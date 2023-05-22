  1. Home
  2. ‘We were not even informed by the airline’: Passengers slam AIE as Dubai-Mangaluru flight delays by 10 hrs

May 22, 2023

Mangaluru: Passengers of Mangaluru-bound Air India Express flight IX 814, which was scheduled to take off from Dubai at 2.25 am on Sunday, May 21, had a harrowing experience as the flight was delayed by around 10 hours. 

The airline officials cited technical reasons for the inordinate delay. However, the passengers complained that they were not informed about the delay in departure by the airline, which caused them much inconvenience.

A tweet posted by @pritham_1974 read: “Flight from mangalore Dxb IX 814 delayed by 9.30 hours, No SMS nor a call from Airlines. Airport staff informed passengers after one hour waiting for check in, Poor coordination from the airline staff at the airport .. not expected from TATA group #AirIndia #ratantata #dgca.”

A tweet from handle @Nenmeli said, “@ DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia Around 185 Airindia express IX814 passengers to IXE are stuck and suffering in DXB terminal 2 since last night due to flight delay. Now at 6.10AM at DXB, we don’t know when the flight will depart. Please do the needful urgently.”

In another tweet, @Nenmeli said that after more than 10 hours of delay, passengers were allowed to check in around 9.30 am on Sunday. “Also, the airlines arranged food for all of us,” the tweet said.

An AIE official at Mangaluru International Airport said that the flight was delayed in Dubai due to technical reasons and landed at MIA around 6.45pm.

Sources said that the major rehabilitation/recarpeting work under way at Mangaluru Airport runway 06/24, is another cause for the delay since flights cannot land here anytime between 9.30am to 6pm, except Sunday and national holidays. The works which started on January 27 will continue till the end of this month.

On Saturday, May 20, Air India Express flight IX 813, from Mangaluru to Dubai, was also delayed by four hours. An AIE official informed that the flight, that was scheduled to depart from Mangaluru at 11.05 pm on Saturday, took off for Dubai around 3.15am on Sunday.

May 20,2023

gandhi.jpg

Hiroshima, May 20: The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi here in this Japanese city.

The location of the bust of Gandhi has been chosen as a mark of solidarity for peace and non-violence. The US conducted the world's first nuclear attack on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing some 140,000 people.

Modi also spoke to reporters after unveiling the bust and said that even today the world gets frightened even today when it hears the word 'Hiroshima'.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, representing a Hiroshima constituency in the House of Representatives, invited Modi to the G-7 Summit as a guest.

The bust was gifted by India to Hiroshima as a symbol of friendship and goodwill between India and Japan on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's visit to the city for the G7 summit.

"Unveiled Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in Hiroshima. This bust in Hiroshima gives a very important message. The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions," the prime minister tweeted.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the bust was a befitting tribute to a city that symbolises humanity's yearning for peace.

The 42-inch tall bronze bust has been sculpted by Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Vanji Sutar. The bust site, adjacent to the Motoyasu River, is close to the iconic A-Bomb Dome that is visited by thousands of people - locals and tourists alike - every day.

Gandhi dedicated his life to peace and non-violence. The location truly resonates with the principles and life of Gandhiji, which continue to inspire the world and its leaders, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

After unveiling the bust, Modi paid floral tributes to Gandhi.

He thanked the mayor of the city and the Japanese government for the opportunity to unveil the Gandhi bust and said it will take forward the idea of non-violence.

"It is a great moment for me to know that the Bodhi tree that I gifted to the Japanese prime minister has been planted here in Hiroshima so that people can understand the importance of peace when they come here. I pay my respect to Mahatma Gandhi," Modi said.

Modi also held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Kishida, focusing on ways to synergise efforts under G7 and G20 presidencies to deal with various global challenges.

Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday on the first leg of his three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to take part in over 40 engagements.

Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe, including food, fertiliser and energy security.

He will hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit.

The G7 bloc comprises Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.

May 20,2023

kateeluncle.jpg

Bengaluru, May 20: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday took a swipe at new Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging that he does not enjoy the freedom of picking Ministers of his choice in his Cabinet.

Posting a letter by the Congress general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal to Siddaramaiah on his Twitter handle, Kateel said the new Chief Minister has become a puppet of Congress high command from day one.

In the letter, Venugopal shared the list of eight MLAs saying that Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge has approved their names as the Cabinet Ministers.

"You are hereby requested to see that this decision is executed as per provisions of the appropriate law," Venugopal wrote in the letter.

"This letter is proof that Siddaramaiah does not have the freedom to decide who should be Ministers in the Congress government of Karnataka. Siddaramaiah who believes in socialist ideology became a puppet and rubber stamp Chief Minister of the Congress high command from the day one," Kateel tweeted.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second term, along with state Congress president D K Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister, and eight legislators as Ministers on Saturday, exactly a week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka.

May 17,2023

siddaramaiah.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 17: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is likely to be named as Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday while D K Shivakumar will continue to head the state Congress, sources said, ahead of the final round of consultations involving Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi with principal players in the state.

On the discussion table is a proposal to appoint three Deputy Chief Ministers from Lingayat, Dalit and Muslim communities. In such a scenario M B Patil, G Parameshwara and U T Khader are likely to be considered as the front runners for the post(s).

Shivakumar will not join the Cabinet as Deputy Chief Minister, sources said.

There was no official word on the formula that clinched the deal.

A final decision will be announced after Kharge, Rahul and Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal meet Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar on Wednesday.

