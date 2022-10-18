Youth killed in lorry-pickup collision, two others critically injured

Bantwal, Oct 18: A youth was killed and two others suffered critical injuries in a collusion between a lorry and a pickup vehicle at Punjalkatte near here on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil (19), who was driving the pick-up vehicle. Avinash (19), who was travelling with Sahil and Dhanraj, the driver of the lorry, are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The accident occurred on the national highway in front of Pragathi hospital. All three were rushed to hospital after the mishap, where Sahil breathed his last at night, it is learnt.

The lorry was on its way from Mangaluru to Dharmasthala while the pickup was heading to Vagga from Punjalkatte.

The impact of the collision was such that the pick-up was reduced into a bundle of metals.

A case has been registered at Punjalkatte police station.