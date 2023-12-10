  1. Home
  Why targeting only Congress? Raid BJP leaders too to find huge money: Karnataka CM to Income Tax dept

Why targeting only Congress? Raid BJP leaders too to find huge money: Karnataka CM to Income Tax dept

News Network
December 10, 2023

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday accused the Centre of targeting only the Congress and not the BJP, in the wake of seizure of unaccounted cash amounting to over Rs 200 crore from premises allegedly linked to Jharkhand Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.

He was reacting to the recent Income Tax raids on the entities linked to Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu in Jharkhand and Odisha.

"They (BJP led central government) are only targeting Congress. Let them raid BJP leaders as well. Only then will it be known how much (ill-gotten wealth) they have," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The CM said whoever amasses black money is wrong, according to the Income Tax Act. Let the I-T department take action as per law.

However, Siddaramaiah's grouse was that the central agencies were selectively targeting the Congress.

"Why their action is aimed at only Congress leaders and not BJP? Huge money will be found if BJP people are raided," the Chief Minister said.

A huge pile of cash has been recovered so far in the searches conducted by the Income Tax department against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited and entities linked to it.

Premises linked to Sahu were also covered as part of the searches, according to officials.

The seizure amount is expected to reach Rs 290 crore, making it the 'highest-ever' black money haul by any agency in a single operation, they added.

News Network
November 28,2023

Bengaluru, Nov 28: The probe into the foeticide racket that recently came to light in Bengaluru has led to shocking revelations as the accused told the police that they had aborted 3,000 female foetuses so far. 

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand told reporters on Tuesday that the investigations have shown that the accused had carried out 3,000 abortions so far and in the last three months itself, 242 female foetuses were killed.

The accused had set a target of 1,000 abortions per year to make money as they charged anywhere between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per termination of pregnancy. The scam came to light when Byappanahalli police, on October 15, tried to stop a vehicle moving suspiciously. The vehicle’s driver did not stop and had to be chased by the police before being caught.

During interrogation the accused spilled the beans about the abortion racket. The police have arrested nine people till now, including two doctors and three lab technicians for their involvement in the nefarious activity.

Two of the arrested were also found to be involved in a kidnapping case, Commissioner Dayanand stated. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has stated that the investigation into the case will be completed soon and everything will come out in the open.

The probe also revealed that abortions were conducted at a jaggery production unit in Mandya district where the accused had set up a lab and related facilities. Mandya Assistant Commissioner Shivamurthy stated that the jaggery production unit has been seized as per the orders of the District Commissioner.

According to police sources, two doctors - Chandan Ballal and Tulasiram - were the prime movers of the foeticide racket. Dr Ballal, who ran Mata hospital in Mysuru, was arrested last Friday last from a farmhouse in KR Pet. Though most of the abortion deals were struck at Mata hospital, the procedures would be performed at an ayurveda hospital nearby. Dr Ballal’s wife Meena Ballal and receptionist are also among the nine arrested. 

The other arrested in the case are Shivalingegowda from Mysuru, Nayan Kumar and Naveen Kumar from Mandya district, and TM Veeresh of Davangere district. The police have also taken Sunanda, wife of Shivalingegowda, into custody. Another prime accused Dr Mallikarjun, and his associate Siddesh were absconding. 

News Network
December 9,2023

Hyderabad, Dec 9: Telangana BJP today boycotted the oath ceremony for the newly elected MLAs, objecting to AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi being appointed Protem Speaker of the state assembly. The Protem Speaker is tasked with administering oath to the new legislators. 

BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who won from Goshamahal in last month's assembly elections, said in a video message that he would never take oath "as long as he is alive" in front of the AIMIM. He said he would take oath only after a full term speaker is appointed.

"Can I take oath in front of a person (Akbaruddin Owaisi) who made anti-Hindu comments in the past," he asked.

The BJP had won eight seats in last month's election. The party's state unit chief G Kishan Reddy said that the BJP was against the appointment of Mr Owaisi as it is against the tradition of appointing senior MLAs as Protem Speaker.

"BJP MLAs will boycott taking oath before this Protem Speaker. Our MLAs will take oath after a Speaker is appointed. We will never ally with such a party (AIMIM). We will go to the Governor on this," he told reporters.

Raja Singh had refused to be administered oath in 2018 too since the Protem Speaker appointed then was also from the AIMIM.

Mr Owaisi was expected to take oath as the Protem Speaker on Saturday and then administer the oath to the elected MLAs on the same today.

Mr Singh alleged that Congress's Revanth Reddy, the new Chief Minister of Telangana, is scared of the AIMIM like his predecessor K Chandrashekar Rao, and thus allowed Mr Owaisi to be the Protem Speaker.

The seniormost MLA in the assembly is made the Protem Speaker, as per the protocol. Mr Owaisi was elected to the assembly (including the united Andhra assembly) from Chandrayangutta constituency for the sixth time.

However, Mr Singh claimed there are many senior MLAs who could have been made the Protem Speaker, but the new Chief Minister was trying to appease the minorities and AIMIM leaders.

coastaldigest.com news network
December 9,2023

Five people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a car in Sirsi near Bandala of Uttara Kannada district on Friday, December 9. The victims were en route to attend a wedding in Sirsi.

The deceased have been identified as P Ramakrishna Rao (69), his wife Vidyalaxmi Rao (64), Ramakrishna’s younger brother’s wife Pushpa M Rao (57), her son Suhas (30) and Aravindaksha (27), brother-in-law of Ramakrishna’s younger brother Sumanth.

According to the police, the passengers from Kinnikambgala on the outskirts of Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada district were traveling on the Sirsi-Kumta highway. 

At around 10:30 am, their vehicle collided with a Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus approaching from the opposite direction. 

While four people lost their lives on the spot, one succumbed to injuries in the hospital. 

A case has been registered at the Sirsi Rural Police Station.

Family background

Marriage of Sumanth, second son of Ganesh Rao and Saraswati couple was held on December 6 at Chennai. Relatives had been to Ramakrishna’s home for Satyanarayana Pooja and reception at Nooyi was slated on December 10. 

In the midst of this, five members of the family were going to attend a marriage function of a relative at Sirsi when the tragedy took place.

The cremation of the deceased took place on Saturday at Paduperar cremation grounds. The final rites of Pushpa Rao will be held after her son reaches native place from Japan.

P Ramakrishna Rao, a resident of Kinnikambla was the priest of Radhakrishna Yuvaka Bhajana Sangha of Kinnikambla. He was also working as an auto driver. 

Ramakrishna Rao and Vidyalaxmi couple are survived by two daughters and one son Udaya R Rao, vice president of Kandavar gram panchayat and a lawyer by profession. 

Pushpa Mohan Rao, is the wife of late Mohan Rao, a native of Mucchur but now settled in Chennai. Their only son is working in Japan while one daughter is settled in Chennai.

Suhas (30), is the son of Ganesh Rao, second younger brother of Ramakrishna Rao and Saraswati couple. He is an employee of Infosys. He is survived by wife Kavita and nine-month-old girl baby.

Aravindaksha (27), is the son of Bhaskar Rao and Latha couple, native of Bala, now settled in Chennai. He was pursuing higher studies in dental science. He had recently got engaged and marriage was also reportedly fixed. 

