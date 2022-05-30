  1. Home
  2. We want to convert 36,000 mosques into temples; Muslims should raise 'Vande Mataram' slogan: Eshwarappa

We want to convert 36,000 mosques into temples; Muslims should raise 'Vande Mataram' slogan: Eshwarappa

News Network
May 30, 2022

Bengaluru, May 30: Hinting that Bharatiya Janata Party would stake claim to more mosques in days to come, former minister K S Eshwarappa today said that there are around 36,000 mosques that need to be converted into temples in the country. 

Speaking to media persons, the hardline Hindutva said that Hindus should find out the mosques that have been built after destroying temple in the past and convert them back to temples. 

"After completing 75 years of Independence, we got to know there was Shiva Ling in the mosque. Now, it is said that a mosque has been constructed after demolishing Krishna temple in Mathura. It is said that 36,000 temples had been demolished in India and mosques had been constructed there. We want those temples to be reconstructed again,” he said.

He went on to claim that he would be happy if Muslim organisations raise slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. 

“They (Muslims) must understand that they are born in India. They are eating the food grown here. Drinking water from rivers which are flowing here and breathing air from here. So, they are citizens of India. I would be very happy if they raise slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'," he said.

Regarding Congress leaders' attack on RSS, he said, "They have realised that BJP's strength is RSS. So they are criticising it. Though India completed 75 years of Independence, there was no attempt to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya before BJP came to power at the Centre. Now, it is being built".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 27,2022

guard.jpg

Mangaluru, May 27: Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said that the beat system should be implemented effectively in Dakshina Kannada and Western Range comprising DK, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga.

He was speaking after inspecting the parade by the police personnel at the CAR ground in Mangaluru on Friday.

He called upon the Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, and Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane to conduct meetings with the police officers from the border districts especially Kasargod and Kannur on tackling NDPS cases. There is a need to interact and work in coordination with the police officers from border areas.

Social media monitoring cells in various districts and Commissionerate limits have been working on monitoring the social media content. Using the latest technology and software, there is a need to monitor the social media contents effectively, said Alok Kumar.

He said “we need to address the grievances of our personnel. They should be given weekly off.” After taking charge as the ADGP in the state, I have been visiting various districts. “Our police officers are capable of tackling all the issues that are bothering.”

“I am in regular contact with the higher officers. I do not meet constables, head constables, ASIs, or PSIs regularly and they are working effectively. This is the election year and the police personnel will have to work under pressure. The parade by the police personnel has been effective. The parade of the police personnel creates an impression on the public on the discipline and coordination of the police officers,” said the ADGP.

He called upon the police officials to take care of health and not to get addicted to alcohol.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 22,2022

With skyrocketing prices across commodities, the Centre on Saturday took a slew of measures, including cutting excise duty on petrol and diesel.

While the excise duty on petrol was cut by Rs 8 per litre, on diesel, it was reduced by Rs 6 per litre. The move will make pump prices of petrol lower by Rs 9.50 per litre and diesel by Rs 7 a litre, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In the past two months, however, petrol prices have been hiked by Rs 10 per litre.

The excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of Rs 8.69 a litre on petrol in Delhi and Rs 7.05 per litre in diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies.

Petrol in the national capital now costs Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 previously. Diesel is now priced at Rs 89.62 per litre as opposed to Rs 96.67 earlier.

In Mumbai, petrol rates have been slashed to Rs 111.35 a litre from Rs 120.51, while diesel rates have come down to Rs 97.28 per litre from Rs 104.77.

In Bengaluru, petrol now costs Rs 101.94, down from Rs 111.09 a litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.89 from the previous Rs 94.79/ litre.

Petrol now costs Rs 106.03 a litre in Kolkata (earlier Rs 115.12) and Rs 102.63 in Chennai (previously Rs 110.85). Diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 a litre in Kolkata (previously Rs 99.83) and Rs 94.24 in Chennai (earlier Rs 100.94).

Rates differ from state to state depending on incidence of local taxes such as VAT.re.

After the latest excise cut, the incidence of central tax on petrol will come down to Rs 19.9 a litre and that on diesel to Rs 15.8 per litre.

Brent - the world's most known crude benchmark - was at $112.55 per barrel on Sunday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 23,2022

Bengaluru, May 23: The Karnataka government is set to formulate and implement a Design Policy and will host "world's largest design festival" - 'Bengaluru Design Festival'- along with Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 22), scheduled to be held in November, Minister for IT/BT and S&T C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

During the meeting with the officials of the World Design Council (WDC), World Design Organization (WDO), and UK Design Council in London, the Minister confirmed the state's interest to formulate and implement the design policy for Karnataka, a release from his office said.

The policy will attribute inputs from the national design policy and seek inputs from WDC to come up with a framework and structure, he said.

Narayan said the WDC has extended its support to implement state design policy and also to integrate the 'Design Thinking" as a part of the school and college curriculum in Karnataka. "The pilot project for the design thinking in school project can be done in selected government schools and based on the impact can scale up the project across the state. The IT department will take the lead to formulate and implement the design policy for the state," he added.

According to the release, the Minister invited the officials to the state for further discussions and proceedings. Paula Graham Gazzard, Chair of Council, World Design Council claimed, "The proposed Design Policy, Design District and Design Education will put Karnataka in the global design circle and it will help to drive investments and jobs creation in the creative sector of the state." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.