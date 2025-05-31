‘We’re in power—why no action?’: Cong worker confronts minister at press meet over DK killings

Mangaluru, May 31: A routine press conference took a dramatic turn on Saturday when a Congress worker openly confronted Karnataka’s Minister-in-Charge for Dakshina Kannada, Dinesh Gundu Rao, questioning the government’s inaction against communal hatemongers in coastal districts that led to murder of innocent youth Abdul Rahiman in Bantwal taluk.

The outburst came after a journalist asked whether social media provocation had played a role in the killing. At that moment, local Congress leader Usman Kallapu, who was present at the event, intervened, blaming hate speeches made during the recent ‘Bajpe Chalo’ rally as the real trigger behind the murder.

Kallapu demanded strict action against those who had delivered incendiary remarks. “Arrest those who called for murder during the Hindutva outfit’s Bajpe Chalo rally,” he urged, addressing Gundu Rao directly. “No one should lose their life. We are in power. Issue orders to the police and arrest the culprits.”

Frustrated with the lack of visible action from the Congress-led government, Kallapu emphasized that even minor Facebook comments often lead to arrests, while hate speech in public continues unchecked. “We don’t want any favors—we want justice,” he declared. “New police officers have taken charge in the district, and we trust they will act.”

At one point, an irked Dinesh Gundu Rao asked for Kallapu to be escorted out of the press meet. Congress leader Ivan D’Souza stepped in to pacify the situation.

Outside the venue, Kallapu continued speaking to the media, reiterating his anger. “Those who made provocative speeches must be arrested first. People are being jailed for mere social media posts—then why protect those inciting violence from a public stage? The police must shed their fear and act. We believe the new officials in the district will bring justice.”

The incident has exposed tensions within the Congress camp, with grassroots leaders voicing dissatisfaction over the government’s response to rising communal violence in coastal Karnataka.