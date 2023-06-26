  1. Home
  2. Will destroy mosques to build temples: Former minster Eshwarappa

News Network
June 26, 2023

kseshwarappa.jpg

Haveri, June 26: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa has stirred a controversy after he said mosques would be demolished to build temples.

Stating that temples will replace all the mosques, the senior BJP leader said, "Wherever the Mughals have demolished temples and constructed mosques, in all those places we will destroy all the mosques and temples that will come up."

"The court is already providing a survey report about Kashi Vishwanath temple, similar to what we witnessed in Ayodhya. We will also witness the same in Kashi Vishwanath and Mathura Krishna temple,” he added.

Addressing party cadres in Haveri, the former BJP minister on Saturday said that the Congress hates the Hindu religion and the party would have been exterminated if Muslims weren't there.

Eshwarappa said, "Congress hates the Hindu religion, Muslims are like an extended family to them. Congress would have been exterminated if Muslims weren't there. Congress is still in existence in Karnataka because of the Muslims."

Eshwarappa announced his retirement from electoral politics in April this year.

Upon being asked if he wanted his son to contest for his constituency, he said that he wouldn't ask the high command to give a ticket to his son and would stick to the party's decision of giving the Haveri ticket to other BJP cadres.

Earlier in April, Eshwarappa had sparked a controversy during his election speech, when he termed Azan a "headache", while it was being played at a nearby mosque. 

News Network
June 13,2023

gold.jpg

Ramallah, June 13: Palestinians are deeply concerned about a draft law being discussed in the Israeli Parliament to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque and aim to request the support of Turkiye, Malaysia, Indonesia and Egypt to prevent the law from being implemented.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh warned Israeli authorities against submitting the bill, proposed by Likud party member Amit Halevi, to the Israeli Knesset in the coming days.

His remarks came at the beginning of the Cabinet session in Ramallah.

Taking this step, he said, would result in “overwhelming anger,” the consequences of which “cannot be predicted because of the sanctity and religious value of Al-Aqsa Mosque for the Palestinian people, Arabs and Muslims.”

He called for Arab, Islamic and international action that goes beyond condemnation and instead imposes sanctions that would prevent any change to Al-Aqsa Mosque and stop any violation of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The draft bill seeks to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque between Muslims and Jews.

Halevi has proposed allocating the area stretching from the courtyard of the Dome of the Rock to the end of the northern border of Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Jews.

Palestinians are concerned that the plan represents only the beginning of a large and dangerous project that will transform the Palestinian-Israeli political conflict into a religious war, leading to widespread violence in the Palestinian territories. 

Palestine and Jordan, which has custodianship of the Islamic and Christian holy sites, oppose any interference or change by the Israeli authorities inside Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Ahmed Al-Ruwaidi, the presidential adviser on Jerusalem affairs, decried the plan as another Israeli attempt to impose control on Jerusalem and annex East Jerusalem as a part of Israel.

Al-Ruwaidi told Arab News that the right-wing Israeli government is seeking to reduce the Palestinian role in Jerusalem by targeting Palestinian institutions and figures, as well as the Hashemite guardianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites. 

Al-Aqsa Mosque is a sacred place for Muslims alone, and Israel must respect Jordanian guardianship over it, Al-Ruwaidi told Arab News.

He said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had given the green light to Israeli far-right activists such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich to storm Al-Aqsa and make racist statements.

Netanyahu is using the Al-Aqsa Mosque issue to gain political victories, Al-Ruwaidi said, warning that if a religious war erupts, everyone will suffer its impacts.

Palestinians say that the bill to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque would change its Islamic identity and confine it solely to the Al-Qibli prayer hall, similarly to the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, which also was divided, allotting 75 percent of the space for Jewish worshippers and the remaining 25 percent for Muslims.

In his plan, Halevi has proposed what Palestinians say is an upheaval of the status quo and will result in expanding Israeli control over the mosque.

The draft law would allow Jews to enter the complex from all gates, rather than exclusively through the Moroccan Gate, which is the only gate that is under the full control of Israeli authorities and which no Palestinians can access.

