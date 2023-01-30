  1. Home
  2. ‘We killed 2,000 people… we killed Muslim youth in Mangaluru… Need Hindu MLA in Ullal’: Police inaction against Sharan Pumpwell sparks alarm

News Network
January 30, 2023

Mangaluru, Jan 30: The police inaction against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell who delivered two communally provocative speeches in two days in two places of Karnataka and openly defended massacre of Muslims has sparked alarm in poll-bound Karnataka. 

In Tumakuru

Sharan Pumpwell, the Pranth Saha Karyadarshi of VHP attended the Shaurya Yathre event of Bajrang Dal held in Tumakuru Saturday, January 28, and defended the 2002 Gujarat carnage, saying: “We have killed 2,000 people as revenge for the murder of 59 kar sevaks.”

“…None of the Hindus sat at home with their hands tied. They all got down to the streets. They entered each house. 59 kar sevaks were killed but the count of the number of people who were killed as revenge is still not available. It is estimated that around 2,000 people were killed. This is the bravery of Hindus,” he added. 

Referring to the murder of one Mohammed Fazil, 23, near Surathkal in Mangaluru, Pumpwell said: “In order to respond to the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, youths in Surathkal killed him; not in an isolated place but in an open market. This is the power of Hindu youths.”

Responding to former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that Dakshina Kannada was becoming a Hindutva factory, Pumpwell said: “Siddaramaiah says that Dakshina Kannada district is becoming a Hindutva factory. Not only Dakshina Kannada, but Tumakuru will also become a Hindutva factory. And in the coming days, all districts in Karnataka will turn into Hindutva factories.”

In Dakshina Kannada

The very next day, i.e. on Sunday, January 29, Sharan Pumpwell addressed the Shourya Yatre, organised by the VHP and the Bajrang Dal at Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district and reiterated that Hindutva activists murdered Mohammed Fazil to avenge Praveen Nettaru’s murder in Sullia.

“Hindus showed their power in Gujarat and it is not a massacre. Bajrang Dal is ready to fight if needed. When Praveen Nettaru was murdered, the entire Hindu community wept.

We wept for the sacrifice of a good karyakartha. But our karyakartas did not keep quiet. We killed Fazil in public view in Surathkal. You must have seen the video, of how brutally he was murdered. That is our power,” Sharan said.

He further said there is a need for a Hindu MLA at Ullal. “There may be many terrorists in Ullal. If NIA conducts searches, they need to be traced. Though PFI is banned, their workers are plotting to murder our activists,” he said.

Demand for arrest

Meanwhile, condemning Mr. Pumpwell’s statement State president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Muneer Katipalla said in a statement in Mangaluru that he should be arrested for making, what the DYFI said, provocative statement.

“Mr. Pumpwell’s speech prompted genocide,” Mr. Katipalla said.

The DYFI said that the VHP leader in his speech has threatened about making more such attacks by the Sangh Parivar. He had even justified Gujarat riots.

“This is a matter of grave concern. His speech has created fear psychosis in the minds of people and has aimed at polarising the society ahead of State Assembly elections. There should be a re-investigation into the murder of Fazil. As the VHP leader has openly justified the Surathkal murder, the role of Mr. Pumpwell and other Sangh Parivar leaders should be probed,” Mr. Katipalla said.

News Network
January 20,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 20: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the murder of a BJP youth wing activist has announced a cash reward for those sharing information about two suspects allegedly involved in the case.

Praveen Nettaru was murdered by miscreants on July 26 night in front of his poultry shop at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.

The NIA has announced Rs 5 lakh each for sharing any information on Mohammed Sherif (53) from Kodaje in Bantwal taluk and K A Masud (40) from Nekkiladi, who were both members of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). 

The identity of informers will be kept confidential, the NIA said. People, who have any information in this regard, can contact the office of NIA in Bengaluru, the agency sources said.

News Network
January 25,2023

Indian hero Mohammed Siraj has capped off a superb 12 months by claiming the No.1 spot on the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for bowlers from New Zealand seamer Trent Boult.

It's a remarkable rise for Siraj, who only returned to India's ODI setup in February last year following a three-year hiatus without playing a 50-over match at the international level.

Since then Siraj has collected 37 wickets from 20 matches to be one of India's most consistent fast bowlers and the accolades have started to pile in for the underrated 28-year-old.

On Tuesday, Siraj was named in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year and on Wednesday the right-armer had another reason to celebrate as he went past Boult and Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood to become the top-ranked ODI bowler for the very first time.

Not only has Siraj's form over the last 12 months been imperious, but his efforts in ODI series at home earlier this month against Sri Lanka and New Zealand has shown just how much the right-armer has improved in recent times.

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey challenged Siraj to work on certain aspects of his game in the middle of last year and the extra training the energetic quick has put in has paid off in spades judged on recent performances.

Siraj took nine wickets against Sri Lanka to be the leading wicket-taker for the three-game series and backed that up by claiming a four-wicket haul in the opening match of the recently-completed series against New Zealand.

It means Siraj jumps to the top of the ODI bowler rankings with 729 rating points, albeit narrowly, with his lead at the top over Hazlewood just two rating points higher than the Australian.

India captain Rohit Sharma was full of praise for Siraj when asked about the emerging quick following the series whitewash over New Zealand.

"He has done really well, he understands what the team is expecting from him," Rohit said.

"To come and take the new ball, swing the ball, get early wickets. In the middle overs too, he's got so much skill. 

"The more he plays, the better he gets."

Fellow India pacer Mohammed Shami jumps 11 places to 32nd overall on the updated list for ODI bowlers, while there is plenty of movement at the top of the batter rankings following the completion of India's home series against the Kiwis.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam still enjoys a healthy lead at the top of the ODI batter rankings, but there is now a total of three India players inside the top 10 and chasing the highest accolade.

In-form opener Shubman Gill is the eye-catcher as the right-hander jumps a whopping 20 places to sixth overall following a brilliant double hundred and a century against New Zealand at home.

Gill rises in front of veteran Virat Kohli in seventh, while Rohit jumps two places to equal eighth after his quickfire hundred against the Kiwis in Indore.

There wasn't too much joy for New Zealand after they lost the series to India 3-0 and relinquished the No.1 ODI team ranking, but Devon Conway improved 13 spots to 37th overall on the list for batters after his superb century in the final game of the series.

The series between Ireland and Zimbabwe was also recently completed and some in-form players were rewarded on the latest rankings update.

Ireland young gun Harry Tector jumps 12 places to 13th overall on the list for batters, while pacer Josh Little improves 27 places to equal 33rd on the bowlers' list to cap off a tremendous 12 months for the left-armer.

News Network
January 26,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 26: Dakshina Kannada district has so far not gained pace in the administration of booster dose of covid-19 vaccine, according to in-charge DHO Dr Rajesh. 

Only 16 per cent of the targeted population have been administered with the booster dose of vaccine in the coastal district, he told media persons. 

The district has 9,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine which will expire on January 31. There are 38,000 doses of Covishield vaccine which will expire on February 9.

Vaccination camps are held in various places in addition to a vaccine mela on every Wednesday in the district, taluk hospitals, CHCs and PHCs in the district.

Not many people have come forward for the booster dose vaccine in the district, he said.

Among the 16 per cent who were administered with the booster dose are above 60 years old, frontline workers and healthcare workers, he said.

The department has given a few doses for private hospitals for administering it to their healthcare workers. 

