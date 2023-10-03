  1. Home
Why Siddaramaiah govt still hesitant to release Karnataka caste census?

News Network
October 3, 2023

siddu.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 3: The freshly released caste census data of Bihar has to a certain extent mounted on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led congress of Karnataka to formally release the date of caste census it had conducted during its previous tenure nearly a decade ago. 

Officially labelled socio-economic survey, Siddaramaiah had commissioned the census in 2015, during his first stint as CM, with the aim of ensuring reservation benefits for castes in proportion to their population. Entrusted with the responsibility, the backward classes commission then headed by Justice Kantharaj completed the census in 2018.

The report, which cost the exchequer a staggering Rs 262 crore, has been gathering dust since for various reasons, including political. Cases are also pending in courts.

Ironically, the delay in accepting the report comes at a time when former AICC president and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been going hammer and tongs after the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for not releasing the findings of a similar exercise carried out across the country.

Successive state governments — there have been two besides the current government — have refused to accept the report on the pretext that it was not signed and validated by the then member secretary of the commission. The permanent backward classes Act makes the member secretary’s validation mandatory.

But the real reason, politicians say, is strong opposition by politically dominant communities like Lingayats and Vokkaligas who believe the findings will end their political hegemony. Alleged key findings of the report, that were leaked just before the 2018 assembly elections, challenged the popular political narrative that Lingayats and Vokkaligas are numerically dominant castes in the state.

The leaked reports shows Scheduled Castes form the largest community at 19% followed by Muslims (16%). It pegged the population of Lingayats and Vokkaligas at 14% and 11% — way lower than current estimates. While Lingayats claim they form 20% of the state’s population, Vokkaligas say they account for 17%. Both communities — besides Brahmins — have opposed the findings.

“The opposition comes from the perceived fear of losing political preference, be it in distribution of tickets for assembly and Lok Sabha polls or cabinet berths both communities enjoyed all these years,” said a former BJP minister.

After the alleged leak in 2018, the Siddaramaiah gov- ernment is said to have got the commission to delay submitting the report since assembly elections were around the corner. The JD(S)-Congress coalition and the BJP government that followed also dragged their feet on accepting the report since it was seen as politically imprudent.

But after the Congress government returned to office with a thumping majority, Siddaramaiah, in June this year, announced his government will accept the report. “Caste census will help the government make appropriate decisions on facilities including the quantum of reservation to be provided to different castes and communities,” Siddaramaiah had said then.

But nothing has happened since and there have been rumblings in the state Congress unit over the intended move.

When contacted, chairpersons of the backward classes commission Jayaprakash Hegde said the report will be submitted to the government soon. “We are collating the data and we will submit it to the government at the earliest,” he said.

Backward classes welfare minister Shivraj Tangadagi said the government is committed to make the findings public and it will do so soon.
 

News Network
September 26,2023

PFI.jpg

Kollam, Sept 26: A soldier was taken into custody today by the Kerala Police along with his friend on charge of giving false statement in which he said that he was assaulted by six persons near his home in this southern Kerala district and 'PFI' was written on his back.

A senior police officer of the district said that no arrests have been recorded in the case so far and the statements of the soldier -- Shine Kumar -- and his friend were being recorded.

"Further action would be taken after verifying the contents of their statements," the officer said. The soldier friend has confessed that Shine Kumar wanted to become famous and that is why this entire act was carried out.

Police also recovered the green paint, brush and tape allegedly used in the incident from the friend's home. Giving details of what allegedly transpired, the friend claimed that Kumar asked him to write 'PFI' on his back and to beat him up. 

"I was drunk, so I initially wrote DFI, but he (Kumar) said to write PFI. So I made it PFI. Then he asked me to beat him up, but I said I couldn't because I was drunk. "Then he asked me to drag him on the ground and lay down, but I could not in my intoxicated state. So he asked me to tape his mouth and hands and then to leave. So I did that," the friend claimed.

The soldier in his complaint had claimed that he was allegedly beaten up near his home on Sunday night by six persons and 'PFI' was written on his back with green paint. The alleged incident occurred near his home at Kadakkal in Kerala.

Earlier the soldier, who is posted in the Indian Army's Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) Corps, had claimed that he saw some persons standing near his home while he was returning on his bike. On asking them why they were there, they said somebody was lying drunk in the nearby rubber plantation and asked the soldier whether he knew that person, he had said. He had claimed in his complaint that he accompanied the men to the rubber plantation and on reaching there, someone kicked him from behind and then the assailants tied his hands and beat him up. They then wrote PFI on his back with green pain, he had alleged.

The alleged incident occurred on the last day of the vacation of the soldier hailing from Kerala, police had said and had added that he was set to return to his unit at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Monday. Based on his complaint, police on Monday had lodged an FIR under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC was lodged during the day against six identifiable persons. At the same time police had also said that there were no injuries on the soldier. PFI generally refers to the Popular Front of India, an organisation that was banned by the central government last year.

