Yediyurappa govt looting Rs 100 cr per day; corrupt swamijis backing CM: BJP MLA

News Network
July 5, 2021

Bengaluru, July 5: Despite warnings of strict action, disgruntled leaders have continued to embarrass the BJP and the government, with senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday reaffirming his stand that Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should be replaced for the state and party to survive.

His comments come a day after party colleague and Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar on Sunday spoke on the issue of leadership change in the state by linking the CM post to that of the elephant that carries the 'golden howdah' during Mysuru Dasara, which are replaced from time to time, depending on their ability.

"If the party and state have to survive, (CM) change should happen," Yatnal said.

Speaking to reporters here, in response to a question whether the new Chief Minister will hoist the flag on August 15, he said, "...why do you want to go as far as August 15? You want to give an opportunity to loot till then? If it continues, per day Rs 100 crore will be looted."

Stating that the leadership change will be decided by the central leadership, the Vijayapura City MLA said, it is natural that changes will happen from time to time due to reasons such as age, serious allegations, which the high command is considering, and "certainly good things will happen to the state soon".

To a question as to how long his fight for leadership change in the state will continue, he said, "it will end soon. I'm not astrologer to fix a time...if the party has to survive in Karnataka the change has to happen."

There are many alternative leaders to Yediyurappa in the party, the former union Minister said, adding, there is no such thing anymore that that he is the leader of Veerashaiva Lingayats. The "current administration is going on in such a way that the Lingayats have to bow their heads down", he said. "A few Swamijis as they have got dakshina (money as offerings) are saying that the party will get destroyed if he (Yediyurappa) is made to step down. Why are a few Mutts and Swamijis indulging in politics? Let them do their duty of showing right path to the society..or else remove "kaavi" (saffron robes) and wear "khadi" like us (politicians)," he said.

Yatnal, who visited Chamundeshwari temple here, said he had prayed to the goddess to free the state from Corona, end the evil elements and do good for Karnataka.

He said that he has prayed for the end of evil elements such as those who indulge in corruption and looting and has caused disrepute.

"The media is aware of who they are, they are both in ruling and opposition parties," he said and claimed that it is compromise and adjustment politics that is prevailing in the state and the opposition parties are "dead".

"Where is the opposition? What are they doing? They too are business partners."

Accusing Yediyurappa and team of targeting other leaders in the BJP who can pose a challenge to them, he alleged they had made Sriramulu and Ramesh Jarkiholi who are from Valmiki community "scapegoats". "They are not making good Lingayat leaders Ministers and a backward class leader like K S Eshwarappa is not being allowed to work freely," he said.

On the arrest of a man who is said to be the personal assistant of Minister Sriramulu by the Central Crime Branch following CM's son Vijayendra's complaint for allegedly misusing his name to cheat people, he said "there is a drawing room behind Cauvery (official residence of the CM).. the chambers there are good compared to Cauvery, all business relating to loot happens there, CCB has to raid there." Yatnal has been openly demanding Yediyurappa's replacement and has repeatedly set dates for his removal, despite the party clarifying that the CM will continue. He has also accused Yediyurappa and his family members, more specifically son Vijayendra, who is state BJP vice president, of corruption and interference in administration.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 22,2021

vsmaya.jpg

Kollam, June 22: In an apparent case of dowry death, a 24-year-old medico, who was reportedly being tortured by her husband, was found dead yesterday at latter’s house at Sasthamnada near Sasthamkotta in Kollam district of Kerala. 

Vismaya V Nair, a final year Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery student, got married to S Kiran Kumar, an official at the Motor Vehicle Department, in March 2020. Her death came two days after she sent messages to her cousin telling him that her husband had brutally beaten her many times over a car that was given as part of her dowry. 

In the messages she sent, Vismaya told her cousin that she has faced severe assault. She wrote about how after assaulting her, her husband allegedly pulled back her hair and stamped on her face. She says in the message that she has not told anyone about the assault. The photos she shared with her cousin show injuries on her face, shoulder and hands.

The woman's family has registered a complaint with the police that it was a murder and that Vismaya was harassed for dowry. Kerala Women's Commission has taken a case suo motto on Vismaya's death. According to her father Thrivrikaman Nair, the family had given 100 sovereigns, one acre of land and a Toyota Yaris car as dowry. However, Kiran allegedly wanted cash instead of the car and insisted that Vismaya’s family sell the car.

