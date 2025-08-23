  1. Home
  'Will unearth network behind him': Home Minister confirms 'Mask Man' arrest as Dharmasthala probe takes new twist

‘Will unearth network behind him’: Home Minister confirms ‘Mask Man’ arrest as Dharmasthala probe takes new twist

coastaldigest.com news network
August 23, 2025

Udupi, Aug 23: Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara on Saturday confirmed the arrest of the complainant witness—popularly known as the “Mask Man”—in connection with the Dharmasthala mass burial case. The accused is currently in police custody, but the minister declined to share further details, citing the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry.

“The arrest has indeed taken place and the accused is under police custody,” Parameshwara told reporters. “Since the SIT is handling the matter, I cannot disclose any information at this stage. The investigation is in progress and officials are continuing their work.”

The minister stressed that he would seek updates from the SIT but ruled out any public disclosures until the probe reaches a conclusion. “We will find out the network behind him,” he said, while admitting that he could not specify when the SIT investigation would be completed.

Parameshwara also confirmed that the Sujatha Bhat case is being investigated. He cautioned that premature disclosures could compromise the inquiry, adding: “Different statements may emerge, including allegations from the BJP, but the investigation cannot proceed based solely on such claims. We have to wait for the SIT’s final report.”

On legal proceedings, the minister acknowledged that a stay order obtained by certain parties is currently in effect. “Once the stay order is vacated, action can be taken. As for the legal sections under which the arrest was made, only the SIT has that information,” he clarified.

He further noted that Sujatha Bhat would be questioned during the investigation and assured that necessary action would follow based on the findings.
 

August 18,2025

buggy.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 18: Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru has set a new benchmark in patient care by introducing Karnataka’s first ambulance buggy service on Sunday. The facility will ease the movement of patients, medicines, and medical records across the hospital’s sprawling campus, making inter-block transfers smoother and faster.

The buggy, costing ₹7 lakh, was purchased through the Area Development Fund of MLC Ivan D’Souza. “I am the first MLC to sanction funds for a buggy in a government hospital. Wenlock is now the first government hospital in Karnataka to have this facility. If more buggies are required, I am ready to extend further support,” said Mr. D’Souza during the inauguration.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. D.S. Shivaprakash expressed gratitude for the initiative, noting that the buggy will particularly benefit post-surgery patients. “Those operated in the surgical block often need to be shifted to beds in the old block. This vehicle will also help patients reach diagnostic services such as X-ray, CT, MRI, and scanning facilities more comfortably,” he said.

Until now, no other government hospital in Karnataka has introduced such a facility. For patients who frequently need to move between Wenlock’s multiple buildings, this innovation marks a significant step toward patient-friendly healthcare.

August 14,2025

darshan.jpg

The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail of popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the murder case of 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy, who was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and killed by the actor and his associates.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan set aside the Karnataka High Court’s earlier order granting Darshan bail, calling it a serious mistake. The court also ordered that Darshan be taken back into custody immediately.

SC slams High Court ruling

The judges said the High Court’s bail order was based on a “mechanical exercise of power” and could affect the trial by allowing the accused to influence witnesses. Justice Mahadevan described the High Court’s decision as “perverse” and “unacceptable,” adding that only trial courts have the authority to conduct pre-trial assessments.

Justice Pardiwala praised Justice Mahadevan’s order, saying it sent a clear message: “However big the accused may be, he or she is not above the law.”

Warning against VIP jail perks

The Supreme Court also warned against giving Darshan special treatment in custody. This came after photos emerged from Bengaluru jail showing him relaxing on a chair, sipping coffee, and holding a cigarette.

Justice Pardiwala said, “The day we come to know that the accused are being provided five-star treatment, the first step would be to suspend the superintendent along with all other officials.”

Victim’s family welcomes verdict

Renukaswamy’s father, Kashinatha Shivanagowdaru, said the decision restored his faith in the judiciary. “The Supreme Court has sent a strong message that no criminal can escape from the clutches of law,” he said. The victim’s wife added that whoever is guilty should be punished according to the law.

Case background

The case shook the Kannada film industry in June last year. Police allege Renukaswamy was abducted from his hometown in Chitradurga on Darshan’s instructions, after making lewd remarks about actress Pavithra Gowda. He was taken to a shed in Bengaluru, tied up, beaten with wooden clubs, and given electric shocks.

His body was later dumped in a drain and discovered the next day. The post-mortem found he died from multiple blunt injuries leading to “shock haemorrhage.”

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested. The High Court granted Darshan bail in December, but in April he was criticised for attending a movie screening just hours after skipping a court hearing, citing back pain.

August 19,2025

gazajourno.jpg

Local Gaza authorities say the Israeli military has killed another Palestinian journalist in the strip, bringing the death toll to 239 since the occupying Tel Aviv regime launched its all-out onslaught on the blockaded territory in early October 2023.

A medical source stated that at least three Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike on the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City on Monday.

Local Palestinian outlets reported that journalist Islam al-Koumi was among the victims.

This comes as the remains of a journalist from Gaza were uncovered weeks after an Israeli strike claimed her life.

Marwa Musallam was buried under the rubble after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City in July. Her cries for help went unanswered amid pleas to pressure Israel to allow rescuers to reach her.

Musallam’s remains were discovered 45 days later.

Meanwhile, the Columbia Journalism Review (CJR) has requested suggestions from reporters, editors, and rights specialists to investigate innovative methods for safeguarding Palestinian journalists in Gaza.

In a recently introduced feature, the CRJ has advocated for a courageous, innovative strategy aimed at protecting reporters on the ground, who are confronted with assassinations and smear campaigns due to the deterioration of legal and institutional safeguards.

The proposals included sanctions against Israeli officials, media strikes, coordinated blackouts, and charges of war crimes at the International Criminal Court.

“Journalists in Western newsrooms could strike. They could refuse to work until some sort of substantive demand for a policy change at these institutions is fulfilled,” Drop Site News’s Sharif Abdel Kouddous said.

“What could this policy change be? Perhaps a disclaimer at the bottom, or within, every article that quotes Israeli authorities that Israel has killed far more journalists in Gaza than anywhere in the world since the Committee to Protect Journalists started keeping records, and therefore the veracity of any statement is dubious.”

As Israel persists in prohibiting foreign journalists from accessing the coastal territory, Palestinian reporters continue to be the exclusive source of firsthand reporting from within the conflict zone.

The Federation of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed its deep concern over the continued assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli forces while carrying out their duties.

The federation emphasized that what is happening in Gaza constitutes a clear violation of international laws and norms, and comes in the context of Israeli violations of freedom of the press and media, and its policy of confiscating the truth, gagging, covering up its daily violations, and preventing them from reaching global public opinion.

The Israeli military has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, dismissing international appeals for a ceasefire. The war has killed at least 62,004 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.

The unrelenting airstrikes have also ravaged the region and caused significant food shortages.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the besieged coastal territory.

