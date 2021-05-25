  1. Home
  12 govt hospitals in DK, Udupi nominated for NQAS certification

News Network
May 25, 2021

Mangauru, May 25: A total of 12 government hospitals in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have been nominated for National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification from the Centre.

The NQAS certification is given after verifying the quality in eight categories - service provision, patient rights, input, supportive services, clinical services, infection control, quality management and outcome.

The nominated hospitals are 10 departments of District Wenlock Hospital, six departments of Lady Goschen Hospital, Community Health Centres in Mulki and Moodbidri, Primary Health Centres in Shirthadi and Naravi, and Urban Health Centre at Jeppu in Dakshina Kannada district. In Udupi, District Hospital, Women and Child Hospital and PHCs at Shankaranarayana, Brahmavar and Kota have been nominated.

The certification helps to instill confidence in the public on the services provided in government hospitals.

The nomination process was carried out at state level by considering the criteria of quality service, infection control, maintenance of documents and others, said sources in the health department.

In 2019-20, a state-level team had nominated two PHCs in Dakshina Kannada and one in Udupi for the NQAS certification. Now, National Health System and Resource Centre is making final preparations for the verification.

In 2018-19, the NQAS certification was received by Wenlock Hospital’s five departments, including Blood Bank and ICU.

A total of 44 government health centres in Karnataka had availed the certification in 2018-19. In the past, 11 hospitals were selected for state-level certification. The certification is valid for three years, sources said.

After the district-level and state-level scrutiny, experts from the NQAS will inspect the nominated hospitals for the certification, officials said.

News Network
May 18,2021

Bangaluru, May 18: Paediatric Covid Care Centres will be set up in each district as there are fears that children will be the worst-hit during the third wave of Covid-19, Karnataka Women & Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle said Tuesday.

Jolle said that the facilities are proposed to be set up by the Directorate of Child Protection.

The government will identify centres up for the 0-6 and 7-18 age group affected by Covid-19 in each of the districts. While asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic children will be treated at 'Fit Facilities' attached to Covid Care Centres, serious cases will be treated at Covid-19 hospitals.

"Directions are issued to set up Peadiatric Covid wards at the district or taluk government hospitals," Jolle said. In case parents are negative and their child is positive, arrangements will be made for parents or extended family members to stay at the Fit Facility.

The Department has also drawn up a rehabilitation plan for children whose parents are either hospitalised or deceased due to Covid, she said.

The minister also warned citizens on social media messages about children being up for adoption.

"Two children are orphaned due to the pandemic, one each in Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts," she said, noting that both were with their extended family members. "Most of the contact numbers mentioned in the viral messages are fake. Children can be adopted only after due process carried out through the Child Welfare Committee."

If extended family members were willing to take care of the child, then adoption by relatives under Regulation 51 of Adoption Regulations, 2017, will be considered. If there are no extended family members or relatives are unwilling to adopt, such children will be considered for adoption under Central Adoption Resource Authority.

Siblings will not be separated during the rehabilitation of the children, the minister said. The adoption of child or children will be under the regulations of Juvenile Justice Act and related rules. 

coastaldigest.com news network
May 11,2021

oxygen.jpg

Mangaluru, May 11: The New Mangalore Port today handled two more Navy vessels - INS KOCHI and INS TABAR - by berthing them simultaneously. 

The Navy vessel “INS KOCHI” carried 03 no.s Liquid Oxygen filled ISO containers of net weight 20 MT each, 40 no.s pallets of oxygen cylinders of one ton each & 02 no.s of 10 litres high flow oxygen concentrators, where as “INS TABAR” carried 02 no.s Liquid Oxygen filled ISO containers of net weight 20 MT each & 30 no.s pallets of oxygen cylinders of one ton each. 

The medical oxygen & concentrators are from the second tranche of medical aids donated by the Kuwait Government to Indian Red Cross Society. The cargoes were loaded on both the ships at Shuwaikh Port and sailed out on 06.05.2021. 

Including these two ships totally till date 04 naval vessels have arrived at NMPT carrying medical oxygen & equipments under the Samudra Setu-II operation launched by the Indian Navy. 

Both the vessels were berthed on highest priority & NMPT extended all its resources for berthing of the vessels and handling of 05 oxygen containers, 70 pallets containing oxygen cylinders & 02 no.s of 10 litres high flow oxygen concentrators on zero charges as per the directives of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways. 

Chairman, NMPT, Dr. A. V. Ramana, along with Dy. Chairman, Shri. K. G. Nath and senior officers of the Port, Navy, Coast Guard, Customs & District Administration were present at the operation site to monitor smooth disembarking of the cargo off the vessels without any delays. State and District Administration will decide on the further distribution of the Oxygen tanks, cylinders & the concentrators.

By P A H Padubidri, Riyadh
May 24,2021

jain.jpg

Riyadh, May 24: An Indian expatriate worker from coastal Karnataka, Hriday Jain, passed away yesterday (23/05/2021) at the National Hospital of Riyadh in Kingdom Saudi Arabia. He was 58.

He was hospitalized after he suffered a cardiac arrest a few days ago in the hospital. However, he breathed his last on Sunday without responding to the medical treatment.

The mortal remains are kept in the hospital's morgue awaiting the legal and other formalities. The body will be airlifted to India once the formalities are complete. 

He originally hails from Karkala in Udupi district and was staying in Riyadh for years. He was working in a company in Riyadh. He was a member of Karavali Welfare Association - Riyadh (KWAR).

He is survived by his wife, who was staying with him in Saudi Arabia and a son, who is studying in India and relatives and friends.  

KWAR and other organizations and many Mangaloreans have expressed their deep condolences over his sad demise.

