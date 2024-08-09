  1. Home
  2. What’s the procedure to include Tulu under 8th Schedule? No fixed criteria: Centre responds to DK MP’s query

What’s the procedure to include Tulu under 8th Schedule? No fixed criteria: Centre responds to DK MP’s query

News Network
August 8, 2024

Mangaluru: Union minister of state for home affairs Nityananda Rai has informed Lok Sabha that the govt is conscious of the sentiments and requirements for the inclusion of other languages, including Tulu, into the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, in a question submitted to Parliament, had enquired about the status of the demand for the inclusion of Tulu language into the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

He sought to know if govt was aware that the people of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod have demanded that Tulu be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Additionally, a response was sought regarding the procedure for the inclusion of any language under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India, as well as the efforts that are being taken for the consideration of the requests for more linguistic inclusion under the Eighth Schedule, keeping in mind the sentiments and other relevant considerations since the Pahwa (1996) and Sitakant Mohapatra (2003) Committee efforts.

On Tuesday, MoS for home affairs Nityananda Rai submitted a written reply saying there have been demands from time to time for the inclusion of several languages in the Eighth Schedule, including Tulu. 

“However, there are no fixed criteria for the consideration of any language for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. As the evolution of dialects and languages is a dynamic process, influenced by socio-cultural, economic, and political developments, it is difficult to fix any criterion for languages for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. The earlier attempts, through the Pahwa (1996) and Sitakant Mohapatra (2003) Committees, to evolve such fixed criteria have been inconclusive. The govt is conscious of the sentiments and requirements for the inclusion of other languages in the Eighth Schedule. Such requests have to be considered keeping in mind these sentiments and other relevant considerations,” the minister said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 8,2024

vinesh.jpg

Paris: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced retirement after her heartbreaking disqualification from the Olympics, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue.

The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout on Wednesday, posted on X to announce her decision.

Addressing her mother Premlata, Vinesh wrote, "Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken."

"I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me)," added the two-time world championships bronze-medallist.

Vinesh appealed against her disqualification from the Olympic finals on Wednesday in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal.

She spent a good part of the day at a polyclinic inside the Games village owing to severe dehydration caused by her desperate measures to make the cut, which included going hungry, avoiding fluids and staying up all night to sweat it out.

An ad-hoc division of the CAS has been set up here for resolution by arbitration of any disputes arising during the Olympic Games or during a period of 10 days preceding the Opening Ceremony. Her appeal will be taken up in the next few hours.

Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh in the semifinals, replaced her in the final against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

Hidebrandt won the bout to claim gold and Vinesh is now banking on CAS to be a joint silver-medallist with Lopez.

However, the sport's international governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW) has made it clear on its part that the current weigh-in rule cannot be changed as of now.

"On IOA’s suggestion that a wrestler's results from the day on which the athlete met the weigh-in requirements should not be disqualified, the UWW President was sympathetic.

"UWW will also discuss the suggestion at an appropriate platform but it could not be done retrospectively," the world body said in a statement late on Wednesday after its President Nenad Lalovic met IOA chief P T Usha.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night.

She was assured of at least a silver medal before the disqualification.

Vinesh is a three-time Olympian and has won gold medals in both the Asian and Commonwealth Games. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 8,2024

gazaOIC.jpg

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s recent assassination of senior Hamas’ leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in the Iranian capital Tehran, underlining the criminal aspects of the atrocity.

The 57-member body issued the remarks in a statement on Wednesday at the end of an extraordinary meeting that was held in the Saudi port city of Jeddah at the Islamic Republic and Palestine’s request.

It said “the illegal occupying power” was “fully responsible for this heinous attack” that claimed the lives of the Palestinian resistance movement’s Political Bureau chief and one of his bodyguards late last month.

The atrocity, the body added, “constitutes a crime of aggression, a flagrant violation of the international law and the United Nations Charter, and a serious infringement of the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security of the Islamic Republic.”

It, meanwhile, warned that the regime’s ongoing crimes undermined security and stability in the region, urging immediate and effective intervention on the part of the UN Security Council.

The comments were echoed by Saudi Arabia, whose Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed al-Khereiji said Haniyeh’s assassination amounted to a “blatant violation” of Iran’s sovereignty.

Riyadh, he added, rejected “any violation of the sovereignty of states or interference in the internal affairs of any country.”

Addressing the OIC summit earlier, Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said the country had no option but to retaliate against the Israeli regime over the assassination, saying this was necessary to deter further aggression against the Islamic Republic amid inaction by the Security Council.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned of a "harsh response" to the atrocity, and reaffirmed the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the blood of the resistance leader.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has also said the assassination warranted a harsh and stinging response from the forces of the Axis of Resistance, particularly the Islamic Republic.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 8,2024

wayanad.jpg

Wayanad (Kerala): Search operations in the landslides-hit areas of this north Kerala district continued for the 10th day with more cadaver dogs being pressed into service on Thursday to look for remains buried deep under the debris that cover the disaster sites.

Using Air Force helicopters to drop special search teams to inaccessible areas along the Chaliyar river and deploying more rescuers, heavy machines and K9 dog squads in the segregated six zones of disaster-hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai continued.

Till Wednesday, the number of persons suspected to be missing in the landslides was around 138 with more than 226 confirmed to be dead.

Besides that, 192 body parts were also recovered from the disaster-hit areas and the Chaliyar river till August 7, according to figures provided by the Wayanad district administration.

As the search operations progress, the state government is also working to ensure temporary rehabilitation of those affected by the landslides.

A cabinet sub-committee, camped out at Wayanad, on Wednesday said that the rehabilitation will be carried out in three phases.

The first phase will involve immediate, but temporary settlement of the victims and survivors to vacant houses, quarters, flats and hostels within the panchayat limits of the affected areas or nearby panchayats.

Additionally, rental houses or flats will be found and provided at government expense, the committee had said.

Buildings and facilities under the government will also be utilised for this purpose, it had said.

The temporary rehabilitation is being carried out to free the schools where relief camps are being run in order to resume classes there, the committee had said.

The second phase would involve the implementation of a temporary transit home system before people are shifted to their permanent homes.

For this, suitable places will be found and accommodations will be prepared using prefab technology, the committee had further said.

The township project with all facilities, as part of the complete rehabilitation, will be implemented in the third phase, it had said.

Amidst the search and rescue operations and phased rehabilitation, the government is also working to restore the identification and other documentation as well as certificates of the people who lost all that in the landslides, the committee had said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.