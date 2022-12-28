  1. Home
  2. ‘Will fight Karnataka polls on Hindutva plank’, announces BJP amidst communal incidents across state

News Network
December 28, 2022

Bengaluru, Dec 12: Amidst a series of communal incidents including murders and immoral policing by saffron activists being reported from across Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party has poised to make ‘Hindutva’ a prime agenda in looming assembly polls.  

“We will fight the election on development and Hindutva,” declared BJP national general secretary CT Ravi when media persons questioned him what the saffron party’s approach would be in the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region where it is perceived as weak.

He added that the party will give "special" focus on the Old Mysuru region where he pointed out that winning more seats is necessary to get a majority.

"Caste is the reality, but our party runs on the ideology of Hindutva. Our ideology incorporates all castes. Hindutva isn't a religion, but a cultural legacy. All people who come under this legacy, irrespective of their worship methods, are Hindus," Ravi said.

The BJP wants to win more seats in Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Kolar and Chikkaballapur. "We have a report card to show people. Take PM-KISAN, for example. Hasn't it reached farmers of Old Mysuru? Haven't people benefitted from the Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor? Milk subsidy that farmers get was started by the BJP. The Hassan airport, which was HD Deve Gowda's dream, is being implemented by the BJP. We have so many such things that we'll tell people," Ravi explained.

Ravi said the BJP realised the importance of the Old Mysuru region in the 2008 and 2018 elections. "We cannot get a majority without winning the confidence of people in this region.  So, while focussing on the entire state, we'll give special focus on the Old Mysuru region," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Mandya on December 30 and Devanahalli on December 31. "A good cricketer will play well on any pitch - home or away. Shah will play well on any pitch," Ravi said.

Cooperation Minister ST Somashekhar said one lakh people are expected at a public meeting Shah will address in Mandya. "People from Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Hassan will attend the convention," he said, adding that Mandya would "cease to be the fortress of the JD(S) and Congress."

In Mandya, Shah will open a mega dairy on December 30. "After that, he'll address cooperatives. We'll submit a memorandum to Shah on doubling NABARD's Rs 24,000 crore loan," Somashekhar said. Shah is also expected to hold talks with milk unions. "One thousand directors of primary agricultural credit societies, 1,000 milk suppliers and 1,000 members of women self-help groups will participate in the programme," he said.

Like Ravi, Somashekhar said the BJP wants to win more seats in Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara and Hassan. 

News Network
December 27,2022

Mangaluru: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) that were imposed in four police station limits of the Mangaluru city police commissionerate have been extended till 6 am on December 29, stated city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limits following the murder of Abdul Jaleel, 43, in front of his shop at Katipalla fourth block in Surathkal between 8 pm and 8.30 pm on December 24.

Accordingly, assembly of five or more persons, holding of public meetings, jathas, processions and carrying of firearms, explosives and crackers have been prohibited during the period. The commissioner has said that shouting provocative slogans and any activities that hurt the sentiments of the people are prohibited.

News Network
December 17,2022

blastcooker.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 17: Mohammed Shariq, the accused-cum-victim of Mangaluru’s pressure cooker blast case, has been shifted to Bengaluru on Saturday. 

Confirming this development, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that Shariq was shifted as per the suggestions of the hospital doctors and authorities, at around 6am.

Shariq sustained around 45% burn injuries in a low-intensity blast that was reported on November 19. A cooker bomb that he was carrying had exploded in the moving auto-rickshaw at Nagori in the city.

Based on the complaint filed by the auto-rickshaw driver Purushothama, a case was booked under Section 120 (b) and 307 IPC along with the Explosive Substances Act at the Kankanady Town Police Station. Both the autorickshaw driver and the accused were shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Meanwhile, the Union ministry of home affairs directed the NIA to take up the investigation into the Mangaluru blast case on November 23. Top police officials, including director general and inspector general of police Praveen Sood and ADGP (law and order) Alok Kumar visited Mangaluru, soon after the incident was reported.

News Network
December 19,2022

savarkar.jpg

Belagavi, Dec 19: Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's life size portrait was unveiled inside the Assembly chamber at the 'Suvarna Vidhana Soudha' here, along with several national icons, drawing criticism from opposition Congress, which alleged that it was a unilateral decision, keeping them in the dark.

The portraits of Swami Vivekananda, Subash Chandra Bose, B R Ambedkar, Basaveshwara, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Savarkar were unveiled by Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, inside the Assembly chamber, just before the commencement of the 10-day winter session of the state legislature in this border district.

Earlier, the Congress led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and party's state President D K Shivakumar staged a demonstration outside 'Suvarna Vidhana Soudha' holding pictures of several national and state icons like Kuvempu, Narayana Guru, Shishunala Sharif, Pandit Jwaharlal Nehru, Babu Jagjivan Ram among others.

Stating that it is his party's demand that portraits of national leaders and social reformers should be installed in the Assembly and they are not protesting against any one portrait, Siddaramaiah said without any discussions or consultation unilaterally decisions have been taken to install certain portraits inside the House.

"If any portrait has to be put inside the Assembly, the House has to be taken into confidence as they become the property of the Assembly, though the Speaker is the custodian. It has not been done, it was not even discussed in the Business Advisory Committee," he said.

Noting that he neither had invitation nor any information regarding unveiling of the portraits including that of Savarkar, and only got to know about it through the media, Siddaramaiah said, "We are not opposed to installing any portraits, but the Assembly has to be taken into confidence."

Suggesting that portraits of Nehru, Patel, Jagjivan Ram, and social reformers have to be installed and its their demand, he said, "they (BJP government) are doing it now because we will raise several issues like corruption, voter ID card scam, farmers, law and order, also several scams. In order to divert the attention of the people they are doing this unilaterally. We oppose this."

Reacting to the Congress' protest, Chief Minister Bommai said, "Whatever happens inside the Assembly is left to the Speaker and the Legislative Department, I'm yet to meet the Speaker, I will talk to him."

