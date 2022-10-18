  1. Home
Youth killed in lorry-pickup collision, two others critically injured

News Network
October 18, 2022

Bantwal, Oct 18: A youth was killed and two others suffered critical injuries in a collusion between a lorry and a pickup vehicle at Punjalkatte near here on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil (19), who was driving the pick-up vehicle. Avinash (19), who was travelling with Sahil and Dhanraj, the driver of the lorry, are undergoing treatment at a hospital. 

The accident occurred on the national highway in front of Pragathi hospital. All three were rushed to hospital after the mishap, where Sahil breathed his last at night, it is learnt.

The lorry was on its way from Mangaluru to Dharmasthala while the pickup was heading to Vagga from Punjalkatte. 

The impact of the collision was such that the pick-up was reduced into a bundle of metals.  

A case has been registered at Punjalkatte police station. 

News Network
October 6,2022

New Delhi, Oct 6: Four members of an Indian-origin family in the US, including an eight-month-old girl, who had been missing for days, have been found dead in an orchard in California, news agency PTI has said, quoting reports. 

8-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents - 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh - were kidnapped at a business, a trucking company, from Merced County in Northern California on Monday. The baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, was also kidnapped, according to Merced County police.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the bodies of the four were found on Wednesday evening in an orchard near Indiana Road & Hutchinson Road.  According to the police, a farm worker near the orchard found the bodies before contacting the authorities. 

"There are no words to describe the anger I feel," Sherrif Warnke said during a press conference Wednesday evening, as quoted by news agency PTI.

On Wednesday, the police released a video showing the moment the family was kidnapped. The video shows Jasdeep and Amandeep coming out of the business with their hands tied together. A few seconds later, the baby and her mother can be seen coming out of the building with the kidnapper. All four members of the family were then led into a truck before departing the scene. 

A day after the family was kidnapped, the police took a suspected kidnapper - 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado - into custody who according to the cops tried to take his own life. Salgado is currently recovering at a hospital. 

"There's a special place in hell for this guy," Sherrif Warnke said about Salgado.

The Merced County police said that Salgado's family contacted the cops and reported that he has confessed to his crime.

Jasdeep's parents Dr Randhir Singh and Kirpal Kaur are natives of Harsi Pind village in Tanda block of Hoshiarpur.

News Network
October 10,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 10: A married couple died by suicide in an apartment at Maroli under the limits of Kankanady police station limits in Mangaluru today. 

The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjuna, 35, and Sowmya, 34. Mallikarjuna was a freelance web designer and Sowmya was an ITI college lecturer.

It is learnt that the duo had been on a trip to Kodagu two days ago and had returned on Sunday night.

He had allegedly ended his life by hanging after returning.

On noticing him ending his life, Sowmya reportedly informed her relatives and later ended her life by hanging.

The reason for death is yet unknown. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

News Network
October 18,2022

Chitradurga, Oct 18: Basavaprabhu Sri, attached to Davanagere Virakta Mutt, has been chosen as the interim pontiff of the Chitraduga Murugha Mutt in place of rape-accused Lingayat seer, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

However, this decision is likely to face stiff opposition as many pontiffs have openly expressed their displeasure with the appointment of Basavaprabhu Sri. Secret meetings are being held by the seers of Lingayat mutts in this regard to formulate counter strategy with regard to the appointment.

The sources said that the present decision was being taken in consultation with the accused Murugha seer and the administrative members of the mutt. However, a large section of devotees are demanding that Basavaprabhu seer must be appointed as the interim pontiff to the cash rich mutt.

His supporters claim that Basavaprabhu Sri will take everyone along and could also take a lead to ensure harmony between the different communities.

Meanwhile, accused Lingayat seer had given authority to retired judge S.B. Vastramatha to take administrative decisions of the SJM Vidya Peetha which is run by the mutt.

The accused Lingayat seer is presently in judicial custody and as fresh cases under the provision of POCSO had been filed against him recently, the process of appointing new pontiff to Chitradurga mutt has begun.

The High Court was also monitoring the developments in connection with mutt. Sources said that there was a tussle within to appoint a new seer. A section wants a new pontiff to be appointed as per the accused seer's wishes and another section wants the accused seer to be shunted out of the mutt.

