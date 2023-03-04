  1. Home
‘Women Expo’ gets underway in Mangaluru

coastaldigest.com news network
March 4, 2023

WE2.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 4: The much awaited ‘WOMEN EXPO’ got underway today at TMA Pai Convention Centre in the city with the theme “WE FOR WOMEN - Reinvigorate Yourself”. The two-day multi-brand and multi-sector shopping and business fair is being organised by ZMZ Event.

Komal Subbanna Prabhu, the Co-Proprietrix and COO of Maharaja group formally inaugurated the expo. Mishra Javeed, Director, Operations and Academics – The Yenepoya School and PU College, Ashika Nainaz of AN Makeup Studio, Dr Ayisha Nasreen of Al Ameen Dento Care and Dr Nafeesa Shirin, Director, Indian Design School and Masterclass were guests of honour.  

The business-to-customer and business-to-business exhibition is not only showcasing local brands but also encouraging networking. The expo is free to attend and it's open for all. 

The exhibition is focusing on Women Beauty, Fashion, Gems & Jewellery, Health & Wellness, Business and Mother and Baby care, according to Zaheer Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of ZMZ Event.

The event is supported by Inchara Foundation, All India Hair & Beauty Association (AIHBA) and Karnataka Hair & Beauty Association (KAHBA). 

There are around five dozen companies showcasing their products and services from Gems and Jewelry, Kurtis, Dress Materials, Handloom Sarees, Cosmetics and Skin Care, Baby foods, Bags, Footwears, Mobile accessories, Automobiles, Scooter, Wellness products and services and also there are women start-ups promoting their products and services.

The Women Expo has also launched many social media and onsite event contests such as Mom & Me Photography Contest, Women Expo Video, Poem on Mother, Message to Women Contest and many more onsite games and awards to be won during the event.

The event has received support from City Gold and KEVABOX as Gold Sponsor, Toyota United Cars as Automobile partner, KMC Hospital as Health Partner, The Diamond Factory, Zinterio, Sri Anagha Suzuki, Tabillo, Skylanes, Kunafa World, Farm Boutique, Master Chef, AK Apple Ply, Xylex, Neocoats, Safedecor, Mad over chairs as Silver Sponsor, Shop Unique as Mobile Accessories Partner.

WE6.jpg

WE4.jpg

WE3.jpg

WE1.jpg

WEE4.jpg

WEE3.jpg

WEE2.jpg

WEE1.jpg

 

Comments

News Network
March 1,2023

bommai.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 1: Desperate to have public services resumed, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced an interim salary hike of 17 per cent to placate the agitating Government Employees Association.  

Bommai’s announcement came even as government services were disrupted across Karnataka due to the Association’s decision to skip work demanding revision in salaries based on the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations and withdrawal of the National Pension System (NPS). 

 “We’ve already appointed a 7th Pay Commission. After talks with the Association, we’ve arrived at an agreement. As an interim relief, we will provide a 17 per cent hike to government employees. Orders are being issued,” Bommai said. 

On New Pension Scheme (NPS), Bommai said a committee would be constituted under the additional chief secretary to study the reintroduction of the old pension scheme. It will be asked to submit its report in two months.   

However, the Association is unlikely to withdraw its protest unless a written order is issued. 

"We’ve heard these assurances earlier. We’ve said clearly that we won’t accept assurances. We’re expecting orders. Once orders are issued, we will react," Association president CS Shadakshari said.

Shadakshari added that things are moving in some direction. 

Comments

coastaldigest.com news network
March 1,2023

bhaskarRao.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 1: Former Bengaluru police commissioner and AAP leader Bhaskar Rao joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday in Bengaluru. 

A Karnataka-cadre IPS officer who took voluntary retirement to join the AAP in April last year, and was the party state vice-president, Rao claimed that there was no “growth” in the party and his attempts to “transform” it had failed.

"I joined the BJP after seeing works of PM. There's lack of transparency in party (AAP). It is run like a multinational corporation. Donations are collected in name of fighting corruption," said Bhaskar Rao after joining the saffron party. 

Rao was one of AAP’s prominent faces in Karnataka where the Arvind Kejriwal-led party wants to be a force to reckon with. 

On Tuesday, Rao visited the BJP and held talks with the party's Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai, who is a co-incharge for the saffron unit's Karnataka election effort. Rao also met Revenue Minister R Ashoka. Rao was commissioner for transport and road safety between 2008 and 2011 when Ashoka was the transport minister. Rao has also held talks with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

AAP was banking on Rao to be its candidate in the Basavanagudi Assembly constituency against BJP’s incumbent L A Ravi Subramanya and Congress MLC U B Venkatesh  - all Brahmins. 

Rao had joined AAP in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in April last year. His move to the BJP comes just days ahead of Kejriwal's rally at Davangere on March 4. 

Comments

News Network
February 25,2023

dolphincaracas.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 25: The carcass of a dolphin was washed ashore at Tannirbavi beach in Mangaluru on Friday, Feb 4 and was later buried after completing necessary procedures.

The dolphin was found behind the Fathima Church area on the beach. The labourers engaged in work on the beach for the Blue Flag tag, staff of Yojaka India Pvt Ltd engaged in the maintenance of the beach and lifeguards brought the dolphin to the shore using a rope.

“We informed the forest department, local police, and coastal security police about the dolphin carcass. After completing all procedures, the dolphin was buried in a five-and-a-half feet deep pit on the shore. The swimmers, Blue Flag workers and Yojaka staff were part of it,” Yojaka coordinator K Padmanabha Pannikar said.

ReefWatch Marine Conservation's Karnataka Coordinator Tejaswini visited the spot and an autopsy was conducted under the guidance of veterinarian Dr Suranjana.

“It is difficult to ascertain the exact cause of death. The carcass was not viable to conduct a detailed study as it was decomposing. It was a male mature dolphin. We suspect that it could have died of starvation after it was accidentally caught in the net. Or it might have suffered from lack of oxygen as dolphins come to the surface of the water to catch a breath and also due to pre-existing internal infection,” said Tejaswini.

Comments

