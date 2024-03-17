  1. Home
  2. Water crisis looms large in Dakshina Kannada; acute shortage in outskirts of Mangaluru

Water crisis looms large in Dakshina Kannada; acute shortage in outskirts of Mangaluru

News Network
March 18, 2024

crisis.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 18: The rising temperature has become a growing concern for residents of coastal district of Dakshina Kannada, as the issue of drinking water shortage continues to worsen in several parts. 

Though the water supply of Mangaluru city has not been affected much, nearby urban local bodies, including Ullal, Kotekar, Bajpe and other parts on the outskirts of Mangaluru have been facing an acute shortage of drinking water.

Though the water level in the Thumbe vented dam across Nethravati River has started going down in the last few days, officials have ruled out possibility of rationing the water supply in the city.

According to officials, the water level at Thumbe dam of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) stood at 5.8 m as against the maximum storage capacity of 6m height on March 16. The water level at the dam during the same period last year was 5.3 metres. The water level reduced from 5.9 m on March 15 to 5.8 m on March 16 due to the scorching heat, causing evaporation.

The MCC has been drawing 160 MLD of water from the Thumbe vented dam. According to officials, without inflow, the maximum water stored in the dam will be sufficient for only 50 days. Meanwhile, the MCC has already started pumping backwater from downstream of the Thumbe vented dam back to the dam using pumpsets. Water from Thumbe dam can be drawn only if it has more than 1.5m of water in it.

DC Mullai Muhilan MP said that the district administration is closely monitoring water levels in all the dams that supply water.

The AMR dam located upstream of Thumbe dam has 18 m of water from sea level. If the water level in the Thumbe vented dam recedes, then water from the AMR dam will be released into the Thumbe dam. There is water in a dam at Biliyoor, which is located upstream of the AMR dam, the DC said.

“Drawing water for irrigation purposes from Thumbe and AMR dams has been banned,” the deputy commissioner said, adding that an order in this regard has already been issued. Some of the pockets in rural areas too have started facing water crisis.

“We have made arrangements to supply water through tankers in Ullal, Kotekar and Bajpe areas. We will not introduce water supply rationing in MCC limits for the time being,” he said and appealed to citizens to use water judiciously.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 8,2024

sudhamurty,jpg.jpg

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in a social media post on March 8.

“I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji’s contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring,” PM Modi wrote on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) while sharing the news.

Describing the author, philanthropist, and former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation as “a powerful testament to Nari Shakti”, PM Modi wrote, “Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti’, exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation’s destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure.”

Murty, who is travelling at the moment, thanked PM Modi for the nomination and said, “It’s a big Women’s Day gift to me. It’s a new responsibility to work for the country.”

Replying to PM Modi’s social media post, Sudha Murty wrote, “Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. It is my privilege and honour to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha by our Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve our nation.”

Born on August 19, 1950, in Karnataka’s Shiggaon, Sudha Murty began her career as a computer scientist and engineer, going on to become the first female engineer hired at Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company (Telco).

Murty, wife of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, is also the chairperson of the Murty Trust and has authored several books. Her son-in-law is the Prime Minister of the UK and her daughter Akshata Murty is a businesswoman, fashion designer, and venture capitalist.

The 73-year-old’s nomination coincides with International Women’s Day. She received the Padma Shri award in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023.

Responding to the development BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, “Today, Sudha Murthy ji has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by honourable President Smt Droupadi Murmu. What other Sandesh (message) could have been more beautiful than this on International Women’s Day?”

The President of India nominates 12 members to the Upper House of the Parliament for their contributions towards arts, literature, sciences, and social services. Earlier this year, President Murmu had nominated founder-Chancellor of Chandigarh University and educationist Satnam Singh Sandhu to the Rajya Sabha.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 11,2024

shobha.jpg

Mangaluru: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said that she will 'definitely' contest for upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Speaking on the sidelines of a farmers' meet organised at ICAR-CPCRI Research Centre at Kidu on Monday, she said, “resentment is common in politics. Aspirants seek tickets from a constituency where victory is confirmed. It will not have any impact on the election.”

She further said, “we are all committed and will abide by the decision of the central parliamentary board of the party."

The list of candidates will be announced in another two to three days.

She said: “The BJP has decided to seek votes on the basis of development. In the last 10 years, a series of development works have been taken up in all the Lok Sabha constituencies in the country.”

“Developments in railways, highway, electrification of railway lines and other works have been carried out in all the constituencies. Railway stations including Subrahmanya, and also in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts have been developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Roads have been developed under the Central Roads Fund (CRF). In any village, about 80 to 90 per cent of the people have availed benefits of one or the other welfare schemes of the central government be it Ayushman Bharath, Kissan Samman yojana or free rice from the government," she explained.

“We are 100 per cent confident of winning all the seats in Karnataka. People in the state have love towards Narendra Modi who has come to the state several times with the development projects. People trust Modi and the country needs Modi,” she added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 11,2024

ramadan.jpg

Muslims of Karnataka were waiting with bated breath for this moment! The glorious crescent of the moon has been seen in a few areas of the state, thereby signalling the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan!

According to reports, people in Karnataka’s Mysuru and Bagepalli region too witnessed the crescent moon on Monday night (March 11).

Confirming the report, state moon sighting committee member Maulana Maqsood Imran, said that all Qadhis in the state have unanimously declared the beginning of new month. 

In Mangaluru, S M Rasheed Haji, treasurer of Zeenath Bakhsh Central Juma Masjid, officially announced the beginning of the blessed month following the confirmation of moon sighting by local Qadhi Thwaka Ahmed Musliyar. 

Udupi Zilla Sunni Samyukta Jama’ath Qadhi Mani Ustad too confirmed the beginning of Ramadan following reports of moon sighting in nearby area.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.