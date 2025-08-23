‘Will unearth network behind him’: Home Minister confirms ‘Mask Man’ arrest as Dharmasthala probe takes new twist

Udupi, Aug 23: Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara on Saturday confirmed the arrest of the complainant witness—popularly known as the “Mask Man”—in connection with the Dharmasthala mass burial case. The accused is currently in police custody, but the minister declined to share further details, citing the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry.

“The arrest has indeed taken place and the accused is under police custody,” Parameshwara told reporters. “Since the SIT is handling the matter, I cannot disclose any information at this stage. The investigation is in progress and officials are continuing their work.”

The minister stressed that he would seek updates from the SIT but ruled out any public disclosures until the probe reaches a conclusion. “We will find out the network behind him,” he said, while admitting that he could not specify when the SIT investigation would be completed.

Parameshwara also confirmed that the Sujatha Bhat case is being investigated. He cautioned that premature disclosures could compromise the inquiry, adding: “Different statements may emerge, including allegations from the BJP, but the investigation cannot proceed based solely on such claims. We have to wait for the SIT’s final report.”

On legal proceedings, the minister acknowledged that a stay order obtained by certain parties is currently in effect. “Once the stay order is vacated, action can be taken. As for the legal sections under which the arrest was made, only the SIT has that information,” he clarified.

He further noted that Sujatha Bhat would be questioned during the investigation and assured that necessary action would follow based on the findings.

