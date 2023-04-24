Was threatened and kidnapped, claims Mangaluru JDS candidate 3 days after withdrawing nomination; UTK calls it a 'false allegation'

  1. Home
News Network
April 24, 2023

Mangaluru, Apr 24: Althaf Kumpala, the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate for Mangaluru constituency, who secretly withdrew his nomination without informing his party leaders, today claimed that he was forced to do so by the workers of a national party.

His claim comes after JD(S) leaders expressed shock over the move of Althaf Kumpala who had gone incommunicado after secretly withdrawing nomination.

“I did not run away from contesting the election. Instead, I was taken away by a few persons who are the followers of Congress candidate while I was returning after offering prayers at Ullal on April 21 and was forced to sign a form on the withdrawal of the nomination, which I was forced to submit to the Returning officer. I have not fallen prey to any inducement. I have submitted a complaint to the Commissioner of Police and sought police protection,” he alleged.

JD (S) state spokesperson M B Sadashiv said “our candidate had submitted a petition to the returning officer to reconsider his nomination, which has been rejected.”

He said that the JD(S) candidate is in a mentally weak state following the series of incidents and “we have instilled confidence in him. Congress was scared of our candidate who was well-known in the community. The incident is a black mark in the history of Dakshina Kannada,” he said.

In a reply to the petition submitted by Altaf, Mangalore constituency returning officer said that Altaf had withdrawn his nomination on April 21 at 3.35 pm. The notification in this regard has been issued under Form 6 rules 9 (2). There is no scope in the law to reconsider the already withdrawn nomination.

When contacted Congress candidate sitting MLA U T Khader, rubbished the allegations as false.  "The Congress workers had not pressurised JD(S) candidate to withdraw nominations. He had withdrawn nominations on April 21 and JD (S) leaders are levelling allegations after three days of the incident."

"It is sad that the incident of withdrawal of nomination has occurred in the constituency where JD(S) leader and MLC B M Farooq represents. Altaf had withdrawn the nomination following the differences of opinion within the JD(S) leaders in the constituency. Moreover, two congress leaders against whom Altaf had levelled allegations of threatening him were his close friends," he said.

News Network
April 20,2023

Mangaluru, Apr 20: Former minister and sitting Mangaluru MLA U T khader, former Mangauru South MLA J R Lobo and former Bantwal MLA B Ramanath Rai today filed their nomination papers from their respective constituencies for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls scheduled for May 10, 2023.

Hundreds of Congress workers took part in a rally in support of Mr Khader ahead of nomination filing. Flanked by local Congress leaders, he filed nomination in Ullal civic body. 

Prior to nomination filing, Mr Khader addressed a public meet at Ullal Bail and termed the May 10 poll as a clash between good and evil. 

On the other hand Lobo offered pooja rituals at Kudroli Gokarnatheshwara temple. Lobo also visited various religious centres including churches, temples and mosques.

A large number of people gathered for a procession from Kudroli temple to Mangaluru City Corporation office where Lobo filed his nomination.

Speaking to media Lobo said that development of the city was his priority. “Irrespective of caste and religion, people should live in harmony. Investors should come forward to invest in the city-based projects through which youth will get employment. Also, it will prevent the youth from going out of the city in search of jobs,” he said.

A large number of Congress workers participated in the procession in Bantwal ahead of former minister B Ramanath Rai filed nomination papers in Mini Vidhana Soudha in BC Road. The procession began from Bantwala Sri Venkataramana Temple.  

News Network
April 12,2023

After what seemed like a long wait, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday night released its first list of 189 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections, betting high on new faces as it faces a tough battle owing to mounting anti-incumbency. 

The BJP has fielded 52 new faces, including those who replace nine sitting MLAs. Fisheries Minister S Angara from Sullia and Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat did not get the tickets. 

The list also had 32 names from the OBC community, 30 from the Scheduled Caste, 16 names from the Scheduled Tribes and eight women. 

In Bengaluru, former police commissioner Bhaskar Rao is the BJP candidate from Chamarajpet. Contrary to speculation, senior MLA S Suresh Kumar has been renominated from Rajajinagar. The first list, however, does not contain Somanna’s seat Govindarajanagar and Mahadevapura represented by former minister Aravind Limbavali. 

According to sources, the BJP is trying to follow three broad principles in choosing candidates: replace those who have enjoyed senior positions and are nearing retirement, asking fathers to withdraw from the fray if they want tickets for their children, and avoid those facing charges of corruption and sexual misconduct. Based on this, some more sitting MLAs may not get tickets. 

The BJP list dominated by Lingayat and Vokkaliga candidates - was finalised after several days of back-to-back meetings. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan - he supervises the BJP’s election effort in Karnataka - said the list is based on “detailed political analysis”. 

Singh added that the list also had candidates with high professional achievements, with five advocates, nine doctors, three academics, one retd IAS officer and retired IPS each. Among the 189 names, 31 were post-graduates and three retired government employees. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that since Karnataka was a state of “intellectual leadership”, the party wanted to field peppy with more academic achievements. 

Sources said that the BJP’s list was delayed as it was waiting for a nod from PM Modi; a meeting of the party’s top election committee was held on April 9 with the attendance of union home minister Amit Shah, union defence minister Rajnath Singh, former Karnataka CM BS Yedyurappa, and CM Basavaraj Bommai. Yedyurappa left for Bangalore on Tuesday even as meetings between Shah and party president JP Nadda continued. The only next list will be out within the next four-five days, said the BJP. 

BJP leaders involved in the process said that there was consensus on over 160 names but that there were certain disagreements over the last few names. The strategy now, the leader said, is to field the prime minister as many times as possible. “We could not have expected the same mandate with the same old names. Newer faces will be the party’s future,” the leader said. 

Pradhan said that the list has representation from all sections. An example of that was the ticket to Bhagirathi Murulya from Dakshina Kannada’s Sullia reserved seat, over regional heavyweight and minister Angara S. 

The party’s ticket distribution, a repeat from what it did in states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, has angered several leaders with followers of senior faces like KS Eashwarappa and former deputy chief minister Jagdish Shettar holding demonstrations. There were also murmurs that V Somanna, who has been fielded against former CM Siddharamaiah from the Varuna seat, expressed reservations. He has been fielded from a second seat Chamarajpet, and in the list of 189 names, is the only second person fighting from two seats — the other is R Ashok who’s taking on Congress’s other heavyweight DK Shivakumar at Kanakpura, who’s also fighting from Padmanabhanagar. 

News Network
April 14,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP after being denied ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections, on Friday decided to join the Congress.

His decision came after a meeting with Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary and party in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala "He has agreed to become a member of our (Congress) family on his own volition," Shivakumar, who was flanked by Savadi and Siddaramaiah, told reporters.

Shivakumar said Savadi, a BJP MLC, would meet the Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti (to tender his resignation from the Upper House) this afternoon, after which he would formally join the Congress. Ignoring Savadi's request, the BJP had earlier this week given the Athani seat in Belagavi district to sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli. Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress).

Kumathalli was among the group of defectors who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa in 2019.

