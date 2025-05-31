You got 100% votes from one community; they got 0% protection from you: HDK tears into Siddu govt over communal killings

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
May 31, 2025

Bengaluru, May 30: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched a scathing political and communal broadside against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, accusing it of betraying a community that had overwhelmingly supported the party, yet is now left vulnerable amid a rise in targeted killings in coastal Karnataka.

In a fiery post on X, Kumaraswamy questioned the Chief Minister’s silence and inaction over the increasing number of communal murders:

“Didn’t one community vote for your party 100%? What did they get in return? Murders, fear, and betrayal. You have utterly failed to protect them,” he wrote — without directly naming the Muslim community.

He further alleged that the Congress government is not interested in stopping the violence, but rather, is “extracting political gain” from such tragedies:

“Your government shows no concern for the safety of innocent people but displays great interest in coastal murders — not to prevent them, but to milk them for political mileage.”

Calling out what he described as Siddaramaiah’s double standards, Kumaraswamy accused the government of poisoning communal harmony:

“You have turned a once peaceful garden of communities into a garden of venomous snakes. While one community lives in fear, you continue to spew venom against others.”

He demanded that Siddaramaiah stop politicizing people's lives and instead take direct responsibility for the situation on the ground.

“Natural floods, political disaster”

Shifting focus to the relentless rains that have lashed parts of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy slammed the Congress government’s lack of preparedness and delayed response:

“Cities, towns, villages — all submerged. Roads and bridges — collapsed. And what is the CM doing? Sending ministers only after lives are lost? This is nothing but bolting the door after the fort has been looted.”

Despite clear weather warnings, he said the Congress government was caught completely off guard, accusing it of lacking even the most basic disaster-readiness:

“The government seems more eager to bring blood and tears to the people than to help them. What preparations were made before the rains? Where is your so-called people-centric governance?”

Labeling the rain havoc as a natural calamity, and the killings as a man-made political failure, Kumaraswamy urged Siddaramaiah to visit the coastal region personally and provide reassurance to a shaken public:

“These are your people. They believed in you. Now they are paying the price — both from floods and from political violence. Go to them. Not for headlines, but to give hope.”

State’s official response

Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar assured the public that emergency protocols were in place, and all Deputy Commissioners had been directed to stay on high alert.

“We’ve instructed officials to take immediate action. Ministers are to remain in their respective headquarters to assist the public,” Shivakumar said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is likely to continue over the coastal belt of Karnataka for the next few days, with isolated heavy showers predicted.

News Network
May 26,2025

Gaza City, May 26: At least 54 Palestinians have been killed - most of them in a school building sheltering displaced families - during Israeli air strikes on Gaza overnight, hospital directors said. 

Fahmi Al-Jargawi School in Gaza City was housing hundreds of people from Beit Lahia, currently under intense Israeli military assault. At least 36 were reported to have been killed when the school was hit.

Separately, a strike on a house in Jabalia in northern Gaza killed 19 people, according to the director of al-Ahli hospital Dr Fadel el-Naim. The Israeli military has not yet commented on what was being targeted.

According to Gaza's Civil Defense agency, rescuers retrieved 20 bodies—many of them children—from the school, with numerous victims charred after fires tore through two classrooms that had been converted into shelters.

Local sources report the casualties included Mohammad al-Kasih, Hamas's northern Gaza police investigations chief, as well as his wife and children.

The Palestinian health ministry reported that just before the school attack, an Israeli airstrike struck a residential building on Thawra Street in Gaza City.

The airstrike hit both a residential building and adjacent tents housing displaced families. The force of the explosion caused debris from the destroyed home to collapse onto the nearby tents, leading to further casualties. According to reports, at least four people were killed in the attack. 

The twin strikes mark an intensification of Israel's military campaign, which has seen a significant escalation in northern Gaza over the past week.

An Israeli airstrike Friday struck the home of Gaza physician Dr. Alaa al-Najjar, killing nine of her ten children. The attack left her 11-year-old son wounded and her husband, Hamdi al-Najjar, in critical condition.

Israeli military forces systematically target civilian families, medical facilities, and healthcare personnel as part of its ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Wood stressed that he was proud of the work he oversaw, including "developing a pragmatic plan that could feed hungry people, address security concerns about diversion, and complement the work of longstanding NGOs in Gaza.”

But, he said, it had become “clear that it is not possible to implement this plan while also strictly adhering to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence, which I will not abandon.”
In a statement, the board of the foundation expressed its disappointment regarding Wood's departure; however, it pledged to remain undeterred in its attempts to connect with the entire population of Gaza in the upcoming weeks.

“Our trucks are loaded and ready to go,” it said, adding that the GHF would initiate direct aid distribution in Gaza from Monday, aiming to assist over one million Palestinians by the week's conclusion.

At least 53,939 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and another 122,797 individuals injured in the brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the besieged coastal territory.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 17,2025

Mangaluru: Political drama unfolded at the inauguration of the new Praja Soudha (DC office complex) on Friday, May 16, when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a direct jab at local BJP MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, questioning the delay in the building’s inauguration during the previous BJP regime.

MLA Kamath, in his earlier speech, had credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government’s Smart City Mission for the completion of the office complex. But the CM wasn't having it.

“Work on Praja Soudha had stalled for four years under BJP. It was only completed after the Congress returned to power. Why didn’t the BJP release Smart City funds when it was in charge?” Siddaramaiah fired back, challenging Kamath in full public view.

The sharp exchange added a political edge to the otherwise administrative event. The CM didn’t stop there — he reminded the audience that development doesn't happen with mere speeches but with political will and execution.

The tense moment underscored ongoing friction between the state government and local BJP leaders, turning what was meant to be a celebratory occasion into a subtle political showdown.

Joining the CM on stage were ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao and Byrathi Suresh, who kept a noticeably low profile during the verbal sparring. 

Black flag to CM

BJP Mangaluru North block workers and Yuva Morcha activists showed black flags to chief minister Siddaramaiah at Yeyyadi as they protested what they alleged as PFI involvement in rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty's murder. 

The protesters demanded an NIA investigation into the murder and sought govt compensation for Suhas' family. Police later detained the protesters.

News Network
May 18,2025

Mangaluru: In a heartbreaking and puzzling development, a young aerospace engineer hailing from Boliyar village near Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Punjab on May 17.

Akanksha, 22, daughter of Surendra and Sindhudevi, had recently returned to her alma mater, Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, to collect her academic certificates. 

A graduate in aerospace engineering, she had secured a job in Delhi six months ago and was preparing for an overseas posting in Japan.

According to sources, Akanksha spoke to her family over the phone shortly after receiving her certificates—just hours before her sudden and tragic demise. The incident has left her family and hometown community in deep shock.

A case has been registered at a police station in Jalandhar, and an investigation is underway. Her grieving parents have traveled to Punjab to gather more information about the circumstances leading to her death.

On May 18, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja met the bereaved family at Mangaluru International Airport to offer condolences. During the interaction, Akanksha’s mother firmly dismissed the notion of suicide, stating that her daughter was full of life and had ambitious career plans. She urged authorities to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation, expressing strong suspicions of foul play.

Further details on the cause of death are awaited as police continue their probe.

