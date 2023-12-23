Yet to withdraw hijab ban; will hold discussions before final decision: Karnataka CM

Mysuru, Dec 23: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that he would hold discussions with the government before making the final decision of lifting the restriction on wearing hijab in educational institutions in state.
Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, the chief minister was answering the query whether the ban on hijab will be lifted in this academic year itself. He said, "We are yet to withdraw the restriction on wearing hijab. I was responding to a question when I said that we are contemplating on lifting the restriction on wearing hijab. We will hold discussions on it and then finalise it," he said.
Earlier on Friday, the chief minister had said, "We help poor people from all the parties and all the communities, be it Sikh, Christians, Muslims and so on. The BJP despite saying 'Sabka saath sabka vikaas', restricts people from wearing hijab, burkha, cap and even those sporting a beard. We will withdraw restrictions on wearing Hijab. There will not be restriction on it henceforth, they can wear it."
Siddaramaiah further added, "I have told officials to withdraw the order on restriction to wear hijab. Dressing and food is one's personal choice, why should I restrict? You wear the dress of your choice, you eat the food of your choice. Why should I bother about it? I will eat my food as per my choice and I will wear 'dhothi' or 'jubba' as per my choice. BJP lies for votes. We don't do it, as we are here to serve people."
Comments
Add new comment