In another development, the Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs in the Israeli Knesset has approved a bill that aims to collect fines imposed by military courts in the West Bank on Palestinians and traffic fines collected by the Israeli police and transfer them to the treasury of the Israeli government.

The Knesset Plenum is likely to vote on the bill soon.

News Network
June 15,2023

FB.jpg

The Karnataka High Court has warned Facebook that it would consider issuing an order to close down the social media giant's activities in India.

The case pertains to Facebook's alleged non-cooperation with the state police over the investigation of the case of an imprisoned Indian citizen in Saudi Arabia.

In addition, the court instructed the Central government to provide details regarding the steps taken thus far in response to the arrest of an Indian citizen under false charges. The Mangaluru police were also directed to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report. The court adjourned the hearing to June 22.

The court issued the warning while addressing a petition submitted by Kavitha, a resident of Bikarnakatte in Mangaluru. The court directed Facebook to submit a comprehensive report containing the necessary information within a week.

In her plea, Kavitha explained that her husband, Shailesh Kumar, had been employed with a company in Saudi Arabia for 25 years, while she resided in their native place with their children. She revealed that Kumar had posted a message on Facebook expressing support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019. 

Shailesh Kumar is also facing charge of posting provocative and objectionable content targeting the King of Saudi Arabia and Islam on Facebook. However, according to Kavitha it was posted by some unknown miscreants using Shailesh’s name. 

Kumar had reportedly informed his family, and Kavitha filed a police complaint in Mangaluru. However, Saudi authorities arrested Shailesh Kumar and imprisoned him. 

The Mangaluru police initiated an investigation and sought information from Facebook regarding the creation of the fake account. Regrettably, Facebook did not respond to the police's inquiries.

In 2021, Kavitha approached the High Court, expressing concern over the delay in the investigation. She also wrote a letter to the central government seeking assistance in securing her husband's release from prison.

News Network
June 14,2023

minister.jpg

Chennai, June 14: Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji broke down in tears when he was being taken to a hospital for a medical checkup by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday morning. The minister has been arrested in an alleged money laundering case.

The ED on Tuesday raided Mr Balaji's home before taking him away for questioning. The minister was arrested this morning after hours of questioning.

As the probe agency took Mr Balaji for a medical examination after the arrest, there were dramatic scenes at a government hospital in Chennai. The DMK leader was seen weeping copiously in an ambulance as his supporters outside shouted slogans against the Enforcement Directorate.

The minister was bodily taken out of the ambulance as he kept wailing.

"He is in the ICU. He was in an unconscious state and did not respond when he called him by his name. He is under observation... there is a swelling near his ear, doctors say there is variation in his ECG (electrocardiogram)... these are symptoms of torture," DMK leader PK Sekar Babu said. 

"Senthil Balaji is undergoing treatment," said Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and DMK Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin. "We would face it legally. The DMK will not be cowed down by the BJP's intimidation."

Mr Balaji's wife has moved the Madras High Court against his arrest. The High Court has agreed to an urgent hearing of the case. The DMK leader's wife has alleged that the arrest was made without any notice or summons. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Mr Balaji at the hospital today. 

Recently, Income Tax (IT) authorities searched the properties of Mr Balaji's associates across the state. This came after the Supreme Court allowed the Enforcement Directorate to continue its investigation into cash-for-jobs allegations against Mr Balaji dating back to when he was a minister during the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK regime. The Supreme Court had also allowed the agency to proceed with its investigation into the alleged money laundering case.

The ruling DMK had accused the BJP of targeting the party in panic after being unseated in Karnataka in recent assembly elections.

Chief Minister Stalin slammed the BJP-led central government for the raids on Mr Balaji and said the party is resorting to "politics of intimidation".

The ED on Tuesday raided Mr Balaji's residence, his office at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat and the premises of his brother and a close aide in Karur district. Chief Minister Stalin condemned the searches at the Secretariat, saying that the BJP's "politics of threatening their political rivals through backdoor tactics" will not work.

Mr Stalin further said that conducting a raid at the Secretariat is a violation of the federal structure of the country.

Mr Balaji is the Minister of Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, and the Karur District Secretary of the DMK.

