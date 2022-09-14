Young dentist from Mangaluru killed in Pune as her scooter collides with truck

  1. Home
News Network
September 14, 2022

Mangaluru, Sept 14: A woman dentist from Mangaluru has lost her life in a road accident at Pimpri in Maharashtra’s Pune.

The deceased, identified as Jisha John (27), originally a resident of Valencia, in Manglauru, was serving as a dentist in Pimpri, Pune. 

According to sources, she died as a result of injuries sustained when a truck hit the scooter she was riding on September 12. 

Jisha had relocated to Pune after her wedding, where her husband runs a business.  

She is survived by her father, mother, brother, and husband. The moral remains were brought to Mangaluru for the final rites.

News Network
September 1,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated a wellness centre 'Kshemavana' of the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMINYS) at Nelamangala on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

Adityanath also interacted with the head of the institution 'Dharmadhikari' Veerendra Heggade, who is also a Rajya Sabha member. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was among those present on the occasion. 

The wellness centre sprawled over 21 acres of land in Nelamangala, designed by the prominent architect, Mahesh Diophode and conceptualised by designer Ayush Kasliwal, can accommodate 400 guests and has 86 special rooms, 30 deluxe suites, 16 cottages, and 16 nests. Therapies include those from the centuries old ancient Indian healing sciences of Naturopathy and Yoga, and include even a three day course.

The most distinctive building, is the 'Kurma' (with a gigantic tortoise on top) designed for yoga, meditation, and a temperature-controlled pool for swimming. The 'Nandi' block has dining areas that offer different kinds of customized diet and over 25 therapy units.

Ksheamavana believes in five-pillars of well-being -- Mind-Body Medicine, Sleep Medicine, Nutritional Medicine, Energy Medicine, and Gut Health, said Dr Narendra Shetty, chief wellness officer. He added that there is a concept of concierge where a team of doctors -- yoga therapists and nutritionists -- will keep in touch with the persons for 21 days after they complete treatment at the centre.

"They will do online classes, consultations, provide food and nutritional guidelines and follow through with them. We develop a journal for 21 days which they fill up and share with their wellness concierge. By and large you won't do a three days' treatment. It takes 21 days to create a habit, hence we intend to hand hold you for 21 days," he told ToI.

He said that people from Bengaluru need something that is available to them on the weekends, and that was the purpose of coming closer to it. While the seven to 21 day courses in Dharmasthala and Mangalore cater to curative purpose, but here in Bengaluru we have four different categories -- preventive (minimum 3 days of stay) , curative (seven days) , rehab (minimum 10 days) and wellness retreat (three to nine days, including yoga for a minimum of five days).

Shreyas Kumar, director (projects) SDMES said the project of 21 acres is worth Rs 90 crore.

Shraddha Amith, told ToI, said the food produce is procured from local growers in Devanahalli, Mandya, among others but in the next phase we are planning to have a farm here. She added that most of their interns and doctors are their alumni.

Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari, Dharmasthala – President, SDME Society said the ambience is meant to make it attractive for people to stay here because there is no drugs or treatment given, no surgery done, hence we made it beautiful so people can stay for longer time.

He added that unwanted materials from the museum are converted to useful items here. He also said that Covid had caused a loss of time of one year and workers were not staying back, which caused a delay in the start of the wellness centre. He expects people from different parts of the country too to visit it.

The centre was launched on August 20, and officially started running from September 1, after the inaugural.

kshemavana2.jpg

News Network
September 14,2022

Panjim, Sept 14: Eight Congress MLAs in Goa joined the BJP on Wednesday, according to reliable reports.

"We have joined BJP to strengthen the hands of PM Modi and CM Pramod Sawant... 'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo'," said former Congress MLA Michael Lobo. 

Those who joined the BJP include Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes. 

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress had 11 legislators and the BJP has 20. With the recent development, Congress's strength in Goa Assembly has now been reduced to 3. 

This year's election in the coastal state was a tight contest between the BJP and Congress. The saffron party contested on all 40 seats while the Congress was in alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP).

