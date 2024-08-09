What’s the procedure to include Tulu under 8th Schedule? No fixed criteria: Centre responds to DK MP’s query

Mangaluru: Union minister of state for home affairs Nityananda Rai has informed Lok Sabha that the govt is conscious of the sentiments and requirements for the inclusion of other languages, including Tulu, into the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, in a question submitted to Parliament, had enquired about the status of the demand for the inclusion of Tulu language into the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

He sought to know if govt was aware that the people of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod have demanded that Tulu be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Additionally, a response was sought regarding the procedure for the inclusion of any language under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India, as well as the efforts that are being taken for the consideration of the requests for more linguistic inclusion under the Eighth Schedule, keeping in mind the sentiments and other relevant considerations since the Pahwa (1996) and Sitakant Mohapatra (2003) Committee efforts.

On Tuesday, MoS for home affairs Nityananda Rai submitted a written reply saying there have been demands from time to time for the inclusion of several languages in the Eighth Schedule, including Tulu.

“However, there are no fixed criteria for the consideration of any language for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. As the evolution of dialects and languages is a dynamic process, influenced by socio-cultural, economic, and political developments, it is difficult to fix any criterion for languages for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. The earlier attempts, through the Pahwa (1996) and Sitakant Mohapatra (2003) Committees, to evolve such fixed criteria have been inconclusive. The govt is conscious of the sentiments and requirements for the inclusion of other languages in the Eighth Schedule. Such requests have to be considered keeping in mind these sentiments and other relevant considerations,” the minister said.