  2. WhatsApp investment scam: Mangaluru man loses ₹34.1 lakh after joining group

News Network
August 27, 2025

Mangaluru: An elderly man has allegedly lost ₹34.1 lakh after falling victim to an elaborate online investment scam. The case was registered at the CEN Crime Police Station, who have now issued a warning to the public against such fraudulent schemes.

According to the 73-year-old victim, he received a WhatsApp message on July 25 from an unknown person claiming to represent an investment platform called Block Trade. The scammer lured him with promises of high returns through IPO investments and sent a link to download an app. The app displayed fake investment options, creating the illusion of genuine trading activity.

Later, another scammer — a woman identifying herself as Laxmipriya Panda — added the victim to a WhatsApp group named Trustline. Members of the group persuaded him to invest further through another app called UC Trade, again offering lucrative returns.

Between July 28 and August 21, the man transferred a total of ₹34.1 lakh from his and his daughter’s bank accounts to multiple bank accounts shared by the fraudsters via RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, and UPI. When he later tried to withdraw the money, the apps blocked the process and the scammers demanded additional payments, threatening that he would otherwise lose his investments.

Realizing he had been cheated, the victim discussed the matter with his daughter and lodged a police complaint.

Police Advisory

•    Do not trust unsolicited WhatsApp messages or groups promising high returns.
•    Never download apps from unknown links. Use only verified apps from official app stores.
•    Cross-check investment platforms with SEBI or trusted financial institutions.
•    Discuss large financial decisions with family before transferring money.
•    Report suspicious activity immediately to the Cybercrime helpline 1930 or local police.

The police have urged citizens, especially senior citizens, to remain cautious and not fall prey to “get rich quick” investment schemes circulating online.

News Network
August 18,2025

Bengaluru, Aug 18: A four-year-old girl, who was bitten by a stray dog and had been battling for life in the hospital for four months, breathed her last in a private hospital in Bengaluru last night.  

The deceased has been identified as Khadira Banu (4) of Shastri lay-out in the city of Davanagere. The girl died after developing rabies due to a dog bite.

A stray dog had attacked the girl when she was playing in front of her house. It had bitten and injured several parts of her body, including her face.

Agencies
August 24,2025

gazacity.jpg

Israeli jets and tanks struck parts of Gaza City on Sunday, August 24, in preparation for a major assault, as the Israeli military’s chief of staff warned officials in Tel Aviv that carrying out the order to demolish the city of 700,000 residents could take "over a year" and place additional strain on Israeli troops.

According to a report by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Sunday, Eyal Zamir issued the warning following an ultimatum from Israeli minister of military affairs Israel Katz to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, threatening that if the terms set by Israel to end the war were not accepted, Gaza City could face a fate similar to the cities of Rafah and Beit Hanoun.

The report went on to say that Zamir has informed Israeli officials that in such a scenario, they would encounter a more critical situation with reserve units, which are already grappling with decreasing turnout rates and low morale.

Zamir, who has previously clashed with Israeli officials regarding the occupation plan for Gaza City and the threat it poses to the captives, said that the offensive can only begin after all necessary operational and legal preparations are in place, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence on expediting the assault on Gaza City. 

As of now, no "humanitarian zones", as demanded by Zamir, have been established, and there have been instances in the past where such zones, designated as “safe” areas, came under Israeli bombardment during the war. 

Israeli military sources have indicated that the evacuation of the southern Gaza city of Rafah took two weeks, and it is estimated that evacuating Gaza City, home to approximately 1.2 million people, will take even longer. 

According to the report, the military's plan outlines that the Gaza City operation would be halted if Israel and Hamas can reach a ceasefire agreement.

The military is prioritizing negotiations to release captives before considering any assault, the report said.  

The offensive comes even though Hamas has accepted a 60-day ceasefire proposal, involving the release of half of the captives in Gaza in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners, following negotiations with Egyptian and Qatari officials in Cairo.

Despite this, Israel is determined to proceed with the occupation of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, witnesses have reported continuous explosions and shelling in various areas of Gaza City, with Israeli forces targeting buildings and homes.

The Israeli military has stated that its recent combat activities in the Jabalia area are aimed at dismantling Hamas tunnels and strengthening control of the region, in order to prevent further operations by Hamas fighters.

In a statement, Hamas declared that Israel's plans to take over Gaza City demonstrate a lack of seriousness about achieving a ceasefire, emphasizing that a ceasefire agreement is crucial for the return of the Israeli captives and holding Netanyahu accountable for their safety.

The Israeli regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians and injured 156,230 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since March 2, when it violated its ceasefire agreement with Hamas, the regime has sealed all border crossings, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid and further deepening Gaza’s already dire humanitarian crisis.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 14,2025

darshan.jpg

The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail of popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the murder case of 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy, who was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and killed by the actor and his associates.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan set aside the Karnataka High Court’s earlier order granting Darshan bail, calling it a serious mistake. The court also ordered that Darshan be taken back into custody immediately.

SC slams High Court ruling

The judges said the High Court’s bail order was based on a “mechanical exercise of power” and could affect the trial by allowing the accused to influence witnesses. Justice Mahadevan described the High Court’s decision as “perverse” and “unacceptable,” adding that only trial courts have the authority to conduct pre-trial assessments.

Justice Pardiwala praised Justice Mahadevan’s order, saying it sent a clear message: “However big the accused may be, he or she is not above the law.”

Warning against VIP jail perks

The Supreme Court also warned against giving Darshan special treatment in custody. This came after photos emerged from Bengaluru jail showing him relaxing on a chair, sipping coffee, and holding a cigarette.

Justice Pardiwala said, “The day we come to know that the accused are being provided five-star treatment, the first step would be to suspend the superintendent along with all other officials.”

Victim’s family welcomes verdict

Renukaswamy’s father, Kashinatha Shivanagowdaru, said the decision restored his faith in the judiciary. “The Supreme Court has sent a strong message that no criminal can escape from the clutches of law,” he said. The victim’s wife added that whoever is guilty should be punished according to the law.

Case background

The case shook the Kannada film industry in June last year. Police allege Renukaswamy was abducted from his hometown in Chitradurga on Darshan’s instructions, after making lewd remarks about actress Pavithra Gowda. He was taken to a shed in Bengaluru, tied up, beaten with wooden clubs, and given electric shocks.

His body was later dumped in a drain and discovered the next day. The post-mortem found he died from multiple blunt injuries leading to “shock haemorrhage.”

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested. The High Court granted Darshan bail in December, but in April he was criticised for attending a movie screening just hours after skipping a court hearing, citing back pain.

