudda locality on Sunday after unidentified miscreants allegedly desecrated a Ganesha and Naga idols, police sources said.

They also said the Naga idol fell into the roadside drain.

According to the sources, the incident occurred in the Shantinagar ward of the district headquarters town of Shivamogga, where the idols had recently been installed on the main road of the Bangarappa Layout.

Residents of the area strongly condemned the act of vandalism and expressed anger over the alleged insult to the deities.

Senior police officers visited the spot and held discussions with the local community.

The officers told residents that a case has been registered and they promised strict action against the culprits.

Additional police forces have been deployed in the area, and tight security arrangements are in place to prevent any further disturbance.

The situation is currently under control, and police are continuing their investigation.

In a post on 'X', BJP state president Vijayendra alleged that after a brief pause in their acts of mischief in Shivamogga, anti-Hindu elements have once again resumed their wrongdoing.

Vijayendra, an MLA from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, said, In Raggigudda, miscreants desecrated the idols of Ganesha and Sheshanaga. He also said the idol was thrown into a drain.

Attacking the Congress government in the state, he said, "The @INCKarnataka government, which looks at Hindu organisations with a jaundiced eye, has always stood as a backbone to anti-Hindu forces. Especially in Shivamogga district, the excesses of miscreants have reached extreme levels," he alleged.

