  Will covid restrictions in Karnataka continue till June end?

May 29, 2021
May 29, 2021

Bengaluru, May 29: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai indicated today that stringent measures to contain Covid-19 will be in place for the whole of June, with rural areas remaining a concern due to high cases. 

“The Union Home Ministry has given sufficient guidance and it has said that stringent measures should be in place till June 30. How this should be implemented and what should be allowed or not will be decided at a meeting the chief minister will hold with ministers,” Bommai told reporters. 

Karnataka’s lockdown is scheduled to end June 7. “That will not change and we will be strict,” he said. 

As if batting for stringent measures to continue, Bommai pointed out that the positivity rate had not reduced.

“The positivity rate should come below 10 per cent from 16-17 per cent at present. In rural areas, cases are still in the range of 22,000-23,000. It should come below 10,000. Even deaths should be reduced. That’s when our health infrastructure will be able to sustain,” he said. 

On Friday, Karnataka reported 22,823 fresh Covid-19 cases. The state has 3.72 lakh active cases of which Bengaluru has 1.80 lakh.

Mafazah Sharafuddin
May 22,2021

gaza.jpg

On May 15, Israel bombarded a residential building in Gaza which housed the offices of Al-Jazeera and Associated Press. Even as the global community condemned the barbaric attack on the media, the Sangh Parivar members in India resorted to celebration on social media and went on to portray the cowardly act of Israeli air force as a “punishment for airing fake news”

Both Al-Jazeera and Associated press have lost valuable footage, equipments and documents in the attack on the eleven story building. 

“Al-Jazeera was punished for broadcasting Fake news about Israeli attack on Palestine. Now all the other media are careful about the news they are publishing about Israel,” a viral message on WhatsApp and other social media platforms stated.

The mischievous message, which was widely circulated by the Sangh Parivar activists, also lauded Israel for having the “guts” to punish the media. 

According to reliable sources, an hour preceding the bombing, the Israeli military sent a warning so the residents of the building could evacuate. AP reportedly made several attempts to contact the Israeli military, foreign minister and prime minister’s office. Their concerns were either ignored, or they were told that there was nothing that could be done to stop the attack. A video broadcasted by Al-Jazeera shows the owner of the building Jawwad Mahdi imploring the military to allow them to retrieve their equipment. 

The video of Jawwad Mahdi speaking on the phone to the officer has since been widely shared on social media. He is heard asking them to allow just four people to enter the building to get their equipment that had documented the situation in Gaza out before the attack took place. He asked for ten more minutes. The Israeli military swiftly denied his request, saying that they had already been given an hour to evacuate. The building was then bombed.

Press freedom groups worldwide have condemned the attack. They have accused the Israeli military of using claims of a Hamas presence to curb the coverage of the incessant attacks upon Gaza. The International Press Institute, a world renowned network of media personnel has deemed the attack a “gross violation of human rights and internationally agreed norms.”

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, explained the situation, only saying that there was a Hamas presence in the building. “It was not an innocent building,” he said.

The official reason given by the military, as well as the Prime Minister is staunchly that there was a Hamas presence in the building, and they were trying to eradicate it. There have been no unofficial or official claims from Israeli officials indicating that the attack was some kind of retaliation or punishment for ‘fake news’.

While this affected the amount of coverage the situation in Gaza has, the military has stuck with the reasoning that it was simply combatting Hamas.

May 26,2021
May 26,2021

Bengaluru, May 26: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 26,811 new cases of Covid-19 and 530 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 24,99,784 and toll to 26,929, the health department said.

The day also saw 40,741 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 6,433 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 18,342 discharges and 285 deaths.

As of May 26 evening, cumulatively 24,99,784 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 26,929 deaths and 20,62,910 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,09,924.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 19.48 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.97 per cent.

Bengaluru Rural reported 35 deaths, Ballari (22), Belagavi, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru (14), Chamarajanagara (13), followed by others.

Mysuru accounted for 2,792 new cases, Hassan 1,471, Tumakuru 1,399, Davangere 1,309, Belagavi 1,205, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,37,929, followed by Mysuru 1,34,448 and Tumakuru 98,139.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 9,18,423, followed by Mysuru 1,16,299 and Tumakuru 77,525.

A total of over 2,90,61,302 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,37,584 were tested on Wednesday alone. 

May 28,2021
May 28,2021

khan.jpg

Bengaluru, May 28: Acclaimed educationist and humanitarian Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, known for founding the Al-Ameen Educational Society, passed away yesterday in Bengaluru. He was 86.

Khan was also a founder-trustee of an Urdu daily newspaper the Salar Daily. He was also Pro Chancellor and Treasurer of Aligarh Muslim University.

Widely referred to as ‘Baba-e-Taalim’, Dr Khan founded the Al-Ameen Educational Society in 1966. The Al-Ameen group of Institutions now number more than 200 in Karnataka and all over the country. In Bengaluru, the Al-Ameen institution has various colleges catering to varied streams from pre-university, degree, post-graduation Institute of Management, College of Pharmacy, and Law College to the Al-Ameen College of Education.

Born on 6 September 1935 in Trichy in Tamil Nadu, Dr Khan did his MBBS at Madras University, Chennai in 1963. After getting married he continued his postgraduate studies, M.S. specializing in surgery at Stanley Medical College, Chennai. He moved to Bengaluru in 1965.

In 1966 at the age of 31, he started the Al-Ameen Educational Society also sometimes referred to as the Al-Ameen Movement, which was a pioneering effort to impart education, especially within the state’s Muslim community.

Dr Khan was one of the founders, trustees of ‘Salar’, an Urdu daily newspaper from Bengaluru since 1964; he was also Pro-Chancellor/Treasurer of Aligarh Muslim University.

He is a recipient of several awards like Karnataka Rajyothsava award (1990), Kempegowda Award, Junior Jayees Award and Public Relation Society of India Award.

‘Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan Award’ given every year in recognition of exemplary services by members of the community is named after him.

