Will go back to the pre-Independence era if people fail to save democracy: Kharge

August 30, 2023

Mysuru, Aug 30: AICC leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that at a time when all other states are approaching Congress to deliver poll promises, Prime Minister Modi should also be appreciating the Grand Old Party's welfare programmes.

"However, he turns a blind eye to it. He believes that whatever he does is right. People should step forward and fight to save the Constitution and democracy. Else, we will go back to the pre-Independence era", Kharge said.

He was speaking after launching the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Mysuru on Wednesday. 

"PM Modi had said that our promises in Karnataka are not true. The implementation of Gruha Lakshmi is yet another proof that we walk our talk. No where in the country such welfare programmes are implemented," he said.

"We have report cards with list of achievements of each Congress leader whenever we were in power, right from the era of Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhai Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. BJP leaders indulge in criticism as they have no achievements to share their report cards," Kharge said.

He said, "All the airports, ports, institutes including AIIMS, IITs are our contribution. BJP picks our old programmes, paints it, and inaugurates them," Kharge said.

"When India got independence, literacy rate of the country was 18 per cent. It increased to 74 per cent in 2014. Female literacy increased from 7 per cent to 65 per cent in 2014. The literacy rate of SCs, STs, and minorities increased from 7 per cent to 66 per cent, 59 per cent, and 59 per cent, respectively in 2014. Number of primary schools increased from 2 lakh to 8 lakh in 2014. Average life span, which was 32 years, increased to 71 years of age. Infant mortality rate in Gujarat is 40 to 45 per 1000 births, while it is 30 in the entire country. We brought voting rights for all by implementing the Universal Adult Franchise. Decreased the voting age from 21 years to 18 years. Rajiv Gandhi brought voting rights for women in panchayat and municipal elections. Dr B R Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru brought the Indian Constitution. Congress brought MNREGA and Food Security Act. Congress-led state governments too have implemented several welfare programmes in the past, including Anna Bhagya scheme in Karnataka. Are all these not indicators of progress? " Kharge questioned. 

Kharge further slammed BJP and said, "They only loan money to a few big businessmen who later flee from the country without repaying."

August 18,2023

Bhopal, Aug 18: A fight between pet dogs snowballed into a brawl between their owners and ended with two deaths in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday, police said. Rajpal Singh Rajawat, a security guard at a bank, opened fire on his neighbours from his balcony last night, killing two and seriously injuring six others.

"Rajpal Singh Rajawat posted as a security guard at a local branch of Bank of Baroda, opened fire with his licensed gun in a colony located under Khajrana police station limits following an argument over pet dogs," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrendra Singh said.

Rajawat and his neighbour Vimal Amcha, 35, were walking their dogs at a narrow lane in Krishna Bagh Colony at 11pm when the two animals lunged at each other.

Soon, an argument began between the two men, after which Rajawat ran up to his first-floor home and fired at Amcha using a 12-bore rifle.

A video of the horrific shooting shows Rajawat loading the rifle and firing a warning shot in the air before aiming at the street below. The shots are followed by screams from the street.

Amcha, who ran a hair salon in the city, died on the spot, along with his brother-in-law, 27-year-old Rahul Verma. The pregnant wife of Rahul Verma, Jyoti Verma, suffered a pellet injury to her eye, the police said.

Six others, who were on the street when the fight broke out, also suffered bullet injuries and have been hospitalised. Two of them have been seriously injured, police said.

Rajawat was arrested along with his son Sudhir and another relative, Shubham. A case of murder has been filed against him, they said.

A native of Gwalior, Rajawat was hired by a private firm as a security guard in Indore because he owned a licensed 12-bore rifle, police said.

The neighbourhood is in shock over the killings. A neighbour, Pallavi Borse, was quoted by PTI as saying that the fight escalated when the two fighting dogs entered Vimal Amcha's home and he chased them away.

"Two pet dogs from our lane, including the one owned by Rajawat, started fighting with each other. During their fight, when they started entering Amcha's house, his brother Pramod chased Rajawat's dog away with a stick. Soon a heated argument broke out between the two parties over it," he said.

August 19,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 19: Facing flak from various quarters including the opposition BJP, the Karnataka government has withdrawn the circular that stopped funding to state-run Hindu temples for development work.

Muzrai or Hindu Religious Institutions And Charitable Endowments Department Minister Ramalinga Reddy clarified that the circular was issued due to 'confusion,' and the government has no intention to stop any development or repair work at the temples.

He said he has asked both the Principal Secretary and the Commissioner of the department to immediately withdraw the circular.

Following the Minister's directions, the Commissioner on Friday withdrew the circular.

The Muzrai department Commissioner on August 14 had issued a circular directing all district administrations to stop funding for repair and development works of state-run temples, wherever 50 per cent of funds were granted and the works had not commenced or where funds were sanctioned, but not released.

Officials were also asked not to approve any new proposals for which administrative sanction was pending.

Clarifying, Reddy said, recently he "held a meeting with the Principal Secretary and Commissioner (Muzrai department), in which it was directed to submit a report before August 30 regarding -- orders issued but funds not released during the previous government, for temples which 50 per cent funds were given, and the funds available for this year."

He said, "The Commissioner had got confused. We had not asked any work to be stopped."

Noting that the circular was issued without bringing it to his notice, the Minister said, the Commissioner has issued it under confusion.

Hitting out at the Congress government, BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar called it "anti-Hindu temples' development."

Fomer Muzarai Minister and BJP leader Shashikala Jolle, pointing out to the importance of temples in Hindu culture, condemned the government's circular, and urged it to release the funds and develop the temples.

She had also threatened protests if the government did not withdraw the circular. 

August 20,2023

Sitapur, Aug 20: An elderly man and his wife were beaten to death with iron rods and sticks by their neighbours in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. 

The couple, Abbas and his wife Kamrul Nisha, died on the spot in the attack on Friday and all the accused fled from the spot.

Three people have been arrested in the case, and police say that the murder was allegedly a result of an affair between the victim's son and the daughter of one of the accused.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said a few years back Abbas's son had eloped with a girl from the neighbouring household. A case was registered in this regard and Abbas's son was sent to jail.

When Abbas's son was released from jail a few days back, some members of the family planned the attack on the couple, police said.

"According to the villagers, the son of the deceased couple, Shaukat, and Rampal's daughter Ruby had an affair. Shaukat had eloped with Ruby in the year 2020. At that time, Ruby was a minor and after registering a case, the police sent Shaukat to jail. He then married Ruby in June," Chakresh Mishra said.

Police say that the three main accused have been arrest and a hunt is on for two more.

