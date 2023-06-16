  1. Home
  Zameer Ahmed Khan to bear expenses of Umrah pilgrimage of 100 volunteers this time


June 17, 2023

Bengaluru, June 17: Minister for Housing and Minority Welfare B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has announced that he will bear the expenses of the Umrah pilgrimage of 100 volunteers, who had taken care of the pilgrims travelling to Hajj.

Speaking after a prayer at the Haj Bhavan, Khan said that 170 such volunteers were sent on the Umrah pilgrimage last year. 

"Taking care of the Haj pilgrims and their families is a divine work. The volunteers have done a great service," he said.

Khan also reviewed the arrangements made for those travelling to Haj and held discussions with the travellers.


June 6,2023

Bengaluru, June 6: Following the poor show in the Karnataka Assembly polls, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said there are plans to restructure the party in a "big way". The former chief minister said that JD(S) National President and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has advised that a high-level committee be constituted with representation from all communities for strengthening the party.

"In a big way we want to give responsibilities this time, community wise, as per the directions of our national president, and extract work from them in order to build trust among the people and to strengthen the party. So, there are plans to bring in big changes and restructure the party," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We have started discussions with leaders from all 30 districts. We discuss and decide on restructuring." JD(S) emerged a distant third in the Assembly polls last month by securing just 19 of the total 224 seats. Following this, party state president C M Ibrahim and youth wing chief Nikhil Kumaraswamy have resigned taking moral responsibility.

Their resignations are yet to be accepted. JD(S) chief Deve Gowda has called a meeting of party leaders to discuss the party's performance in the recently held Assembly polls as well as about organising, strengthening the party and restructuring of taluk and district units wherever necessary ahead of the upcoming zilla, taluk and corporation polls, in addition to making preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Stating that the JD(S) will wait and watch whether the Congress government will fulfil the irrigation projects in the state and its poll guarantees as promised before the elections, Kumaraswamy said, "If they take steps to implement them as promised, we will support. If not, we will fulfill the responsibility as an opposition by creating awareness among the people."

He also hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for accusing the opposition of trying to incite people by spreading false information regarding the guarantee schemes.

"Siddaramaiah, it is you who have misled the people. You have now attached conditions for the implementation of guarantees, without having made any reference to them ahead of elections." Kumaraswmy urged the Siddaramaiah government to walk the talk and fulfill the guarantees as promised to the people before the polls.

"Their (Congress govt) guarantees seem to have become duplicate. We will see how many beneficiaries will get the advantage of them in the next few days... Let's give some time to the new government, we will discuss on the floor of the Assembly," he added.


June 6,2023

Kolar, June 6: A 26-year-old woman postgraduate paediatrics student of a prestigious medical college in Karnataka, reportedly died of suicide by jumping into a quarry lake near Kendatti in Kolar taluk on Sunday. 

The deceased has been identified as Dr Darshini, who was studying MD (Paediatrics) at MVG Medical College in Hoskote of Bengaluru Rural district.

On a complaint by Darshini’s brother Prajval, Kolar rural police have registered a case under Section 306 of IPC against Dr Mahesh, a senior doctor at the college, for allegedly harassing her. However, the college authorities denied any harassment by the management or the senior doctor.

BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Inspector-General of Police, Central Range, said that a detailed inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the reasons for Darshini taking the extreme step.

Darshini, who hailed from Ballari, completed her MBBS at Koppal College of Medical Sciences and secured a free seat for MD, Paediatrics, at MVJ College. 

According to the college authorities, she was a bright student and was friendly with all and there was no reason for her to end her life. The medical superintendent of the college said she never made any harassment complaint with the higher authorities.

Victim told friend about suicide

Meanwhile addressing reporters, Darshini’s brother Prajval alleged that Dr Mahesh used to harass Darshini. She had informed him and their parents about this. She also alleged that the college management was not allowing her to take rest and she faced work pressure.

Kolar police said preliminary investigation revealed that Darshini reportedly hired an autorickshaw to kendatti quarry, which is around 25 km from the college. 

After reaching the quarry, she reportedly telephoned one of her friends to say that she was going to end her life. Before her friend could alert the police and college authorities, she jumped into the quarry lake. 

A man, who spotted the body a few hours later, informed the police. A police team rushed to the quarry lake and recovered the body.


June 15,2023

constituion.jpg

Bengaluru, June 15: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to make it mandatory for all schools and colleges, whether government, aided or private, to read the Preamble of the Constitution daily.

It has also made it compulsory to have a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution put up at all government and semi-government offices in the state.

"Keeping in mind the freedom struggle, the idea behind writing of the Constitution, the people, especially the youth at schools, colleges and universities -- whether it is government, aided or private -- should compulsorily read the Preamble of the Constitution," Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting here, he said this will motivate the youth to contribute towards nation building and promote brotherhood among all communities.

"Having such a great Constitution, our youth should compulsorily read its preamble every day," he said, adding that all government and semi-government offices should have a portrait of it displayed.

Chapter of RSS leaders dropped

Meanwhile, the Karnataka cabinet has decided to remove the lessons of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar from the school textbooks, said state education minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday. 

He said that the supplementary textbooks will be provided with revised changes and clarified that new textbooks will not be printed.

Speaking to the reporters after cabinet meeting on Thursday, the minister said, “We have done everything for the better education of school children in Karnataka. We have dropped the lessons on KB Hedgewar which were included by the previous BJP government.” 

Bangarappa further said that the government has reintroduced the old syllabus which was revoked by the erstwhile BJP government in Karnataka. “The previous government has made some inclusions and exclusions in the syllabus. We removed all the changes and just reintroduced the old syllabus. The supplementary textbooks with the changes will reach schools in another 10 to 15 days,” added the education minister.

In the last week of May, over 30 academicians and writers met CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum with various demands to reform the education sector, including the controversial revisions in textbooks and ban on hijab in educational institutions. He then promised a strict action against anything that pollutes children’s minds.

