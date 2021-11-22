Will Yediyurappa quit BJP and rebuild KJP?

  1. Home
News Network
November 23, 2021

Shivamogga, Nov 23: KPCC Spokesperson Kimmane Ratnakar predicted that former chief minister B S Yediyurappa will quit BJP and build KJP again. The Bommai-led government in Karnataka may collapse.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said, the Central leaders of BJP are ignoring Yediyurapppa. So, the former chief minister will focus on strengthening KJP in the state by quitting BJP. 

Criticising Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra, he said, BJP leader has become home minister for Thirthahalli assembly constituency and not for the state. Besides, Jnanendra is busy in registering cases against his political rivals in the constituency.

He also alleged that the home minister is contributing to the increase in criminal cases by supporting his supporters. Illegal sand mining and other activities are rampant in the constituency. BJP workers take pride in saying that the home minister is their leader. But in reality, people of the constituency are feeling embarrassed to say that the home minister is from Thirthahalli. 

Referring to legislative council polls, he said, Congress candidate R Prasanna Kumar will emerge victorious in the polls again. In the previous polls, JD(S)was in the second spot. Now, Madhu Bangarappa has embraced Congress from JD(S) and this is likely to prove beneficial for Congress.

He also demanded the Centre to provide compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of farmers who died during the agitation against farm laws.

Congress leaders N Ramesh, S P Dinesh, Veda Vijay Kumar, Kalagodu Ratnakar, Yamuna Range Gowda, District Social Media President Praveen Kumar and others were present in a press conference.

News Network
November 11,2021

salmankhurshid.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 11: A Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal on Thursday filed a complaint with the police against Congress leader Salman Khurshid for the remarks in his book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya' on Hindutva.

In his complaint, Jindal contended that the senior Congress leader and former law minister Salman Khurshid's recently released book "Sunrise over Ayodhya: Nationhood in our times" has compared Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram.

The comment has been made in a chapter called "The Saffron Sky."

On page no.113 of the book, it has stated that "Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."

In his complaint, the lawyer alleged that it is not only instigating and provoking statements but also stirring enraged emotions among the Hindu religion followers.

"Our constitution provides every citizen with the freedom of speech and expression but the misuse of this right is inexplicable when it threatens the honour and harmony of the country and provokes its citizens based on community and religion and threatens the security of the nation then it is considered as a grave offence," the petition read.

The contents of the statement made by the accused claim Hinduism to be equivalent to ISIS and Boko haram, which are terrorist groups.

It is quite an aggravating and defamatory statement for the whole Hindu community and also questions their values and virtues about a society, Jindal alleged.

The equivalence of Hinduism to ISIS and Boko haram is perceived as a negative ideology that Hindus have been following and Hinduism is violent, inhuman and oppressive.

This statement shows his intent of waging war and activating enmity between the different groups on the grounds of religion which is against the ideology of a secular democratic country like ours and also a criminal offence as per the law of the land.

Being a member of Parliament and former Law Minister of India, the accused is a public figure, having a larger influence on the public, the statement is agitating the Hindu community and also threatens the security, peace and harmony of our nation and disrupts public order.

The lawyer demanded an FIR against Khurshid under 153,153A,298 and 505 (2) of I.P.C which are cognizable offences and very serious and to take strict Legal Action.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 15,2021

hamsalekhapejawar.jpg

Udupi, Nov 15: Acclaimed film composer and a songwriter Hamsalekha, who had sparked a row by making controversial remarks against former Pejawar Mutt pontiff Late Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji, has apologised for the same.

Hamsalekha, who predominantly works in the Kannada film industry, was invited as the chief guest at an award function in Mysuru, where he spoke about the ugly practice of untouchability in Hindu society.

Referred to the initiative undertaken by the late swamiji to visit the Dalit colonies, he said: "The best he can do is to go there and sit. Can he eat chicken if offered, or can he eat mutton fry or liver fry? I don't think that visiting the houses of Dalits is a big achievement." 

He went on to say that people of forward communities should take Dalits to their homes and feed them. They should also offer to wash the utensils used by the Dalits, he had commented.

However, as the video went viral and sparked outrage, Hamsalekha came out with an apology, the video of which he posted in the Facebook. "I know I was wrong in making such comments in an awards ceremony… Even my wife did not like some of my utterances and I sought apologies from her. I am a musician and do not want to hurt anyone... Please forgive me if my words have hurt you," he said in the video.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 20,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 20: South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank Chairman M. N. Rajendra Kumar has announced that he has decided to back out from contesting as independent candidate from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Karnataka Legislative Council elections.

The announcement comes a day after Cooperation Minister S. T. Somashekar said that the government can dismiss him for alleged misuse of funds.

While addressing the Jan Swaraj Yatra organised by the BJP in Mangaluru and Udupi, Mr. Somashekar said that ₹19 lakh was being transferred every month from the SCDCC Bank to Navodaya Grama Vikasa Charitable Trust of which Mr. Kumar is the managing trustee.

The Registrar of Cooperative Societies has the power to disqualify him from being a member of the board under Section 29C of the Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act. The department has already served a notice to Mr. Kumar, the Minister said.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar had announced that he would contest as an independent candidate from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. He had opened a campaign office in Mangaluru on November 16 and met Karnataka Pradesh Congres Committee president D. K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru on November 17.

On November 20, he told media persons that he will not contest as he does not want to politicise the cooperative sector.

