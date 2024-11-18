Wanted for 2 decades, Naxal leader Vikram Gowda killed in encounter in Udupi

The Karnataka Police’s Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) achieved a major breakthrough on Monday night by eliminating Vikram Gowda, one of Karnataka’s most wanted Naxal leaders for over two decades. The encounter occurred in the dense Kabbinale forest of Udupi district, marking a significant victory against Naxal insurgency in the region.
Who Was Vikram Gowda?
Hailing from Hebri in Udupi, Vikram Gowda, 44, was a prominent figure in the Naxal movement. He went underground in 2002, initially serving as a courier and fund collector before rising to lead a breakaway Naxal group. Despite having only a fourth-grade education, he was a staunch advocate for tribal rights and a key player in the movement’s survival in Karnataka.
Bounty: ₹3 lakh from Karnataka and ₹50,000 from Kerala.
Legacy: The last major Naxal leader in Karnataka after the 2021 arrest of B G Krishnamurthy.
The Encounter
Police revealed that Gowda and his team visited Kabbinale village to collect groceries on Monday night. Acting on a tip-off, ANF ambushed the group. When the Naxals opened fire, ANF responded, leading to Gowda's death.
Escapees: Three Naxals fled, including prominent members Latha (aka Mundgaru Latha) and Raju.
Significance: This was the first Naxal casualty in Karnataka in over two decades.
Home Minister G. Parameshwara confirmed the operation, stating, “Gowda was elusive for 20 years, escaping multiple encounters. His death is a critical step in dismantling Naxal operations in the region.”
The Decline of Naxal Activity in Karnataka
Karnataka's Naxal movement has been dwindling, with members seeking refuge in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The group’s strength had reduced to just 19 members by 2018, but recent sightings indicate attempts at revival:
2023 Activity: Reports of Gowda-led movements in the Kodagu and Hassan districts reignited concerns.
Political Heat: The BJP criticised the Congress government, alleging it created a “safe haven” for Naxals.
A Glimpse into Gowda’s Past
Personal Life: Gowda’s ex-wife, Savitri (alias Rajita), was arrested in 2021. She was a senior Naxal commander involved in insurgency since 2004.
Rehabilitation Efforts: Since 2013, Karnataka’s rehabilitation policy has seen 14 Naxals surrender and reintegrate into mainstream society.
A Milestone in Karnataka’s Fight Against Insurgency
The operation signifies a decisive blow to Naxal resurgence in the Western Ghats. While the ANF continues its search for escapees, the Karnataka government reaffirmed its commitment to offering rehabilitation to those willing to surrender.
As Karnataka celebrates this triumph, the message is clear: there is no room for insurgency in the state.
