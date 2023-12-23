  1. Home
  2. Yet to withdraw hijab ban; will hold discussions before final decision: Karnataka CM

Yet to withdraw hijab ban; will hold discussions before final decision: Karnataka CM

News Network
December 23, 2023

siddu.jpg

Mysuru, Dec 23: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that he would hold discussions with the government before making the final decision of lifting the restriction on wearing hijab in educational institutions in state.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, the chief minister was answering the query whether the ban on hijab will be lifted in this academic year itself. He said, "We are yet to withdraw the restriction on wearing hijab. I was responding to a question when I said that we are contemplating on lifting the restriction on wearing hijab. We will hold discussions on it and then finalise it," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the chief minister had said, "We help poor people from all the parties and all the communities, be it Sikh, Christians, Muslims and so on. The BJP despite saying 'Sabka saath sabka vikaas', restricts people from wearing hijab, burkha, cap and even those sporting a beard. We will withdraw restrictions on wearing Hijab. There will not be restriction on it henceforth, they can wear it."

Siddaramaiah further added, "I have told officials to withdraw the order on restriction to wear hijab. Dressing and food is one's personal choice, why should I restrict? You wear the dress of your choice, you eat the food of your choice. Why should I bother about it? I will eat my food as per my choice and I will wear 'dhothi' or 'jubba' as per my choice. BJP lies for votes. We don't do it, as we are here to serve people." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 16,2023

kuwait.jpg

The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, passed away, the state's Amiri Diwan announced on Saturday, December 16. He was 86.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we — the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world — mourn the late His Highness the emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away to his Lord today,” Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Sabah, the minister of his Emiri court, read the brief statement.

Prior to the announcement, Kuwait's state TV interrupted regular programming to cut to Quranic verses, signalling a death in the royal family.

In late November, Sheikh Nawaf was rushed to hospital for an unspecified illness. State-run news previously reported that he travelled to the United States for unspecified medical checks in March 2021.

Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in as Emir following the 2020 death of his predecessor, the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. The breadth and depth of emotion over the loss of Sheikh Sabah, known for his diplomacy and peacemaking, was felt across the region.

Born in 1937, the Emir was the fifth son of Kuwait's late ruler from 1921 to 1950 Sheikh Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He started his political career at the age of 25 as governor of Hawalli province, where he remained until 1978 when he started a decade as interior minister.

In November this year, Sheikh Nawaf was admitted to the hospital "due to an emergency health problem", according to the official KUNA news agency, which did not elaborate on his illness. He was later declared in stable condition.

Given his age, his health has commonly been a concern during his term.

Sheikh Nawaf was named crown prince in 2006 by his half-brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and took over as emir when Sheikh Sabah died in September 2020 at the age of 91.

He had to steer the economy through a crisis caused by a fall in oil prices in 2020.

The current crown prince, Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, another half-brother, is 83 and much attention will now be focused on whether a younger generation ruler is brought in by the family.

Kuwait -- a conservative country where sovereign powers remain concentrated in the hands of the ruling Al Sabah family -- is home to the most active and powerful parliament in the Gulf.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 19,2023

jazakasaragod.jpg

Kasaragod, Dec 19: An 18-month-old girl, battling for her life after accidentally consuming mosquito repellent two days ago, died in a hospital on Tuesday, December 19.

The deceased has been identified as Jasa, daughter of Anshifa P K of Bava Nagar in Kanhangad town's Kalluravi ward, and Ramshid of Arangadi, also in Kanhangad town.

On Sunday, there was a function at the couple's house at Bava Nagar, and nobody paid attention to what the little girl was up to, said Kalluravi councillor Ashraf C K. The girl drank the mosquito repellent from a refill pack kept on the shelf, he said. 

"When the family realised what had happened, they took her to a hospital in Kanhangad. There, no effort was taken to flush out the poison, and was referred to another hospital in Mangaluru," he said.

Despite treatment, the girl could not be revived, said Ashraf. Her father Ramshid, who works in a West Asian country, arrived Tuesday morning and Jasa died soon after.

The girl is survived by her parents and an elder sister.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 23,2023

siddu.jpg

Mysuru, Dec 23: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that he would hold discussions with the government before making the final decision of lifting the restriction on wearing hijab in educational institutions in state.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, the chief minister was answering the query whether the ban on hijab will be lifted in this academic year itself. He said, "We are yet to withdraw the restriction on wearing hijab. I was responding to a question when I said that we are contemplating on lifting the restriction on wearing hijab. We will hold discussions on it and then finalise it," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the chief minister had said, "We help poor people from all the parties and all the communities, be it Sikh, Christians, Muslims and so on. The BJP despite saying 'Sabka saath sabka vikaas', restricts people from wearing hijab, burkha, cap and even those sporting a beard. We will withdraw restrictions on wearing Hijab. There will not be restriction on it henceforth, they can wear it."

Siddaramaiah further added, "I have told officials to withdraw the order on restriction to wear hijab. Dressing and food is one's personal choice, why should I restrict? You wear the dress of your choice, you eat the food of your choice. Why should I bother about it? I will eat my food as per my choice and I will wear 'dhothi' or 'jubba' as per my choice. BJP lies for votes. We don't do it, as we are here to serve people." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.