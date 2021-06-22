  1. Home
Worries in Karnataka as Delta Plus cases rise in neighbouring states

News Network
June 23, 2021

Bengaluru, June 23: Karnataka’s efforts to contain the ongoing pandemic are once again challenged by interstate travellers as the number of people infected with Delta Plus variant of coronavirus is rising in neighbouring states. 

During the first and second waves, infected interstate travelers from Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu drove the outbreak in Karnataka. On Monday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope disclosed the presence of 20 cases of the Delta Plus variant in that state, adding to the one case found there weeks before. 

Then, on Tuesday evening, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced that the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bengaluru, which handles genomic sequencing for Tamil Nadu in addition to augmenting sequencing in Karnataka, had found that a sample sent from a Tamil Nadu native was positive for Delta Plus.

With a total of four official cases, Tamil Nadu now has the second highest number of Delta Plus infections in the country, after Maharashtra. While four cases may seem trivial, they represent 1% of all sequences from Tamil Nadu.

The development raises concerns about the possible proliferation of this new variant, now that 22 Karnataka districts have seen an easing of restrictions as part of Unlock 2.0.

One expert who did not want to be named said: "Short of halting all interstate movement, there is really no way to stop more cases of Delta Plus from popping up in Karnataka."

The state may have to consider increasing surveillance at border areas, added Dr Thrilok Chandra, Commissioner (Health). "Already we are screening interstate road travelers, but additional guidance may be introduced in subsequent days to improve surveillance,” he said.

Meanwhile, noted virologist and Chairman of the Genomics Surveillance Committee Dr V Ravi said there was nothing to panic about. "This mutation is a sublineage of the existing ‘Delta’ B.1.617.2 variant which is already present everywhere," he said. 

As per data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the baseline “Delta” has been found in 27% of all 1,165 samples sequenced by Karnataka to date.

Dr Ravi stressed that it was not possible to contain the variant from the point of restrictive border controls. “The only solution is that more people have to get vaccinated and wear masks,” he said.

Another expert said that the appearance of these new mutants in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra may not harken a new surge of cases. “This mutant has come at a time when the number of Covid-19 cases have declined and so it may not matter,” he said.

However, any increase in the pace of infections now could potentially see the Delta Plus gain traction. “This is why Covid appropriate behaviours are important to follow now,” he added.

Agencies
June 14,2021

The highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has mutated further to form the ‘Delta plus’ or ‘AY.1’ variant but there is no immediate cause for concern in India as its incidence in the country is still low, scientists said.

The new Delta plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India and one of the drivers of the deadly second wave. Though there is no indication yet of the severity of the disease due to the new variant, Delta plus is resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for Covid-19 recently authorised in India.

“One of the emerging variants is B.1.617.2.1 also known as AY.1 characterized by the acquisition of K417N mutation,” Vinod Scaria, clinician and scientist at Delhi’s CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), tweeted on Sunday.  

The mutation, he said, is in the spike protein of SARS-COV-2, which helps the virus enter and infect the human cells.  

According to Public Health England, 63 genomes of Delta (B.1.617.2) with the new K417N mutation have been identified so far on the global science initiative GISAID.  

In its latest report on coronavirus variants, updated till last Friday, the health agency said Delta plus was present in six genomes from India as of June 7.  

“The variant frequency for K417N is not much in India at this point in time. The sequences are mostly from Europe, Asia and America,” Scaria wrote on Twitter.  

The earliest sequence of this genome was found in Europe in late March this year.  

Noting that the travel histories for the variant are not readily available to make assumptions, Scaria said an important point to consider regarding K417N is the “evidence suggesting resistance to monoclonal antibodies Casirivimab and Imdevimab”.

This cocktail recently received emergency-use authorization in the country from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. Drug majors Roche India and Ciplas have priced the antibody cocktail at a steep Rs 59,750 per dose.  

Similar to antibodies which are proteins that the body naturally produces to defend itself against the disease, monoclonal antibodies are artificially created in a lab and tailor-made to fight the disease they treat.  

Casirivimab and Imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies that are specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, and designed to block the virus' attachment and entry into human cells.  

Scaria also indicated the mutation may be associated with the ability to escape the immune response against the virus.

Allaying fears, immunologist Vineeta Bal noted that while there may be some setback in the use of commercial antibody cocktail due to the new variant, resistance to the therapy is not an indication of higher virulence or severity of a disease.  

“How transmissible this new variant is will be a crucial factor to determine its rapid spread or otherwise,” Bal, guest faculty at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, told PTI.  

She also noted that the quality and quantity of neutralising antibodies, responsible for defending cells from pathogens, generated in the individual infected with the new variant is unlikely to be affected because of the mutation.  

“Thus in individuals catching infection with the new variant, it may not be a matter worth worrying,” she added. 

Pulmonologist and medical researcher Anurag Agrawal concurred.  

“There is no cause of concern due to the new variant in India as of now,” Agrawal, the director of CSIR-IGIB, told PTI.

The scientist said the blood plasma from many fully vaccinated individuals will have to be tested against this variant to determine whether it shows any significant immune escape.  As the Delta variant continues to evolve and acquire new mutations, there is a lot of interest in understanding its evolution. He said SARS-CoV-2 has a nearly constant rate of acquiring genetic variants, and each variant has acquired additional variants in a stepwise fashion.

“Understanding this continued evolution is of great importance in mapping the evolutionary landscape of emerging variants. Largely the virus has tried to optimise for transmission and immune escape by step-wise acquisition of new mutations,” he added 

News Network
June 18,2021

Bengaluru, June 18: The News Broadcasting Standards Authority has fined two Kannada news channels and censured English television news channel Times Now for extremely biased, hate-filled and misleading coverage of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation of March 2020. The authority fined News18 Kannada Rs 1 lakh and Suvarna News Rs 50,000.

The NBSA’s action was based on a complaint filed in 2020 by Bengaluru organisation Campaign Against Hate Speech, reported The News Minute. The news channels have to pay the penalty within seven days of receiving the order, which was issued on Wednesday.

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi was blamed for thousands of coronavirus infections around the country in the initial weeks of the nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, 2020. The event had renewed stigma against Muslims, triggering a wave of business boycotts and hate speech.

The NBSA pointed to two programmes aired on News18 Kannada, and said those had highly objectionable content that was based on conjecture. The programmes singled out by the NBSA were “Do you know how is Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz which has spread Coronavirus to the nation” and “How many have gone to Delhi’s Jamaat Congregation from Karnataka”. Both were aired on April 1, 2020.

“The tone, tenor and language [of the programmes] was crass, prejudiced and disrespectful,” the NBSA said in its order. “The programmes were prejudiced, inflammatory, and crossed all boundaries of good taste without concerns for feelings of a religious group. It was aimed at promoting and inciting hatred between communities.”

The NBSA has also asked News18 Kannada to telecast an apology on June 23 before the 9 pm news.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 22,2021

Mangaluru, Jun 22: In another step towards unlocking, district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary today announced that all shops in Dakahina Kannada can remain open till afternoon 2 pm from Wednesday June 23.

He said that the decision was taken following the direction of MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to relax the lockdown guidelines after all MLAs in the district urged the same. 

“I met chief minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard. He asked us to reduce the Covid-19 positivity rate in the district. He has also asked the chief secretary to allow all the shops from morning to afternoon 2 pm from tomorrow,” the minister said.

Admitting that the district administration is facing touch challenges, he said that people should stop unnecessarily wandering. “We should not violate the Covid-19 guidelines. All should take the vaccine,” he added. 

