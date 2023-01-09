Will contest from Kolar seat if high command approves: Siddaramaiah

  1. Home
News Network
January 9, 2023

Bengaluru, Jan 9: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah announced on Monday that he would contest from the Kolar constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election.

“This is subject to approval of the high command,” he added.

There were speculations on where Siddaramaiah would contest from. He was looking for a “safe” seat. He currently represents Badami in north Karnataka.

News Network
January 2,2023

Limbavali.jpg

Ramnagar, Jan 2: A businessman in Ramnagar district of Karnataka shot himself dead and in his suicide note, he named a BJP MLA and five others, officials said on Monday.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Pradeep, a resident of Amalipura near HSR Layout in Bengaluru.

He had mentioned the name of Mahadevapura constituency BJP MLA and former minister Arvind Limbavali and five others in his death note.

Besides Limbavali, the purported note names K Gopi, Somaiah, Ramesh Reddy, Jayaram Reddy and Raghav Bhat with their phone numbers, police sources said. 

“These six people did injustice to me. They should be punished and I should get justice,” the note states.

Pradeep had shot himself in the head in his car, the police said, adding that he had gone to a resort near Nettagere in Ramnagar, a neighboring town of Bengaluru, with his family to celebrate New Year on Sunday.

In between, he returned to Bengaluru residence and wrote the suicide.

After he came back to the resort, he committed suicide in his car.

The five named in the note are all said to be influential people.

In the note, he urged the police to initiate action against the five persons and hold them responsible for his death.

The deceased also mentioned their mobile numbers

The note mentioned that the accused took Rs 1.50 crore from the deceased in connection with opening a resort and had promised to make him a partner in the business.

"The partners have betrayed me. I was supposed to get Rs 2.50 crore. BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali attempted to compromise and I got only Rs 9 lakhs. After that, MLA Arvind Limbavali also did not help me," the death note says.

News Network
December 26,2022

masks.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 26: In the wake of a surge in Covid cases in several countries, wearing masks has been made compulsory inside restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools and colleges in Karnataka during year end. 

As the New Year parties around the corner, Karnataka health Minister K Sudhakar announced that masks will be compulsory even indoors and all celebrations must end by 1 am.

Ahead of New Year celebrations, there will be a huge crowd in pubs and restaurants. Therefore the Covid protocols have to be followed strictly, said the minister.

"There's no need to panic. But we have to take precautions from now on," he added.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at 4 pm today on Covid-19 preparedness, situation, and awareness, IMA informed.

Recently, IMA also issued an advisory and appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

News Network
January 8,2023

gaza.jpg

The Palestinian Health Ministry says the Israeli regime continues to prevent the entry of direly-needed medical equipment and supplies into the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Bassam al-Hammadin, a senior official with the ministry, made the remarks in a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian Information Center news outlet reported.

He said the enclave's health sector is suffering from an acute shortage of vital medical devices, especially X-ray imaging machines.

Medical equipment across the coastal sliver's hospitals and health centers have become worn-out and outdated from long years of use, Hammadin said, adding that the regime's ban on entry of new equipment has increased the overall burden on Gaza's health sector.

The official also described Israel's decision to allow some medical devices into Gaza as a “media stunt,” asserting that these devices, which Israel claims to have allowed into Gaza, could be already imported without any coordination with the regime.

On Thursday, the ministry said Israel does not allow shipment of X-ray imaging machines into the coastal territory, adding that requests for eight different types of such devices and spare parts for existing equipment, have been either rejected or delayed over the past 14 months.

Medhat Abbas, a ministry official, said Israel has slapped the ban, although the equipment was being funded by international relief and medical institutions on behalf of hospitals in Gaza.

"In the whole world, there is no such thing where those who want to buy medicine or medical equipment do not get a permit from the occupier...," he said.

COGAT, the Israeli regime’s military body responsible for civilian affairs in the occupied territories has, however, alleged that the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas and other resistance groups were "systematically and cynically taking advantage of humanitarian and civilian shipments of equipment and goods...."

The Palestinian Health Ministry has refuted the allegation about the medical equipment having dual uses as a lie.

The Israeli regime occupied the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip during a Western-backed war in 1967.

Tel Aviv withdrew from Gaza in 2005, but has been keeping the territory under a crippling land, aerial, and naval siege as well as regular deadly offensives.