News Network
October 2,2023

bommaikateel.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 2: Karnataka BJP leaders on Monday accused the Congress government of failing to maintain law and order, following the stone-pelting incident in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga on Sunday evening. 

Pointing out the 'sensitive nature' of Shivamogga, the leaders of the opposition party questioned why no precautionary measures were taken and asked why such an incident took place during Eid Milad procession, whereas the recent Ganesh visarjan and processions went on peacefully.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the senior BJP leader said that such incidents usually takes place in three police stations limits of Shivamogga, where efficient officials should have been deployed as a precautionary measure. 'If not, such incidents happen.'

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that communal fanatic forces were behind the stone-pelting in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga last evening. 

In the name of Eid Milad procession, houses and properties of Hindus have been attacked and looted, he alleged.

'I condemn it,' he said, claiming that after Congress came to power there were incidents of pro-Pakistan slogans being raised and that no strict action was taken, due to which 'fanatic forces are re-emerging.' 

He flagged the alleged terror activities going on in Shivamogga and criticised the Congress government for failing to maintain law and order.

"The government has failed in maintaining law and order. Shivamogga is a sensitive city and there have been several instances (of tensions) in the past. Adequate measures seems to have not been taken for such a religious event," former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

"Since the Congress government came to power, anti-social elements are getting support,' Bommai alleged, adding that illegal activities by 'mafia' are becoming rampant in every village, taluk and district, 'which this government has failed to control.' He also said that terror-linked sleeper cell members have been arrested from Shivamogga in the past.

State BJP Vice President and Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra also pointed out that a large-scale Ganesh visarjan event and processions were held peacefully in Shivamogga recently, and said yesterday's incident seems to be 'aimed at disturbing the peace' there.

He sought 'strict and merciless action' against the culprits, demanding a thorough investigation into the possible involvement of outsiders, as being alleged by Shivamogga BJP MLA S N Channabasappa.

Senior BJP leader and former minister K S Eshwarappa visited the people who were injured in the stone-pelting at a hospital in Shivamogga.

Speaking to reporters, he claimed that swords were wielded during the procession yesterday, and asked 'Whom were they trying to warn? Why didn't the police take any strict action against them?'

Hitting out at Home Minister G Parameshwara for his statement in which he said that he has not got any information or reports regarding swords or any weapons being wielded, other than the stone-pelting incident, Eshwarappa accused the Congress government of appeasement politics and 'behaving like slaves of Muslims.' 

He claimed that huge posters of the 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan and others were erected at various places 'to instigate' the Hindu community. 'Not even a single Hindu youth was involved in stone pelting...houses of Hindus were selectively attacked by people wearing black clothes and masks,' he claimed.

The situation in Ragi Gudda area in Shivamogga, where prohibitory orders have been clamped, after tension during the Eid Milad procession and alleged incidents of stone pelting yesterday evening, is now peaceful and under control, police said.

News Network
October 2,2023

rahulgandhi.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 2: Welcoming the release of the caste survey by the Bihar government, I.N.D.I.A bloc parties on Monday accused the ruling BJP of running away from such an exercise, with the Congress pushing its slogan 'jitna abaadi, utna haq' (representation according to population).

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited Bihar's demographics to argue for proportional representation.

He said that the caste census of the Bihar government shows the importance of knowing the caste statistics of the country. 

"The caste census of Bihar has revealed that OBC + SC + ST are 84 per cent in the state. Out of 90 secretaries of the Central Government, only 3 are OBC, who handle only 5% of India's budget! Therefore, it is important to know the caste statistics of India. The greater the population, the greater the rights – this is our pledge," Gandhi posted on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

According to the data released by the Bihar government, Other Backward Caste (OBC) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) together account for 63 per cent of the state’s population. 

Nitish Kumar's reaction

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based survey stating that it will not only reveal castes but also give information about the economic condition of everyone. "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the data of the caste-based census conducted in Bihar has been published. Many congratulations to the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration!" Bihar CM posted on 'X'.

BJP opposes caste survey

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP in Bihar has voiced dissatisfaction with the caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government, stressing that it did not give an idea of the "changed social and economic realities" over the years.

State BJP president Samrat Choudhary emphasised that his party had "given its consent" for the exercise and would make an assessment of the findings which have now been made public. "The BJP will give a statement on the findings after studying the same. However, we wish the survey had studied the social and economic conditions of different castes and placed these on record. We need to take into account the changed social and economic realities," Chaudhary told reporters in Patna. 

It should be mentioned here that the findings are likely to favour the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' which claims to represent the interests of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs). The BJP, which has been generally seen as being pro-upper caste, has begun warming up to the changed political landscape, as evident from the rise of OBC leaders like Choudhary and Union minister Nityanand Rai who headed the party's state unit earlier.

