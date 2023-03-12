  1. Home
  2. 'We the People' to deepen democracy and improve living standards in Dakshina Kannada

'We the People' to deepen democracy and improve living standards in Dakshina Kannada

News Network
March 13, 2023

Mangaluru, Mar 12: 'We the People', a new civil society organisation, was launched at a function organised at Fr. L.F. Rasquinha Hall of St. Aloysius College in the city recently. The organization aims to deepen democracy and improve the living standards of citizens in the Dakshina Kannada.

During the launch, experts highlighted the importance of citizens' participation in the effective functioning of a democratic system. They urged citizens to bring any observed deficiencies to the attention of the authorities and emphasized the critical role civil society organisations play in this process.

The function was presided over by Padmanabha Ullal, a senior social worker, and retired officer, who also launched the organization's website, www.we-the-ppl.org. In his address to the gathering, Ullal emphasized the need for citizens to take responsibility for identifying and reporting problems and grievances. He stated that only through people's participation can the system work more dynamically.

The chief guest, Katyayani Chamaraj of Civic Bangalore, expressed concern that the government has the wrong policies for solving the problems of the municipalities. She urged civil society organisations to inform local government bodies of people's demands.

"The Ward Committees are not allowed to function properly, and Area Sabhas have not been constituted yet. Unlike rural areas, a social audit is not done in urban areas. Civil society organisations should constantly make local government bodies aware of the people's demands. Advocacy should be done for people's work; if unavoidable, issues can also be challenged in court," she said.

Prof. D. Jeevan Kumar, Hon. Professor of Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University, Gadag, quoted comparative studies and gave suggestions for developing the democratic system in India. Melanie Kumar, a freelance journalist, spoke about the dangers of social media.

President of 'We the People,' Prathapchandra Kedilaya, explained the organisation's aims and objectives. He also announced that the Association would be convening a brainstorming meeting with social activists from across the Dakshina Kannada district within the next ten days. The purpose of this meeting would be to address the various social issues affecting the region.

The Vice President, Mariete Fernandes, welcomed the gathering. Secretary Oswald Periera gave a vote of thanks. Treasurer Suresh Nayak and Executive Members Bhaskar Kiran, Dilip Vas Naik, Gladys Monteiro, and Steevan Dsouza participated in the inaugural.

News Network
March 12,2023

Udupi, Mar 12: Two elderly women from Udupi district passed away at the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia during their Umrah pilgrimage. 

The deceased are Mariyamma and Khatijamma, both in their late sixties. They were residents of Kota in Brahmavara taluk of Udupi. 

The two women, said to be relatives, were part of nearly three dozen pilgrims that had undertaken pilgrimage through a Mangaluru based agency. They had started journey on March 1.

It is learnt that Mariyamma died of heart attack on March 9 in Makkah when the group was gearing up to head to Madeenah after completing Umrah rituals. Khatijamma, who had fallen sick, passed away a couple of days later, i.e. on March 11. 

The last rites of both the women were held in Makkah. 

News Network
March 5,2023

An Indian passenger on an American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi allegedly urinated on a fellow passenger while drunk on Saturday, March 5. The accused has been identified as 21-year-old Arya Vohra, a student at a US university, and has been banned by the airline.

According to a statement by American Airlines, flight AA292 from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Indira Gandhi International Airport was met by local law enforcement upon arrival due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9:50 pm.

The airline stated that they will not allow the passenger on board in the future. "Upon aircraft arrival, the Purser informed that the passenger was heavily intoxicated, and was not adhering to crew instructions on board. He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering the safety of the crew and aircraft. After disturbing the safety of fellow passengers, finally urinated on pax seated on 15G," American Airlines said.

The American Airlines pilot contacted Delhi ATC before landing regarding an unruly passenger on board and sought security. It was informed to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for necessary action. "After the landing of the aircraft, CISF personnel took him out from the aircraft and the said passenger misbehaved with CISF personnel too," an airport official said.

The airport police have taken note of the incident and are taking legal action against the passenger. "We have received a complaint of urination on a co-passenger from American Airlines against one person Arya Vohra who is a student in the USA and resident of Defence Colony, Delhi. We are taking necessary legal action," a senior Delhi Police official said.

India's aviation regulator has also sought a detailed report from the airline company. "We have received a report from the concerned airline. They seem to have handled the situation professionally and have taken all appropriate action," a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said.

In November, a man named Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in business class of an Air India New York-New Delhi flight. The incident triggered a huge uproar as it was not reported to the authorities by the airline and only came to light after the victim wrote to N Chandrasekaran, boss of the Tata Group, which owns Air India. Mr Mishra was later arrested by Delhi Police. 

News Network
March 2,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 2: Beungaluru based student consultancy firm, Overseas Educational Services (OES) has arranged a ‘Meet the University Representatives in Mangaluru’ programme on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at its office at No. LG3, Marian Paradise Plaza, Bunts Hostel Road, Mangalore. Students aspiring for higher studies abroad can meet the representatives of RMIT University, Australia and the University of Auckland, New Zealand, the top universities of the two countries, for the July 2023/February 2024 admissions.

The students may visit the venue anytime between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for personal counselling, to gain information, and to clarify doubts. Entry is free. The students are only required to bring two sets of their recent marks cards. Universities in Australia and New Zealand offer excellent, high-quality education with bachelor's and master's courses in various subjects like engineering, architecture, medicine, nursing, law, business, finance, communication, food science, IT, artificial intelligence, cyber security, data science, counselling, biotechnology and pharmaceutical science. Students will be eligible for a post-study work permit in Australia and New Zealand for most of these courses.

Overseas Educational Services is a leading organisation offering free overseas student consultancy services to all major universities in Australia and New Zealand. It has successfully placed thousands of students over the last 30 years. For more details, students may call 9731616027 / 9845321201 or email to [email protected]