News Network
September 8,2022

New Delhi, Sept 8: It is "not very fair" to compare the practices in Sikhism as they are well engrained in the culture of the country, the Supreme Court said on Thursday while asking the petitioners in the Karnataka Hijab ban matter not to draw a parallel between Muslim and Sikh religious practices.

Hearing arguments on a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state, the apex court observed the five Ks in Sikhism -- Kesh, Kara, Kanga, Kaccha and Kirpan -- are well established.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia observed this after an advocate, appearing for one of the petitioners in the case, gave an example of Sikhism and turban.

"It is not very fair to compare the rights or the practices in Sikhism. The five Ks are well established," the bench observed.

The top court referred to Article 25 of the Constitution and said it provides for the carrying of Kirpan by Sikhs.

Article 25 of the Constitution deals with freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion.

"Don't compare these practices because they have been recognised for over 100 years," the bench said.

Advocate Nizam Pasha, arguing for one of the petitioners, said Article 25 mentions only Kirpan and not the other Ks.

"What we are saying is, please do not draw any parity with Sikhism. That is all. That is what we are saying," the bench said.

Observing that arguments were advanced about Kara and turban, the bench said the practices in Sikhism are well established and well engrained in the culture of the country.

During the arguments, Pasha said the high court verdict had referred to certain verses of the Holy Quran as well as some commentaries.

He said the Holy Quran, as it stands, is perfect for all times to come and to say that verses of the Quran have become obsolete, is "bordering on blasphemy".

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, who appeared for one of the petitioners, told the bench that the state of Karnataka has said if the students would come in a head scarf, other people will get offended but this cannot be the reason for banning it.

Kamat argued that Article 25 has three restrictions -- public order, morality and health.

"Wearing a head scarf is a part of the religious belief apart from it being a part of (Articles) 19 and 21 rights," he said.

Kamat argued that every religious practice or religious observance is not essential to the religion but that does not mean that the State will keep on restricting it because it is not essential.

"As long as I do not violate public order, I do not fall foul of morality and I do not affect the health of others, I am entitled," he said.

Giving an example that one of the senior advocates wears a 'namam' (a divine mark put on the forehead), Kamat said it may not be an integral part of the religion of the Hindu faith.

"How does it harm discipline in the court? Does it harm public order?" he asked.

The bench observed there is a particular uniform for the lawyers to appear in court.

Justice Gupta said people in Rajasthan wear Pagdi as a matter of routine because of the climatic condition and in Gujarat also people wear it.

On the arguments about public order, the bench said this issue may arise when one is on the street.

The bench observed that wearing Hijab on the street does not affect anybody.

"But once you are talking about a school building, school premises, then the question is what kind of a public order the school want to be maintained there," it said.

Kamat said public order is the responsibility of the state and the school has nothing to do with it.

He asked, "In our constitutional scheme, is heckler's veto permitted?" (Heckler's veto is suppression of speech by the government when necessary to prevent possible violent reactions).

The senior advocate said it is the duty of the State to create an atmosphere where people can exercise their rights in accordance with Article 25.

"If I wear a head scarf, whose fundamental rights am I violating?" he said.

The bench observed it is not a question of violating others' fundamental rights.

"The question is what kind of fundamental right do you have which you want to exercise," it observed during the arguments which would continue on September 12.

Kamat said the state's argument is that if it will permit the wearing of a head scarf, which the petitioners regard as a part of their faith, some other students will wear an orange shawl.

"Wearing of an orange shawl, I do not think it is an innocent display of faith. It is a belligerent display of religious jingoism," he said, adding, "Article 25 only protects an innocent display of faith".

Kamat had earlier referred to the state government's order of February 5, 2022, by which it had banned wearing clothes that disturb equality, integrity, and public order in schools and colleges which some Muslim girls had challenged in the high court.

Several pleas have been filed in the top court against the March 15 verdict of the high court holding that wearing of hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice which can be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.

The high court had dismissed the pleas filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.

Challenging the February 5 order of the government, the petitioners had argued before the high court that wearing the Islamic headscarf was an innocent practice of faith and an essential religious practice and not a display of religious jingoism.

