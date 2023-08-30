Will go back to the pre-Independence era if people fail to save democracy: Kharge

Mysuru, Aug 30: AICC leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that at a time when all other states are approaching Congress to deliver poll promises, Prime Minister Modi should also be appreciating the Grand Old Party's welfare programmes.

"However, he turns a blind eye to it. He believes that whatever he does is right. People should step forward and fight to save the Constitution and democracy. Else, we will go back to the pre-Independence era", Kharge said.

He was speaking after launching the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Mysuru on Wednesday.

"PM Modi had said that our promises in Karnataka are not true. The implementation of Gruha Lakshmi is yet another proof that we walk our talk. No where in the country such welfare programmes are implemented," he said.

"We have report cards with list of achievements of each Congress leader whenever we were in power, right from the era of Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhai Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. BJP leaders indulge in criticism as they have no achievements to share their report cards," Kharge said.

He said, "All the airports, ports, institutes including AIIMS, IITs are our contribution. BJP picks our old programmes, paints it, and inaugurates them," Kharge said.

"When India got independence, literacy rate of the country was 18 per cent. It increased to 74 per cent in 2014. Female literacy increased from 7 per cent to 65 per cent in 2014. The literacy rate of SCs, STs, and minorities increased from 7 per cent to 66 per cent, 59 per cent, and 59 per cent, respectively in 2014. Number of primary schools increased from 2 lakh to 8 lakh in 2014. Average life span, which was 32 years, increased to 71 years of age. Infant mortality rate in Gujarat is 40 to 45 per 1000 births, while it is 30 in the entire country. We brought voting rights for all by implementing the Universal Adult Franchise. Decreased the voting age from 21 years to 18 years. Rajiv Gandhi brought voting rights for women in panchayat and municipal elections. Dr B R Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru brought the Indian Constitution. Congress brought MNREGA and Food Security Act. Congress-led state governments too have implemented several welfare programmes in the past, including Anna Bhagya scheme in Karnataka. Are all these not indicators of progress? " Kharge questioned.

Kharge further slammed BJP and said, "They only loan money to a few big businessmen who later flee from the country without repaying."