  WHO probing INDIAN cough & cold syrups after 66 children die in Africa

October 5, 2022
October 5, 2022

The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that four cough and cold syrups made by India's Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd could be potentially linked with serious kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children in The Gambia in West Africa.

New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals declined to comment on the matter.

WHO issued a medical product alert for the four syrups and said it was conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India.

The Gambia's government said last month it has also been investigating the deaths, as a spike in cases of acute kidney injury among children under the age of five was detected in late July.

"While the contaminated products have so far only been detected in The Gambia they may have been distributed to other countries," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference on Wednesday.

He added that WHO recommends all countries detect and remove these products from circulation to prevent further harm to patients. 

September 22,2022
September 22,2022

araga.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 22: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday stated that the procedure to impose permanent ban on PFI and SDPI, that have been giving tacit support to terrorist organisations, has begun at the Central government level.

These two organisations are found to be having connection with terror organisations not in Karnataka, but in other places of the country. Now, the procedure to ban them has begun, he reiterated.

"Everyone knows about the misdeeds that SDPI and PFI organisations are indulging into. The world should know how they manage to get funds and who backs them. To clean the mess, that had been created by them, raids were very much necessary," the minister opined.

These organisations have grown to this proportion only with the direct and indirect support of the Congress party all these years. If these organisations have to be cut to size, one should not look at the religion, caste, loss or profit. Everyone should cooperate, he said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the residence of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in the backdrop of NIA raids on SDPI and PFI offices and their leaders.

The NIA sleuths have taken Azeez Abdul Shukur Honnavar from Sirsi, PFI district President of Kalaburagi Ejaj Ali, Shahid Khan, President of SDPI in Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Chikkamgalur, former Mysuru president Maulana Mohammad Kaleemulla and Imamuddin from Davanagere and Abu Tahir from Harihara town.

Dakshina Kannada SDPI leader Ataullah Jokatte has maintained that three leaders have been arrested. Ashraf A.K., Mohiyuddin Haleyangadi and Nawaz Kavur have been detained by NIA, he explained. However, an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard.

September 23,2022
September 23,2022

rupee.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 23: India has spent nearly $100 billion in the past year to defend the rupee in a battle that has so far failed to staunch the local currency’s drop to a record low against the dollar on Friday.

Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed that the country’s forex reserves have fallen to $545.7 billion as of September 16, from $550.8 billion a week ago, and a far cry from the $642.45 billion seen exactly a year ago. The reading is the lowest since October 2, 2020. 

To be sure, some of the drop is also due to revaluation changes, given the dollar’s move upwards. 

“The fall in reserves is a combination of factors such as intervention, balance of payments deficit, and the revaluation of reserves held in other currencies vis-a-vis the US dollar,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA in New Delhi. 

India’s currency fell to a record low 81 a dollar and has lost over 8 per cent so far this year against the greenback. The dollar has surged to a two-decade high against major currencies after the Federal Reserve signaled a longer-than-expected tightening cycle. 

The data comes as RBI has mounted a strong defense in the last few weeks to soothe market fears over further currency losses. The decline in the rupee is also raising worries with impact seen on inflation, external deficits and company profits. 

“You buy an umbrella to use it when it rains,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said earlier in July, indicating that the central bank had been using foreign exchange reserves to deal with currency volatility.

While India’s forex buffer should be sufficient to shield the economy against any major external shock, we expect the RBI to become more prudent in the latter part of the current fiscal year, Kotak Mahindra Bank economists lead by Upasna Bhardwaj wrote in a note. 

September 29,2022
September 29,2022

anas.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept, 29: In a gut-wrenching tragedy, a youth from Dakshina Kannada district lost his life after he slipped and fell out of a running train while returning to Mangaluru from Kerala.

The deceased is Mohammed Anas (19), son of Ashraf Usman, a resident of Pilivalachil near Kadambu in Vittla area of Bantwal taluk. He was an AC mechanic by profession.

It is learnt that Anas had gone to Kerala for work. The tragedy occurred when he was returning to Mangaluru after finishing his work. 

Sources said that he was lost his balance and slipped off the train near Aluva in Ernakulam district when he was standing near the door. He died on the spot. 

