  2. ‘We’re in power—why no action?’: Cong worker confronts minister at press meet over DK killings

May 31, 2025

Mangaluru, May 31: A routine press conference took a dramatic turn on Saturday when a Congress worker openly confronted Karnataka’s Minister-in-Charge for Dakshina Kannada, Dinesh Gundu Rao, questioning the government’s inaction against communal hatemongers in coastal districts that led to murder of innocent youth Abdul Rahiman in Bantwal taluk. 

The outburst came after a journalist asked whether social media provocation had played a role in the killing. At that moment, local Congress leader Usman Kallapu, who was present at the event, intervened, blaming hate speeches made during the recent ‘Bajpe Chalo’ rally as the real trigger behind the murder.

Kallapu demanded strict action against those who had delivered incendiary remarks. “Arrest those who called for murder during the Hindutva outfit’s Bajpe Chalo rally,” he urged, addressing Gundu Rao directly. “No one should lose their life. We are in power. Issue orders to the police and arrest the culprits.”

Frustrated with the lack of visible action from the Congress-led government, Kallapu emphasized that even minor Facebook comments often lead to arrests, while hate speech in public continues unchecked. “We don’t want any favors—we want justice,” he declared. “New police officers have taken charge in the district, and we trust they will act.”

At one point, an irked Dinesh Gundu Rao asked for Kallapu to be escorted out of the press meet. Congress leader Ivan D’Souza stepped in to pacify the situation.

Outside the venue, Kallapu continued speaking to the media, reiterating his anger. “Those who made provocative speeches must be arrested first. People are being jailed for mere social media posts—then why protect those inciting violence from a public stage? The police must shed their fear and act. We believe the new officials in the district will bring justice.”

The incident has exposed tensions within the Congress camp, with grassroots leaders voicing dissatisfaction over the government’s response to rising communal violence in coastal Karnataka. 

May 31,2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has officially amended its tobacco control law, raising the minimum legal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21, and increasing the fine for violations under COTPA from ₹200 to ₹1,000.

The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2024, received the President’s assent on May 23 and was published in the Karnataka Gazette Extraordinary on May 30, bringing it into immediate effect.

The amendment aligns Karnataka with other progressive states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, which have already implemented similar restrictions.

Key Changes in the Law:

•    Age Limit Raised:

Under the amended Section 6, the sale of cigarettes or other tobacco products is now prohibited to anyone below the age of 21. The provision also bans the sale:
o    Within 100 meters of any educational institution
o    Of loose cigarettes or single sticks

•    Fine Increased:

Penalties under Sections 21, 24, and 28—including smoking in public places and sale of tobacco to underage individuals—have been increased from ₹200 to ₹1,000.

•    Complete Ban on Hookah Bars:

A new Section 4A prohibits the opening or running of hookah bars, including in eating houses, pubs, bars, and restaurants.
Offenders face imprisonment of 1 to 3 years and fines ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh under new Section 21A.

•    Expanded Public Usage Ban:

Section 4 has been expanded to cover both smoking and spitting of tobacco in public places.

The state government had initially announced its intent to make these changes in September 2023, aiming to strengthen its tobacco control framework and discourage youth addiction.

May 17,2025

Gaza Strip: In what is being described as one of the deadliest escalations yet, the Israeli military has launched a massive ground and air campaign under the name "Gideon's Chariots" — a biblical-sounding operation aimed at “conquering” Gaza and placing it under full Israeli control.

The operation, approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet on May 5, marks the first official declaration of Israel’s intent to seize and retain the entire Palestinian territory of Gaza — a move that is being widely condemned as open occupation.

In the past 24 hours, the Israeli army claimed to have made the “first moves” of this campaign, launching extensive bombardments and deploying ground forces to seize what it calls “strategic areas” of Gaza.

According to the Israeli statement, Operation Gideon’s Chariots is intended to fulfill all of Israel's war goals — including the release of hostages and the defeat of Hamas. But the brutality on the ground tells a different story.

In just three days, over 370 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. On Friday alone, at least 74 Palestinians, most of them women and children, were confirmed dead. The Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia reported receiving 30 bodies and dozens more injured, as Israeli bombs rained down on densely populated neighborhoods.

In one of the most harrowing nights, Israel reportedly dropped over 40 U.S.-made bunker buster bombs near the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, claiming to target underground resistance tunnels.

Eyewitnesses describe scenes of horror — bloodied children, overwhelmed hospitals, and entire families buried under rubble. Gaza’s northern regions have become apocalyptic wastelands, while the Israeli military openly speaks of pushing civilians southward, raising fears of a full-scale ethnic cleansing.

The latest wave of bloodshed comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the region, drawing sharp criticism over Washington’s continued support for Israel’s military campaign.

Since the October 7, 2023 outbreak of war, over 53,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza. While a brief ceasefire deal was brokered in January, it was quickly shattered, and Israel resumed its attacks on March 18, ignoring calls for a renewed truce.

Now, with “Gideon’s Chariots” in motion, the question looms large: Is this the final phase of Gaza’s destruction — or a turning point that will awaken the world’s conscience?

May 28,2025

Bantwal, May 28: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against 15 individuals, including two identified locals—Deepak and Sumit Acharya—in connection with the brutal murder of Abdul Rahman (34) and the attempted murder of Kalandar Shafi, which occurred on Monday in Irakodi, Kariyala village, Bantwal taluk.

The FIR, filed at Bantwal Rural Police Station, comes a day after the shocking mob attack that claimed the life of Abdul Rahman, a pickup driver and masjid secretary, and left his companion severely injured.

According to the police complaint, the victims had gone to deliver a load of sand to a residence in Irakodi when they were suddenly ambushed by a group of 15 men. Two of the attackers—Deepak and Sumit—were recognized by the victims as acquaintances from the same locality.

The complaint states that Rahman was pulled from the driver’s seat and hacked with swords, knives, and iron rods. When Shafi tried to intervene, he too was stabbed multiple times and left critically injured.

While being rushed to the hospital, Shafi reportedly named Deepak and Sumit as part of the mob, a key piece of information that led to the FIR being registered. The details were communicated to police by Mohammad Nisar, who assisted in admitting Shafi to the hospital and filed the official complaint.

Police sources say that all 15 accused are being investigated for murder, attempt to murder, and offences possibly motivated by communal hatred. The case has taken a serious turn with the inclusion of named suspects in the FIR and is expected to move toward arrests in the coming days.

Authorities have assured that the investigation will be handled with urgency and fairness.