Thrivrikaman Nair said that they knew he assaulted her earlier too. “Once he came home with her, all drunk after a party. When they reached home, he beat her and when my son went to ask about it, Kiran hit him too. We reported it to the patrol police who then had an altercation with Kiran. Finally he was taken to the police station. However, the Circle Inspector and Kiran’s family called us for a compromise. My son said that let’s let it go this time. After that my daughter stayed at my home. But two months ago, when she went to college (in Pandalam), to write her BAMS exams, Kiran picked her up and took her to his home. She didn't come home after that.”
 
Thrivrikaman said that Vismaya would call only her mother after that, but not the father or brother. “I learnt about all that only now. She had told my wife about Kiran beating her up. Two days ago she messaged my cousin asking him to take her home during the time Kiran went to work.” 
 
They became aware of the WhatsApp conversations between Vismaya and the cousin, detailing the abuse she faced, only today. It was an arranged marriage for Vismaya and Kiran. 
 
Vismaya's brother Vijith P Nair, in a broken voice, said that it was a murder and pleaded to the government to give them justice so that no one else would go through this. 

"We registered the case as soon as we got information that it was dowry harassment. After that the victim's brother contacted me and sent me the images and WhatsApp conversations of the woman, concerning the harassment she faced. The Women's Commission has asked Kollam Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) to submit a report. We have also asked to have the post mortem done at a hospital chosen by the woman's family," says Women’s Commission member Shahida Kamal who registered the case.

The brother informed the Commission about the harassment that Vismaya used to face at her husband's house. "Since the marriage is within ten years it will be a case of dowry harassment even if her death is by suicide," Shahida added.

vsmaya2.jpg

vsmaya3.jpg

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Wednesday, 23 Jun 2021

INDIA
The future of the Rule of Law is tattered in India. Murder due to dowry is historically a chronic disease in India, this kind of death is giving a strong message to the world that India is uncivilised and a barbaric regime and life is worthless. The Indian leaders are following the road to " SAINTHOOD", and people are murdered mindlessly. Murder, rape, atrocities, human right abuse and crimes against humanity are on the rise. The respectable Higherarchical Courts can put an end to such horrendous crime which is constantly bothering the International Community of Nation about the Government of India. The Hierarchical Honourable Courts have the Constitutional power, skill and the universal wisdom to guide the Government of India to respect the full equality right and respect the Rule of Law to protect the Nation.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

News Network
June 22,2021

Bengaluru, June 22: The Karnataka government will consider opening higher educational institutions in a phased manner after vaccinating students and teachers, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Tuesday. 

Yediyurappa informed that the Dr Devi Shetty-led expert committee has advised accelerating vaccinations as vaccines are the solution for Covid control. 

"The committee has supported the relaxations in COVID curbs announced by the government, and have suggested opening up educational institutions in the days to come, starting with higher education colleges, after vaccinating," the chief minister said.

After concluding a meeting with the committee, Yediyurappa said with regard to opening schools and colleges, the committee has suggested giving priority to students and teachers in vaccination, to start classes in a phased manner by reopening colleges for students above 18 years to begin with, after vaccinating them.

Responding to a question, Yediyurappa said that the government was considering opening higher educational institutions in a phased manner after vaccinating students and teachers."

No discussion has been taken with regard to opening schools as those below 18-years are not yet vaccinated, and clinical trials are on to vaccinate them.

Recently, the Karnataka government had constituted a 13-member expert committee headed by eminent cardiologist and founder of Narayana Health Dr Devi Shetty to analyse and advise to control a possible third Covid-19 wave in Karnataka.

The committee met the Chief Minister today and submitted an interim report. 

News Network
June 25,2021

ayisha.jpg

Thiruvananthapuram, June 25: The Kerala High Court has on Friday granted Anticipatory Bail to Aisha Sultana in the bizarre Sedition Case.

Justice Ashok Menon passed the order on bail application filed by the Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana seeking anticipatory bail after an FIR was registered against her under Section 124A and 153B of IPC.

The filmmaker was booked for her remarks on a media channel that the Centre had deployed Covid 19 as a 'bio weapon' against the people of Lakshadweep. Accordingly, she was asked to appear before the Kavaratti Police Station on 20th June 2021, which prompted the bail application.

The Single Bench had on 17th June granted her an interim anticipatory bail for a week, while also granting her the right to invoke Section 41D CrPC, implying that if an arrest is recorded after her interrogation, she is entitled to demand the presence of her counsel.

She was also directed to comply with the notice and appear for the interrogation before the concerned authorities by the said interim order. As a result, it is reported that she appeared before the Kavaratti Police Station on the said date.

